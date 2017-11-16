Universal is Adapting 'Final Girls'




• Universal Pictures won the bidding battle to option rights for the book.
• The movie adaptation will be produced by Anonymous Content’s Nicole Clemens along with Sugar23’s Ashley Zalta and Michael Sugar.
• Synopsis: “Final Girls centers on Quincy Carpenter, who 10 years ago as a college student went on vacation to Pine Cottage with five friends and came back alone, the only survivor of a horror movie-scale massacre. In an instant, the press dubbed her a “Final Girl,” coined for the group of similar survivors.”
• Book was released on July 11.

