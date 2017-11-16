Miss Saigon's Jon Jon Briones to play Darrenn Criss's dad on American Crime Story




- Jon Jon Briones (who plays The Engineer in the revival of Miss Saigon on Broadway) confirmed on Twitter that he will play Modesto Cunanan, the father of Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss) on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
- Bonus: Jon Jon's real life daughter Isa Briones will also play his on screen daughter for the show too.

