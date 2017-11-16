Universal is Adapting 'Final Girls'

That book sucks Reply

Probably because it's a book about a woman written from a man's perspective.



Like... no.

it pisses me off that this was written by a man using a "female-sounding" pen name for sales Reply

Oh how times have changed. Reply

as a feminist i've always dreamed that women would make so much progress that men will start coopting it for profit Reply

Omg. This book was such a struggle to get through. It was so fucking stupid! Reply

Never heard of this book. Sounds interesting! Reply

i know we all like to see ourselves as the final girl but frankly, i'd probably be the one who gives great advice that no one follows, is forced to be with everyone else so she's not alone but ends up dying a gruesome death. Reply

hell no lmao Reply

I'd hide and get too scared to move, like when it seems like you've got the all clear to run I'd be like "nah I'm gonna wait til the sun comes up" and probably lose my chance Reply

No. Even in my nightmares I die because I make a stupid decision that no person with two functioning brain cells would make lmao Reply

I would be the first one to die and I've accepted that. Reply

I'm a lesbian so I'd be a goner in pretty much every movie. Reply

YES I WOULD. Reply

i'd survive because everyone would forget i was there, including the killer. Reply

I know one thing for sure, I wouldn't be that dumbass in every fucking movie that bashes the killer over the head once then hangs around arguing with the other survivors. BASH HIM UNTIL HE IS DEAD. STAB HIM UNTIL HE IS DEAD. THEN CUT OFF HIS HEAD, ARMS, AND LEGS, JUST TO BE SURE.



I'd be the one they call a slut who dies horribly but looks great doing it. Reply

I'd survive the initial attack but I'd hide for days in fear and eventually die of starvation/the elements Reply

Nope. Aside from being a black woman, I'd still be gone in like 10 mins. lol Reply

i’ve survived this bird shit world so yeah probably lmao Reply

I feel like, at minimum, I'd make it to the third act. I've been through too much shit to go out early. Reply

I don't think the book was that bad but the ending did suck and the characters were a little bit unlikable. Sam was insufferable.

They should cast Emma Roberts as Quincy and Matt Dillon as the creepy cop. Reply

I personally liked the book. I didn't LOVE it but I liked it.



I'll save my judgement for the trailer. Reply

They already made a Final Girls movie though.



i love that movie Reply

i only clicked this because I thought they were already doing a remake of this movie lol Reply

This movie was great! Loved it. Reply

Overrated.



Oh, it made my spaces but didn't take my jk.



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:45 am (UTC)

I didn't expect to enjoy this movie at all and it ended up being really endearing and fun. Reply

This movie was good, and sad :( Reply

I love this movie! Reply

Just leave it at this movie tbh Reply

Do Night Film instead. Reply

It would make a great film. Reply

Good timing, I just finished this. I actually enjoyed it, but the end was really stupid and seemed so random. Reply

i picked up a copy from the library yesterday and am way less excited about it now that i know a dude wrote it Reply

I really went off this book when I found out it was written by a man trying to get a female audience. I really try to avoid books centered around violence against women if the author is a man in general. Reply

Wtf really? I was interested in this book but heard the bad reviews. That is bs. Reply

So the book sucks? The premise is kind of interesting. Reply

The premise is great, but the book fumbles in making it interesting Reply

I swear there's a movie with this synopsis and title on either Netflix or Hulu right now. I've passed on watching it every time I see it bc it looks so bad.



Not to be mistaken by The Final Girls which was actually kind of entertaining Reply

Was it Final Girl with Abigail Spencer? Reply

It's not the one where they get sucked into the horror movie w/ Abigail Breslin and I think Nina whatsherface?



Of course now I can't find what I was talking about, but I swear there was something super similar bc I kept thinking it was like a ripoff of the terrible D-rate horror film Ripper: Letters From Hell which I love because AJ Cook was in it Reply

Final Girl with Abigail Breslin was even worse than I imagined. I couldn't deal. Reply

