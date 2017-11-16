Lesbian Horror Film "Thelma" Might Be First Movie of Its Kind to Pick Up Oscar Nomination
'Thelma' has a chance to be the first lesbian horror film to win an Oscar https://t.co/kUHXwwCfc5 pic.twitter.com/RzU4SiPS5M— SouthFloridaGayNews (@soflagaynews) November 15, 2017
- Coming-of-age horror film "Thelma" has been submitted into the Best Foreign Film category for the upcoming 2018 Oscars
- The movie is directed by Norwegian director Joachim Trier, (click here to be refreshed)
- Lesbian films have a pattern in Hollywood of being nominated for Oscars but never winning
- Recent lesbian films "Blue Is the Warmest Color" received little attention at the Oscars, "Carol" was nominated in many categories but did not win
- The Verge described the film as having a “powerful sensuality”
Source:
1,2
it's far more than a lesbian movie/love story too but go off
The last movie I saw was The Florida Project and it was AMAZZZZIIINGGGG
i always get annoyed when it's a male director tho
horror needs more lesbians