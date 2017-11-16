Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ta-Nahesi Coates on Representation in Writing and the Intolerant Left

the left is now an orthodoxy that you have to follow, "and if you don’t, you become a bad, evil person, and it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past or what you stand for. You just become evil and you’re demonized



she's right Reply

Thread

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's wrong, accountability is extremely important when people choose to be the voices of our causes.



People held her accountable for her messy comments, she didn't like that and she is doing a disservice to the movement by continuing with this dialogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's accountability and then there's making someone into a strawman or rendering them a pariah Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what messy comments? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This all the way! Im going to be less eloquent below due to those enabling ONTD members that keep giving her a pass and she doesn't even take accountability for her words nor has she changed her way of thinking.



She loves arguing and she loves attention and is another fake "woke" individual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly



this is so disappointing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, and some of them are really proud of it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is and i'm sure ontd will prove her point, as usual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is and, I mean, if you think about it, most liberals are basically society’s rejects. These are people who, for whatever reason, have decided not to function as a “normal” person should. Their issues become their identities. These rejects meet other rejects, and create a community of rejection. One where they are at the center of their own universe. And suddenly, no one else’s experiences, issues or opinions matter. I believe that this is why so many liberals are also narcissistic. They lose the ability to look outside of their own rejection, and analyze situations objectively. They then attempt to silence anyone with a different perspective. You see these dynamics play out all the time with the liberal left…

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"So if you write about a white woman, for many parts of the left it’s valid criticism to say you ignored Mexicans and Bangladeshis."

who says this...? lol Reply

Thread

Link

Has to be white people lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i'm surprised they'd pretend to give a fuck, tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see this here all the time tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss joanna Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They aren't wrong. Majority of the representation of POCs is shown through the eyes of white people & more often than not it ends up being a stereotype. Reply

Thread

Link

Buckle up, bb. Its going to be a bumpy night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop calling american neoliberals "the left", pls & ty. Reply

Thread

Link

yeppp

(altho what she's saying def applies to actual left elsewhere tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo what she's mostly referring to is vocal neoliberals (american & otherwise tbh) whose social ideologies & political (as in economic, legal, foreign policy, etc) ideologies rarely match and who thrive on call out culture re: the former. as an actual socialist leftist i'd v much like to be excluded from that narrative lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This, I honestly don't know who is considered leftist for gringos, they don't know what that actually meana Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's pressed ppl called her out on her trans exclusionary comments tbh. she's right that ppl are better at writing their own stories, and normative voices always get first dibs over the marginalized. wish she would reflect on that a little more for herself. Reply

Thread

Link

Why would she be "pressed"? She didn't say anything incorrect or wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yay another trans wank post. buckle up everybody! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The trans women who were not here for her nonsense disagree. I think I'm gonna take their word over her's on this one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are we still trying this? she said trans women and cis women had different experiences and it's true Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you. And the fact that she is doubling down on her bullshit instead of learning from her mistake and growing is very fucking telling.



She can fuck right off with this the left is an "orthodoxy" bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like she's throwing out a lot of hypotheticals to make a more exaggerated point. Like using "Bangladeshi" just to make it seem SO absurd because why write about Bangladeshis lol!



Perhaps if she cited a specific example it would be more impactful. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I wonder what happened that made her use Bangladeshis & Mexicans as examples. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she was probably referring to the black and white dichotomy that dominates conversations of race, where other marginalized races are ignored. I'd imagine that's an issue she's had presented to her a lot in response to her work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So if you write about a white woman, for many parts of the left it’s valid criticism to say you ignored Mexicans and Bangladeshis. And I’m just thinking, No. People have to be allowed to tell the story. I don’t necessarily want a white woman telling the Nigerian woman story.



I feel like part of the sentence is missing here, or an inflection that doesn't come across in print. She's saying people are overly critical about what representation means, but it's still important to have authentic, diverse voices -- you can't please everyone, but obviously everything shouldn't be told through a white lens? I assume that's her point. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I feel like a lot of stuff she says comes across as wrong or seems like she doesn't know much to speak on it tbqh. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I think that's what she's saying too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you read the interview you would find that's exactly her point.



