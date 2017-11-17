Finally some How to Train Your Dragon 3 news: F. Murray Abraham cast as the villain

Yes, finally. Reply

Thread

Link

I CAN'T WAIT. Reply

Thread

Link

I just hope this is better than the last one, the 2nd one had too many characters/storylines and I didn't like how they made America Ferrera 's Astrid lose her identity (she was really just Hiccup's girlfriend) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I agree with this. I didn't hate it or anything but I hope this last one is better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

..iono..I see them aging them up again possibly having kids.

Also they will loose their dragon companions....

Im not ready for the 3rd movie =( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh. the first one is a legit masterpiece and in my top 3 fav animated films of all time, but the second one is such a disgrace that i refuse to even acknowledge its existence. it's safer to just not have any expectations at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait

I love all the movies and the t series. Gonna miss Stoik though Reply

Thread

Link

Bring back Stoick. Reply

Thread

Link

The 2nd film had no right to be so good.



Getting me all emotional and shit. Reply

Thread

Link





omg finallllyyyyy



Edited at 2017-11-17 01:32 am (UTC) omg finallllyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the first two, can't wait!! Reply

Thread

Link

Uninterested. The second one was like the screenwriters had tried to top each other on what awful things could happen. Hard pass. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not ready for it to end ;___;.



Second one had its flaws, but I don't think it was terrible.



Reply

Thread

Link

NICE



the original is one of my favorite animated films of all time, and I'm here for any project that involves Craig Ferguson in any way Reply

Thread

Link

Too many notes! Reply

Thread

Link