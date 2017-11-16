Jynx (Pokemon)

Live-Action Pokemon film casts Justice Smith in a lead role


  • Actor Justice Smith (The Get Down, Paper Towns) has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu.

  • Filming is scheduled for January 2018.

  • For some weird-ass reason, The Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds are the names being circulated to voice the titular character.



Source

he cute
Tagged: , ,