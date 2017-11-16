Lesbian Horror Film "Thelma" Might Be First Movie of Its Kind to Pick Up Oscar Nomination

I just saw the trailer for this the other day and it looks so good. No idea when I'll be able to see it, but I want it. Reply

Thread

Link

it was brilliant and not male gaze-y AT ALL



it's far more than a lesbian movie/love story too but go off Reply

Thread

Link

yesss, i'm ready Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasssss but also justice for Carol and The Handmaiden Reply

Thread

Link

Your icon, oh, my God. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm dying to see this Reply

Thread

Link

I really can’t wait see this. Reply

Thread

Link

that woman's nose is perfect. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like a very good movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Cant wait to see this Reply

Thread

Link

are they going to release this in more theaters? Reply

Thread

Link

why does it have to be a horror film?? D: Reply

Thread

Link

oooo putting this on my list!



The last movie I saw was The Florida Project and it was AMAZZZZIIINGGGG Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised Blue is the Warmest Color didn't get nominated for Best Foreign Film? Was it not eligible or something? Cause I remember it being a relatively big hit (in terms of foreign films gaining as much traction in the US market and whatnot). Reply

Thread

Link

It was not eligible because its release date fell outside the window of consideration for Oscar nomination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lesbian horror film? i'm listening



i always get annoyed when it's a male director tho Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao I didn’t even see this before I left the same damn comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate horro but maybe Reply

Thread

Link

“lesbian horror film” I’M LISTENING Reply

Thread

Link

i need to see this!!

horror needs more lesbians Reply

Thread

Link

I generally dislike horror movies but I am here for this Reply

Thread

Link