You're the Worst Renewed for its Fifth and Final Season
FXX orders a fifth and final season of #YoureTheWorst https://t.co/px8TQAwzVc pic.twitter.com/2WHvUUB4n9— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) November 15, 2017
- You're the Worst aired its fourth season finale last night
- FXX has renewed the show for a fifth season to conclude the show, airing in 2018
- Creator Stephen Falk says he's greatful for the chance to wrap things up and hopes they "stick the landing"
Source
this show is lucky as HELL that it even got past, like, season 2. i thought season 3 would be the end and was shocked to see a fourth season. 5 seasons is a perfectly respectable run, it really doesn't need to go on longer than that tbh
Edited at 2017-11-17 12:22 am (UTC)
I do think it's fucked up that they got a chance to breathe and explore (I'm glad they did), but Difficult People, who killed it for 3 solid seasons gets canceled.
Edited at 2017-11-17 12:44 am (UTC)
worth it?
The fourth season was kind of a mess, Gretchen was way ott. She used to be the worst in a somewhat relatable way, but after jimmy left she was a mess. Lindsay was pretty awesome tho, she was the one that changed the most.