Tattoo Shop Offers Free Brand New Tattoo Removal Amid Jesse Lacey Scandal

lol i know a guy with the astronaut on his entire upper arm Reply

I really thought I would've heard of someone offering the same in the US by now, but nope? Reply

is it my brother? Reply

That's really great. Reply

the main reason i posted this is cause apparently Andy from FOB was one of the guys who also messed with the original girl.... so not just Pete but Andy are now potential creeps.



and the weird twist is the guy who exposed jesse has been friends with the survivor since the start of all this (2002) and he also happens to work for FOB and has been silent about the pete rumors. HMMMMT Reply

tbh I don’t think there’s anything remotely potential about Pete Wentz’s creepiness. dude’s an absolute creep. people filled me in on him last post (thank you to those that did!!! sorry I never replied) and I had no idea about him before now. but now that these stories are kind of picking up steam hopefully he gets widely named and shamed. fucking cancel fall out boy. idgaf.



I just get so upset and angry when I think about how much access they had to vulnerable, impressionable fans. there isn’t a single person from bandom that I’d be shocked to hear assaulted someone, but it’s still so raw and unsettling to hear these stories and know that we are only scratching the surface. I hope the stories come out and I hope every last one of these abusers rots in hell. Reply

yeah im tryna not get sued thats why i said potential lmao. i dont doubt they're all sleazeballs. give any man that much power and influence, he's bound to abuse it. Reply

that's pretty awesome. reminds me of this tattoo artist here in brazil who offered free tattoos to cover the scars of women who had been abused. Reply

Hmmm @ that twitter account pouring so much into debunking one of the alleged victims though. Even arguing with someone that, even if the other victims are telling the truth, someone should be standing up for Jesse. Reply

the funny thing is that nothing is being debunked by them either lmao, everything they post they're confirming her story but just saying cause she was a fan of the bands that its her doing and all this shit... like nah, doesnt matter if she listened to BN or not bruh. Reply

This is such a lovely idea. Kudos to them! Reply

That's very nice! Reply

I just have a lyric from Sowing Season. It says I am not your friend in the middle of my back and my mother hates everytime she sees it. Reply

