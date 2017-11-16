Celebs react to tax reform bill passed by the US House today

Background: today in the House, Republicans passed a tax reform bill that would significantly alter how tax revenues are collected in the US. It would give massive tax cuts to the very wealthy and corporations. It would eliminate Obamacare's individual mandate, which would kick 13 million people off their healthcare. It would eliminate various deductions for things like student loans and medical expenses. It would also eliminate state income tax deductions, which would particularly hurt people who live in states with high income taxes (which are all states that usually vote Democrat). (Source: CNNMoney) The current Senate version of the bill would actually increase taxes on the poor by 25% by 2027! The only chance to stop this now is in the Senate. Let Mia Farrow Darren Hayes tell you how:

Edited to add: actually, Mia Farrow gave the wrong number for the congressional switchboard! Why you do this, Mia? Here's someone with the right number, Darren Hayes from Savage Garden!

OP's note: Please call that number twice so you can be connected to both your Senators. Make sure you say your name and zip code, so they know you're a constituent! You can just be brief and say you oppose the tax reform bill. Congressional staffers are all extremely nice, even if they aren't on your side, please don't be afraid to call! If you'd rather not talk to someone live, just call after work hours and leave a voice mail, those are just as effective.

I'm going to let Cher, in her own inimitable way, sum up what's at stake:

Alyssa Milano provides a number that will actually give you a sample message before connecting you to your senator. My only problem with it is that it seems to only connect you to one of your senators:

Tim Robbins:

Rosie O'Donnell goes off on Rep. Steve Scalise, who survived being shot a few months ago:

Not all celebrities are against this tax reform. In the interest of being #FairAndBalanced, here's a different take:


Sources: CNNMoney article, The Hill article, Mia Farrow tweet, Darren Hayes tweet, Cher tweet, Alyssa Milano tweet, Tim Robbins tweet, Rosie O'Donnell tweet, Antonio Sabáto Jr. tweet

American ONTDers, please call your two Senators at 202-224-3121 (I gave the wrong number earlier, I'm so sorry!), we can stop this! Three Republican no votes would torpedo it, and we probably have 1-2 already.
