Live-Action Pokemon film casts Justice Smith in a lead role
- Actor Justice Smith (The Get Down, Paper Towns) has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu.
- Filming is scheduled for January 2018.
- For some weird-ass reason, The Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds are the names being circulated to voice the titular character.
he cute
It’s still popular but I don’t think it’s popular enough for a movie like this.
https://screenrant.com/detective-pikachu-starts-filming-january-2018/
