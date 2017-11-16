NSYNC apparel line coming soon






Due to the rise of nostalgia apparel, Epic Rights plans to develop a *NSYNC retro line of ‘90s inspired fashion apparel and accessories, such as tops, t-shirts, accessories, electronics, seasonal and home décor, as well as games, collectible figures, slot machines and more.

