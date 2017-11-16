Rampage trailer

Maybe Reply

LOL, this looks absolutely ridiculous but I'm in (and not just because of Dwayne Johnson).

"what's happening to my friend"



LMAO

I know I lost it there

is dwayne johnson the "reviving the old franchise" guy? baywatch, jumanji and now this?

OP missing the video game tag...



Probably a young buck smh

The video game adaptation no one needs tbh

wow this is so ridiculous and unexpected

why

This game was remarkably boring for its premise. I recall the 1-player mode to be superior to the versus mode, which was an embarrassment to fighting games.

my kids are gonna want to see this. i might take them just to see jdm die again.

And OH @ "the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla" basically being white - that creamy ass skin, blond hair and blue eyes.....lmfao, there's just so much going on with this damn movie...



CACKLING! And OH @ basically being white - that creamy ass skin, blond hair and blue eyes.....lmfao, there's just so much going on with this damn movie...

I loved playing that game back in the day, even though the joystick on every cabinet never quite worked correctly.

Only gonna see this for Jeffrey Dean Morgan, lol.

did he ever say anything else re: that blue lives matter post?

I see you



And im not mad at it. Reply

So basically JDM is playing Negan in a fancy suit in this? It seems like it with the way he was talking. Using the Negan mannerisms.

a giant gorilla, a giant wolf, and a giant crocodile? i'm not sold yet. where's the giant bird?

It totally looks like a recycled unused Godzilla vs King Kong/Monster Island script.

