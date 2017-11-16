NSYNC apparel line coming soon

it's actually a longer, more annoying story. So on a Friday I call and say "hey, I see people are getting their vinyl, but I haven't heard anything" and the person says "your paypal won't process" and I am like "that's weird, can I give you another payment method tomorrow and still get my order" and they said "yes"



next day I call to give them a credit card number, the person I get on the phone says "oh we can't do that over the phone because the payment method we have here already is fine, so we will send you an email asking you to change it on monday" and I said "ummm okay, can I keep my order still, i've been on the preorder list for 2 months" and they said "yes of course, wait until monday"



so I wait.... first email I get is "order cancelled" and I am like "WTF" and call immediately. They said "your payment didn't go through" and I said "yeah bitch I know, I tried changing it over the phone and the dude told me I couldn't" and then they are like "oh, idk why he would have said that. There aren't any left, sorry!!"



so some fucker fucked up and I almost went full "can I speak to your manager minivan mom" but then I realized it's just an album that's 20 years old that will get released again eventually....



THEN I looked and secondhand sellers who were listing it at $250, PLUS a bunch of Britney fans gloating and showing their like 10 copies they bought..... fuck Urban Outfitters, their vinyl always comes with bends in the sleeves anyways....