You're the Worst Renewed for its Fifth and Final Season

i just started watching it and i really like it. any reason why it's ending only after the 4th season?

it's ending after season 5, getting one more season

sorry, meant 5th!

I loved the finale! I felt bad for boone's daughter in the end tho

I did too, but I can only imagine how messy her life would have been with Gretchen in it, haha. Not that her other parental figures are any better.

Is the show good? Everyone and their grandmother seem's to love it lol.

it's screwed up in a good, entertaining way. their take on depression was done really well too.

I love it but it's def not a show where you love the characters lol.

how was season 4, gorls? i've been too busy to find bootleg streaming links, just gonna binge it later



this show is lucky as HELL that it even got past, like, season 2. i thought season 3 would be the end and was shocked to see a fourth season. 5 seasons is a perfectly respectable run, it really doesn't need to go on longer than that tbh

I hated this last season- it had a couple of decent episodes, but overall it was really scattered. Maybe it will be easier to watch if you marathon it. But I'm hopeful that since they have an end point now the next one will be good.

I only watched the premiere (first episodes), and it seemed like the season would be pretty hit or miss, so I waited until it was over to binge.

Same. It was so uneven. The show is at its best when the 4 main characters together are the focus. I did like the finale - finally seemed like it was back on track.

Sucked, compared to how perfect past seasons were. I think it's best to binge the show since the eps are so short.

5 seasons is the perfect amount imo

I really disliked this season. There were parts where I thought it was going to get better, but then it went nowhere. I liked the finale though, so here's hoping the final season will be satisfying.



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:22 am (UTC)

Uneven season. Started out great, but then it got messy. The finale was good tho.

this season was alright. didn't think it was possible for jimmy to be any more insufferable but turns out that yes it was.

I'm glad they're getting a chance to wrap things up on their terms. Now that the season is over, I'll binge the whole thing.

I feel like, besides the Gretchen-mental-health plot it's kind of lost its meaningfulness. So an ending is probably for the best. It was really special and unique the first 3 seasons. Super unique voice and kind of validating to me in a twisted way.



I do think it's fucked up that they got a chance to breathe and explore (I'm glad they did), but Difficult People, who killed it for 3 solid seasons gets canceled.



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:44 am (UTC)

i barely got into Season 2 when I stopped - it's just SO awkward. does it get like...miraculously more interesting? i can't imagine what they're even doing now that it's season 5. like...another break up?

I love this show. I agree this season was uneven but still love the show in general. I think they kept everyone apart too much but maybe that's realistic. I wanted more of them trying to get revenge or win each other back. I know I shouldn't but I want them to be together I just love them in season 1 and 2 so much but they both need to grow up

Aw based on the comments here I guess it's for the best. I haven't seen season 4 yet. I like bingeing this (all) shows now. I just hate waiting for new eps. But I think the first 3 seasons of this show are fantastic. I'm glad it existed!

Aw man that sucks. I really enjoy this show. This past season was kind of all over, but I did enjoy the whole "La Bamba Dad" thing.

I just watched the last episode, too bad we only have one season left but 5 seasons isn't a bad run.

The fourth season was kind of a mess, Gretchen was way ott. She used to be the worst in a somewhat relatable way, but after jimmy left she was a mess. Lindsay was pretty awesome tho, she was the one that changed the most.

