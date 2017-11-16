Taylor Swift is returning to country radio

it's not very country, though? hopefully her next album has more speak now/fearless era-esque songs Reply

fearless platinum edition is her best album red wishes tbh Reply

YES. MTEEEE

except i think speak now is better, lmao



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:35 am (UTC)

Come in With The Rain & Jump Then Fall are still some of my favorites from her



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:26 am (UTC)

i know untouchable is a cover but fuck if i don't love that song Reply

To quote Toby Keith's manager, "A big rock station might play a hit 100-plus times per week. A country station might play it 50 times. But they'll play it forever." Reply

None of her "country" music was very country. Reply

no thank you, country music is garbage across the board unless you are shania twain or dolly parton Reply

maybe she's rerecording the song to add in her old fake country twang? Reply

This song is literally not even country Reply

bish that's not country Reply

it's not at alll country lol



I do like that song tho! Reply

it's not country but red was labeled as a country album and it barely is either lol Reply

this was at the end of my last post Reply

damn it's either Taylor posts or sexual assault posts.



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:18 am (UTC) Reply

it's been like this for some time now, yeah :/ Reply

seriously Reply

...a real sophie's choice. Reply

Wonder if they'll give it the country mix treatment like they did to We Are Never Getting Back Together.







Because yeah, it doesn't have much of country sound to it. Reply

this is so bad Reply

Rmr the pop mix for YBWM?????? Awful Reply

She should've never left country. It's all pretty much country pop now anyway. Reply

If that drake lite shit Sam hunt is pumping out gets country radio play, so can taylors new stuff.



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:34 am (UTC) Reply

This is the "pay for Beige Baby's new nursery" tour Reply

Is she just throwing all these random songs to radio? I heard End Game on the radio on my way home from work tonight but I didn’t think that was her next single. Reply

Omg please no. The song had potential but the "big reputation" part is terrrrible and makes me rage



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Lol me tooooo I hate that part so much. Plus the sheeran rapping. Kill me Reply

Radio spins help with single position and single position helps with album sales. Reply

that is her next single in france right now, so people think it'll be her next single in the US Reply

The song is not country at all but it is one of few songs I really like off the album so idc Reply

