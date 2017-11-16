Atomic Blonde Lorraine glasses

Avengers: Infinity War trailer not coming until December?



  • Despite leaked images from the Infinity War trailer circulating today, several sources indicate that the actual release date for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War trailer will be sometime in early December. It was believed the trailer would leak either tonight or early tomorrow morning.

  • Leaked images, posted earlier today on ONTD, show Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.

  • Film is set to be released in May 2018.



