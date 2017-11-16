Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ta-Nahesi Coates on Representation in Writing and the Intolerant Left
The novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says 'people are frightened of saying what they think' and it's 'a bad thing for society' https://t.co/RadFI1Xmnt pic.twitter.com/HMPmnjPysG— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 14, 2017
In the discussion, Adichie said that she believes the left is now an orthodoxy that you have to follow, "and if you don’t, you become a bad, evil person, and it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past or what you stand for. You just become evil and you’re demonized."
She talks about what this means for her in the context of being a writer: "So if you write about a white woman, for many parts of the left it’s valid criticism to say you ignored Mexicans and Bangladeshis. And I’m just thinking, No. People have to be allowed to tell the story. I don’t necessarily want a white woman telling the Nigerian woman story."
She and Coates both talk about the challenges in white writers telling the stories of minorities, though cite examples where it was done sensitively. Still Coates notes that there is a history behind disrespectful representation of African Americans. Adichie points out that also that due to being a minority living in a world "steeped in whiteness" she is acquainted with whiteness in a way that white people are not with other races. She says that often people are afraid to ask her questions and so end up saying things that are incorrect.
Sources: 1, 2
she's right
People held her accountable for her messy comments, she didn't like that and she is doing a disservice to the movement by continuing with this dialogue.
She loves arguing and she loves attention and is another fake "woke" individual.
this is so disappointing
who says this...? lol
(altho what she's saying def applies to actual left elsewhere tbh)
She can fuck right off with this the left is an "orthodoxy" bullshit.
Perhaps if she cited a specific example it would be more impactful.
I feel like part of the sentence is missing here, or an inflection that doesn't come across in print. She's saying people are overly critical about what representation means, but it's still important to have authentic, diverse voices -- you can't please everyone, but obviously everything shouldn't be told through a white lens? I assume that's her point.
Coates: There’s also a long history of white people doing us badly.
Adichie: Very badly.
Coates: I’m a fan of people being able to write about other people when doing it respectfully. I love Ragtime, Coalhouse Walker—
Goldberg: Right. Doctorow did a successful job of writing [historical fiction featuring black characters in early 20th-century America].
Coates: Yeah, Ragtime’s great. But he was very, very respectful of the experience, as you should be about anybody’s experience when you’re writing about it. Unfortunately African Americans—and certainly Africans in American culture— have a long history of being presented by other people in a fashion that is, shall we say, at the very least not respectful. So all that baggage comes with it. When it gets refracted through, “Who has the right?” which is not a question I would encourage to be asked, but—that’s the context and the place.
(...)
Adichie: It’s a strange thing, though, because there’s two sides to it. So, on the one hand I think of course anybody should write what they want. I think my friend Dave Eggers—so Dave wrote a book about a guy from Sudan called What Is the What. And I thought it was very well done. And Dave is white and male, and this guy he wrote about is black and African. It’s not that it can’t be done. It simply—Ta-Nehisi said it well—there’s a history.
And it’s not just that there’s a history. It’s also, I mean—when I say I know a lot more about whiteness than white people know about blackness, it’s not because I’m necessarily interested in whiteness. It’s because I live in a world that is [so] steeped in whiteness, that you don’t have a choice. So I know a lot about white women’s hair because all the women’s magazines are about white women’s hair. But my white friends know very little about my hair because they don’t know. And of course, America being America, where liberals are very well-meaning—nobody asks anything because they’re just really well-meaning.
Edited at 2017-11-17 04:30 am (UTC)
Honestly though, the whole conversation was great. I really liked the parts about race relations in the US compared to other countries, and I definitely get her frustration at the racist assholes in the Paris airport.
But it happens in politics and other areas too. I've had people tell me, a born-and-raised South American woman, that I'm a colonized US lover because I disagree with the narrative that every problem in my country and the region comes from US interventionism. Critical thinking just goes off the window.
But that's a concern that's met with accusations of being a tone-policing oppressor, which means there is no conversation to be had that doesn't involve immediately conforming to the dogma. Which is an understandable position to take given the myriad slights that marginalized people have to deal with on the regular, and refusals of people to hear their voice, but it sounds exhausting and counterproductive for everyone involved.
She's too proud and too self absorbed.
She's living for the attention.
Very ann coulter-ish.
But obviously that's an extreme comparison. I just mean in the 'say stuff for attention' sense.
Edited at 2017-11-17 12:58 am (UTC)
The irony is that her explanation is the same as those on the conservative right.
I.e.: being vocabulary responsible and treating others with respect is political correctness.
No, you don't get a free pass for being an asshole and especially when people try to educate you in a respectful manner but claim they're being intolerant of your views.
Bye