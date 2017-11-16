Celebs react to tax reform bill passed by the US House today
Edited to add: actually, Mia Farrow gave the wrong number for the congressional switchboard! Why you do this, Mia? Here's someone with the right number, Darren Hayes from Savage Garden!
Republicans will take medical insurance off 13 MILLION people. Your voice can still make the difference: call the Capitol switchboard today at (202) 224-3121 and tell your Senator to oppose the Republican tax bill.— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 16, 2017
OP's note: Please call that number twice so you can be connected to both your Senators. Make sure you say your name and zip code, so they know you're a constituent! You can just be brief and say you oppose the tax reform bill. Congressional staffers are all extremely nice, even if they aren't on your side, please don't be afraid to call! If you'd rather not talk to someone live, just call after work hours and leave a voice mail, those are just as effective.
I'm going to let Cher, in her own inimitable way, sum up what's at stake:
GOP TAX BILL WILL GUT & EVENTUALLY KILL— Cher (@cher) November 16, 2017
MEDICAID,MEDICARE,
SOCIAL SECURITY….& WHAT
MULVANY CALLS “WELFARE”,WHICH ARE BENEFITS 4 THE DISABLED, HOMELESS,OLD,MEALS ON WHEELS,HEATING HELP 4 OLD IN WINTER.B4 THIS HELP,OLD PPL FROZE.
BE4 DEMS HELP ON THESE ISSUES🇺🇸PPL DIED.
Alyssa Milano provides a number that will actually give you a sample message before connecting you to your senator. My only problem with it is that it seems to only connect you to one of your senators:
Keep calling! It’s working. Tell your reps to vote no on #TaxScam.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 15, 2017
888-654-1854 https://t.co/GcI6rrnXCh
Tim Robbins:
WTF!? Republicans once again trying to screw the middle class & poor so that their sugar daddies can buy more yachts. Disgusting. #TaxScam https://t.co/ilkk9hYkb5— Tim Robbins (@TimRobbins1) November 16, 2017
Rosie O'Donnell goes off on Rep. Steve Scalise, who survived being shot a few months ago:
YOU ARE LYING STEVE— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 16, 2017
GOD SPARED U
AND U SPIT IN HER FACE
LYING TO THE PEOPLE U REPRESENT
U R A DISGRACE
Not all celebrities are against this tax reform. In the interest of being #FairAndBalanced, here's a different take:
Yes it’s a Tax reform & Tax cut , finally since 1986 we get things done for the American people . #MAGA 🇺🇸 #TaxReform— Antonio Sabáto Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) November 16, 2017
Sources: CNNMoney article, The Hill article,
American ONTDers, please call your two Senators at 202-224-3121 (I gave the wrong number earlier, I'm so sorry!), we can stop this! Three Republican no votes would torpedo it, and we probably have 1-2 already.
There are all the other horrors, though, so thanks for hug <3
Edited at 2017-11-17 12:16 am (UTC)
Right?!
"GOD SPARED YOU?!" Say it just like that and then walk away.
I still can't believe that a fourth if the population decided the fate of the other 75%.
It's so fucking dodgy
i care about what al franken did when he was in front of an unconscious woman, tho
they really think being white will/can save them
and that tells you everything you need to know about white supremacy, they feel fucking untouchable, even by things directly designed (by their own!!!) to ruin them
Also, if you can, spread the info on who this tax reform hurts around to people you know from your state. Get people mad at their senators. Every bit can help flip a seat, no matter how red a state is.
In other news I am fucking cackling. This will kill Trump.
He's also a giant fucking hypocrite bc when his dad died he used the social security survivors benefits to help pay for his college tuition.
Edited at 2017-11-17 12:33 am (UTC)