NSYNC apparel line coming soon
.@NSYNC and Epic Rights are joining together for a merchandise line to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary! (exclusive) https://t.co/c3zkfVotu3 pic.twitter.com/qgsXwVvnVa— billboard (@billboard) November 14, 2017
*wears this everyday from now until 12/25* https://t.co/8iW9rgEnku @NSYNC pic.twitter.com/MSH1WYVp4K— Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) November 15, 2017
Due to the rise of nostalgia apparel, Epic Rights plans to develop a *NSYNC retro line of ‘90s inspired fashion apparel and accessories, such as tops, t-shirts, accessories, electronics, seasonal and home décor, as well as games, collectible figures, slot machines and more.
We sold that shit back when I worked at eatons lmaoooo
That's bullshit. I got mine a little bit ago. Didnt they even have more than one preorder? I hate when they limit preorders like that.
next day I call to give them a credit card number, the person I get on the phone says "oh we can't do that over the phone because the payment method we have here already is fine, so we will send you an email asking you to change it on monday" and I said "ummm okay, can I keep my order still, i've been on the preorder list for 2 months" and they said "yes of course, wait until monday"
so I wait.... first email I get is "order cancelled" and I am like "WTF" and call immediately. They said "your payment didn't go through" and I said "yeah bitch I know, I tried changing it over the phone and the dude told me I couldn't" and then they are like "oh, idk why he would have said that. There aren't any left, sorry!!"
so some fucker fucked up and I almost went full "can I speak to your manager minivan mom" but then I realized it's just an album that's 20 years old that will get released again eventually....
THEN I looked and secondhand sellers who were listing it at $250, PLUS a bunch of Britney fans gloating and showing their like 10 copies they bought..... fuck Urban Outfitters, their vinyl always comes with bends in the sleeves anyways....
I'm feeling super nostalgic lately, but that's because I sort of miss being blissfully unaware. I know the world was shit back then, tho. But I can at least share one of my fave Lil Dicky songs <3
