Avengers: Infinity War trailer not coming until December?
Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Reportedly Coming Early December - https://t.co/m3CK9NYvZ1 pic.twitter.com/yiDeagJAWL— Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 16, 2017
- Despite leaked images from the Infinity War trailer circulating today, several sources indicate that the actual release date for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War trailer will be sometime in early December. It was believed the trailer would leak either tonight or early tomorrow morning.
- Leaked images, posted earlier today on ONTD, show Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.
- Film is set to be released in May 2018.
Source
MCU is a mess, not that Netflix is any better, but let them stay separate
im so glad its not coming this weekend. the comments about how it would ruin buzz for jl made no damn sense.
Ah well. Guess I'll watch Thor Ragnarok again.
& yeah that scene was indeed sad. Poor Bruce/Hulk. :(
(i did like a lot cap1 and CW tho)
Also Trailer Track gets like five people a day asking for this trailer.
I'm not always a fan of the DC movies but they spoil the fuck out of their audiences with trailers, lmao.
Honestly I just remember flipping out about the AOU trailer and then watching everyone's downward spiral after they didn't get the ship they wanted, so I can be patient now for this one lol.