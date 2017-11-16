Live-Action Pokemon film casts Justice Smith in a lead role

on the one hand, get those roles justice, but on the other hand... live action pokemon movie? really? Reply

wait... what?? when was this announced?! Reply

July 2016! Reply

man, i must’ve been on another planet entirely to have missed that news Reply

I’m...unsure about this to say the least but I’m glad Justice is getting roles bc I thought he was so good in The Get Down. Reply

How will a live action pokemon film work? Reply

I want Dt. Pikachu to have a super rough Scottish accent Reply

yeeeeeeeeeeeees justice smith! Reply

i had no idea people still cared so much about pokemon in 2017. Reply

The games are still fun and the pokemon are cute, well, some of them at least Reply

we can't all be winners

If you asked me like ten years ago would I still be playing Pokemon I would laugh in your face lol Reply

The games still sell very well, as well as merchandise. The trading cards also generate a lot of sales (with new packs coming out every three months). The anime gets a lot of views and the most recent movie was even allowed a limited theatrical release.



It’s still popular but I don’t think it’s popular enough for a movie like this. Reply

Were you not around for the Pokemon GO craze? Its died down a lot, but people still play it and love it, and I'm sure this was decided because of how popular the game was (for like a summmer). Reply

if Pikachu fucking says something other than 'pikachu' again.. Reply

This is a different Pikachu. The game follows a trainer who can somehow understand the Pikachu. Pikachu claims to be a detective and together they work together to solve cases. Reply

ohh, that actually sounds really cute lol Reply

For those confused, the movie will be based on this game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaDiIdBVh2Y Reply

https://screenrant.com/detective-pikachu-starts-filming-january-2018/



https://screenrant.com/detective-pikachu-starts-filming-january-2018/

I'm so excited to pick up UM tomorrow. I have to resist playing it straight thru tho, I don't have that kinda time 😭 Reply

I’m picking it up at midnight! Less than two hours to go. I’m pumped! Reply

Whaat where are you picking it up at midnight?? Reply

Me too! So excited. Reply

Congrats. I’m worried about this movie Reply

why is this movie happening?? Reply

because Hollywood has no original ideas anymore....like at all Reply

I actually went to the source for once to get more info cause I had no idea a live action pokemon was even happening and I'm not sure how this is gonna pan out/if it will actually be good but I'm also not the target audience for this since I'm not into pokemon so...



Edited at 2017-11-17 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

isn't this terrifying

omg it took me a full minute to realize that that's supposed to be jigglypuff(?) Reply

yup, it's a very terrifying depiction of jigglypuff D: Reply

What the fuuuuuck Reply

I’m traumatized because I see Donald trump everywhere and in everything Reply

Deceased Reply

