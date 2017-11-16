Miss Saigon's Jon Jon Briones to play Darrenn Criss's dad on American Crime Story
Thank you @nepalesruben! So proud to be part of this project! https://t.co/FXVTBJ1BK3— Jon Jon Briones (@JonJonBriones) November 16, 2017
- Jon Jon Briones (who plays The Engineer in the revival of Miss Saigon on Broadway) confirmed on Twitter that he will play Modesto Cunanan, the father of Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss) on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
- Bonus: Jon Jon's real life daughter Isa Briones will also play his on screen daughter for the show too.
SOURCE
His friend group seemed like your typical theater types lol
I know his wife + both his kids do acting, maybe he will start doing more TV roles after Miss Saigon closes.