Miss Saigon's Jon Jon Briones to play Darrenn Criss's dad on American Crime Story

why does ontd hate darren again? i completely forgot.

stems from glee fandom days when he was blaine, plus I think he's said messy things about caitlyn jenner

There was one comment about Caitlyn Jenner while he was in character as Hedwig on Broadway. And he apologized later for the comment. And really, are we going to pretend that Caitlyn herself isn't messy as fuck?



I wasn't calling him out, I knew he apologised, I was just explaining why ontd have ott hatred for him

Most of the things I see here seem to be something about Ryan Murphy and a casting couch. I fail to see how the blame for that would fall to him but you know how ONTD is.

Not to mention that the comments about him and Ryan are borderline homophobic and offensive because it essentially amounts to gay man, i.e. Ryan, he's clearly getting Darren to bend over for him.

ONTD hates the casting couch system, unless it involves someone they hate, because then that person gets mocked. Hopefully now it's changed after all the news that's come out but you never know with this place.

Hypocrisy? On my ONTD??

Because Glee stans -- especially ~Klaine fans -- are annoying af, as are Starkid fans, and ONTD doesn't know the difference between a celeb and their OTT fandom. (If he's done anything terrible himself, I've forgotten too.)

bc hes stupid

Oversaturation plus some sexist shit he said as a 'joke' to paparazzi once or twice.

idk but i did meet him once. i was working on a set and ended up coming down with a migraine. i was sitting in a corner trying not to draw attention while someone was getting me tylenol and he came over and asked if i was OK, completely unprompted. it was nice.

he's fucking annoying

darrenn

Criss better make himself useful and show the butt. But if there's one thing I can always count on RM to not disappoint with, it's gratuitous male nudity.

You are soooo wrong for this lmao

He got some great plugs

He came into my job. He's actually not bad looking in real life and was super nice. Him and his friend group tipped well.



His friend group seemed like your typical theater types lol Reply

