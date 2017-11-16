The Controversy Around Bollywood Film "Padmavati" Gets Even Uglier

A fringe Rajput group in India called Karni Sena has threatened physical violence against the lead actress (Deepika Padukone) and director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) of the upcoming Bollywood film, Padmavati. Karni Sena have threatened to cut off Padukone's nose and behead Bhansali if the film gets released. The leader of the group exclaimed, "Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha." This refers to the act of cutting someone's nose off. Karni Sena is also the same group that assaulted Bhansali on the set of the film earlier this year. Deepika Padukone has received special security since the threat was issued out.Padmavati is a fictionalized account based on the poem, Padmavat. It is about the real-life historical figures Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone), Rana Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor), and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). Rani Padmini was a Hindu Rajput queen and Ratan Singh, who was the ruler of Mewar, was her husband. Khilji was the ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, and according to legend, Khilji tried to invade Chittorgarh (which was a part of the Mewar Kingdom) in order to capture Rani Padmini. He was said to have been mesmerized by her and attempted to force her to marry him.The controversy began after a rumor was spread that there would be a romantic dream sequence involving Padmavati and Khilji in the film. There was actually no evidence that there was going to be such a scene in the film in the first place, and Bhansali has profusely tried to assure everyone that the rumor was false. Unfortunately, it did not stop the threats, protests, and vandalism against the film. The rumor of a romantic scene between Padmavati and Khilji angered some Rajputs/Hindus because it would have been historically inaccurate and the prospect of a Hindu queen being involved with the "Muslim invader" adds to the indignation. For this reason, there have been calls for the film to be banned in India.