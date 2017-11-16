Celebs react to tax reform bill passed by the US House today





Big hug to all the American ONTDers suffering through this bullshit right now. Your government sucks and I'm sorry. Reply

I'm actually pretty confident we can stop!



There are all the other horrors, though, so thanks for hug <3



Reply

Yay! Even if (or hopefully when!) this stops I'm just so sorry that you guys have to fight so hard just for shitty things NOT to happen. Reply

you're so optimistic, i appreciate it a lot, tbh <3 Reply

i'm loving rosie's tweet Reply

I am going to try saying GOD SPARED U randomly as an insult from now on. Reply

Right?!





"GOD SPARED YOU?!" Say it just like that and then walk away. Reply

i love her on twitter Reply

lmao same Reply

For some reason I love when celebs call God 'her' or 'she'. I'm not religious but I love it. Reply

i miss her intensely '90s talk show Reply

Me everyday: Reply

footballers wives <3 Reply

Your government really despise you guys.



I still can't believe that a fourth if the population decided the fate of the other 75%. Reply

Not even a 4th babe. Like 10% at most Reply

It's just nuts to me that presidents/parties can come in and essentially tear laws up if they want to, to meet their own agenda, and it can be done so easily?? Reply

And that we can't do anything about it except vote every 2-4 years. Reply

I AM TIRED Reply

Hugs Reply

Me too. Reply

I don't think it will pass the Senate Reply

Can we also talk about how Roger Stone was behind the Al Franken ratfuck



It's so fucking dodgy Reply

idc who was behind it



i care about what al franken did when he was in front of an unconscious woman, tho Reply

Not touch her breasts, perhaps? Reply

seriously. the picture clearly shows that he isn't touching her but the big story is that he "sexually assaulted" and "groped" her based on the photo. the woman is a regular on hannity and roger stone knew about this before she tweeted it. republicans being slimey as usual and liberals too stupid to realize. Reply

I don't understand how 'those' American voters are this stupid. Reply

Same, I just don’t understand it. We have conservative voters in my country too of course, but it would be political suicide for any political party to try and push through those kind of policies that directly hurt the working class and middle class voters, that take away people’s right to health care. I don’t understand how Trump and the Rebublicans even got the votes to get into power?! Reply

They literally don't care because they are that racist Reply

bingo

they really think being white will/can save them

and that tells you everything you need to know about white supremacy, they feel fucking untouchable, even by things directly designed (by their own!!!) to ruin them Reply

rosie's tweet is how i'm feeling rn Reply

i'm so tired Reply

Hugs Reply

Me too Reply

what if your senators are reptilian overlord and satan jr? Reply

Same :( Reply

Call anyway!



Also, if you can, spread the info on who this tax reform hurts around to people you know from your state. Get people mad at their senators. Every bit can help flip a seat, no matter how red a state is. Reply

So basically the rich don’t get a tax cut and Everyone is screwed Reply

where on earth did you get the idea that the rich don't get a tax cut? lmao Reply

No, the rich DO get a tax cut and everyone else is screwed. Reply

i'm confused about how paul ryan continues to promote this tax bill as if it's going to help cut taxes for the middle class. has he addressed the facts? Reply

Paul Ryan is a craven monster whose only goal in life is to kill poor people and women, so he just dgaf. The fact that they all lie without consequences about this bill and without things like a CBO score is disgusting. It's funny to me bc you can't really lie about tax cuts once they happen. Americans will directly feel the impact--small businesses won't see a difference, families won't see a difference, etc and the GOP will try and gaslight their way out of it. Fortunately for the GOP the people they harm the most continue to vote for them.



He's also a giant fucking hypocrite bc when his dad died he used the social security survivors benefits to help pay for his college tuition.



Reply

Paul Ryan doesn't know what facts are. Reply

Because he is fucking evil. Reply

because he's a dementor that's picked up a day job Reply

GOP plan most likely to hike taxes for



1) Grad students

2) Relatively affluent homeowners in high-cost metro areas

3) Upper middle class filers in blue states



I sense a theme, here... https://t.co/rYuavPkPDM — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 17, 2017



also Trump is going to fuck over so many grad students. I am thankful I ended up doing my research in Canada. Students will seek education elsewhere and this will be another huge roadblock for science. MAGA apparently?? Reply

I'm confused about the losing insurance coverage. I know the premiums are double what they were in 2016 (which is a whole other issue that should have been fixed and has not been), but I'm not following how people are going to "lose" their insurance other than the fact that they can not afford the increasingly high premiums. Reply

As someone who lived in AL for a long time, wow at that poll. Hopefully that means some sort of change is coming. AL was all about blaming Obama for everything when I lived there Reply

I'm still trying to grapple with the ban lift on ivory trade. This country is fucked. Reply