Coates: There’s also a long history of white people doing us badly.



Adichie: Very badly.



Coates: I’m a fan of people being able to write about other people when doing it respectfully. I love Ragtime, Coalhouse Walker—



Goldberg: Right. Doctorow did a successful job of writing [historical fiction featuring black characters in early 20th-century America].



Coates: Yeah, Ragtime’s great. But he was very, very respectful of the experience, as you should be about anybody’s experience when you’re writing about it. Unfortunately African Americans—and certainly Africans in American culture— have a long history of being presented by other people in a fashion that is, shall we say, at the very least not respectful. So all that baggage comes with it. When it gets refracted through, “Who has the right?” which is not a question I would encourage to be asked, but—that’s the context and the place.



(...)



Adichie: It’s a strange thing, though, because there’s two sides to it. So, on the one hand I think of course anybody should write what they want. I think my friend Dave Eggers—so Dave wrote a book about a guy from Sudan called What Is the What. And I thought it was very well done. And Dave is white and male, and this guy he wrote about is black and African. It’s not that it can’t be done. It simply—Ta-Nehisi said it well—there’s a history.



And it’s not just that there’s a history. It’s also, I mean—when I say I know a lot more about whiteness than white people know about blackness, it’s not because I’m necessarily interested in whiteness. It’s because I live in a world that is [so] steeped in whiteness, that you don’t have a choice. So I know a lot about white women’s hair because all the women’s magazines are about white women’s hair. But my white friends know very little about my hair because they don’t know. And of course, America being America, where liberals are very well-meaning—nobody asks anything because they’re just really well-meaning.



Edited at 2017-11-17 04:30 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought I wouldn't agree with her but mostly I do. Her use of "the left" is very (ironically) US Americans though, not the terminology I'd use. But it is true that there are segments of faux-concerned liberals that go overboard regarding what can and cannot be said about certain topics and in what way... Just look at the last Adichie controversy.



Honestly though, the whole conversation was great. I really liked the parts about race relations in the US compared to other countries, and I definitely get her frustration at the racist assholes in the Paris airport. Reply

Thread

Link

Look at this fucking post. We can't even acknowledge biology or sex based oppression as a reality anymore. Are we any better than the right wingers who deny climate change and evolution? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the correlation between right-wing ideology and genderist is fucking scary and then how people conflate radical feminism with conservatism is so fucking obviously misogynistic i can't Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Where's the lie. Even with terminology like "assigned X at birth," as if biological sex was a made-up notion and people could randomly "assign" you a sex however they saw it fit.



But it happens in politics and other areas too. I've had people tell me, a born-and-raised South American woman, that I'm a colonized US lover because I disagree with the narrative that every problem in my country and the region comes from US interventionism. Critical thinking just goes off the window. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oop 🙊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



biology? sis, life is made of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Biology is fake, just like climate change Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the tone of people's criticisms of her have a lot to do with her viewing it as an orhtodoxy. The vitriol that some people in the left will spew at someone that isn't quite on-board yet with the "consensus," who may need education or correction, is legitimately scary sometimes.



But that's a concern that's met with accusations of being a tone-policing oppressor, which means there is no conversation to be had that doesn't involve immediately conforming to the dogma. Which is an understandable position to take given the myriad slights that marginalized people have to deal with on the regular, and refusals of people to hear their voice, but it sounds exhausting and counterproductive for everyone involved. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a pretty good comment, it basically sums up my thoughts about this issue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's old enough to step away and re-read the education that was given to her and then come back.



She's too proud and too self absorbed.



She's living for the attention.



Very ann coulter-ish.



But obviously that's an extreme comparison. I just mean in the 'say stuff for attention' sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you know she hasn't made an effort to educate herself on the subject?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no one should say anything/everyone should say everything



Edited at 2017-11-17 12:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She can fuck all the way off.



The irony is that her explanation is the same as those on the conservative right.



I.e.: being vocabulary responsible and treating others with respect is political correctness.



No, you don't get a free pass for being an asshole and especially when people try to educate you in a respectful manner but claim they're being intolerant of your views.



Bye Reply

Thread

Link

Here we go again Reply

Thread

Link