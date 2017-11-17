Finally some How to Train Your Dragon 3 news: F. Murray Abraham cast as the villain




Dreamworks announced that F. Murray Abraham has been cast to voice the villain Grimmel in How to Train Your Dragon 3. He won’t be donning a Scottish accent, rather a deep-baritone voice in the classic villain sense.

Dreamworks also confirmed that HTTYD3 will be the final film in the franchise:

“We are thrilled that F. Murray Abraham has joined our How to Train Your Dragon 3 cast as the villainous Grimmel,” said Chris deFaria, head of DreamWorks Animation Film Group. “This character brings a captivating new story line to the culmination of our trilogy. There is a gentlemanly calm to this sinister role, one that dovetails beautifully with this iconic actor’s immense range and talents.”

HTTYD will be released on March 1, 2019.

