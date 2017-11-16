Lesbian Horror Film "Thelma" Might Be First Movie of Its Kind to Pick Up Oscar Nomination


  • Coming-of-age horror film "Thelma" has been submitted into the Best Foreign Film category for the upcoming 2018 Oscars

  • The movie is directed by Norwegian director Joachim Trier, (click here to be refreshed)

  • Lesbian films have a pattern in Hollywood of being nominated for Oscars but never winning

  • Recent lesbian films "Blue Is the Warmest Color" received little attention at the Oscars, "Carol" was nominated in many categories but did not win

  • The Verge described the film as having a “powerful sensuality”


