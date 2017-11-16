Universal is Adapting 'Final Girls'
• Universal Pictures won the bidding battle to option rights for the book.
• The movie adaptation will be produced by Anonymous Content’s Nicole Clemens along with Sugar23’s Ashley Zalta and Michael Sugar.
• Synopsis: “Final Girls centers on Quincy Carpenter, who 10 years ago as a college student went on vacation to Pine Cottage with five friends and came back alone, the only survivor of a horror movie-scale massacre. In an instant, the press dubbed her a “Final Girl,” coined for the group of similar survivors.”
• Book was released on July 11.
They should cast Emma Roberts as Quincy and Matt Dillon as the creepy cop.
I'll save my judgement for the trailer.
Not to be mistaken by The Final Girls which was actually kind of entertaining
Of course now I can't find what I was talking about, but I swear there was something super similar bc I kept thinking it was like a ripoff of the terrible D-rate horror film Ripper: Letters From Hell which I love because AJ Cook was in it