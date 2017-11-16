The Royals Cast & Crew Accuse Mark Schwahn Of Sexual Harassment
Upon reading a statement from the ladies of One Tree Hill, a statement from their Royal sisters could not possibly go unwritten.
Despite hearing rumours about his behaviour on One Tree Hill, those of us involved from the early stages went into the filming of the pilot hoping they were just that – rumours.
By the time we wrapped this had irrevocably proven not to be the case. It became all too apparent reading their statement earlier this week that the betrayal and anger so many of us had experienced during our time on The Royals is not exclusively ours.
And we were angry then, and we are angry now. This statement is a collection of voices from those women involved in The Royals who would like to finally respond to the behaviour of our showrunner. Who felt the inclination to abuse his power and influence in an environment where he had it over women who felt they did not.
This manifested itself in the repeated unwanted sexual harassment of multiple female members of cast and crew. Where we should have been excited to meet new female cast and crew members, we felt nauseating concern in case they too should have him track down their mobile number.
Where we should have offered our friends who auditioned for The Royals scene help and advice, we offered warnings about the man they would meet in the room.
More than all of this, where we should all collectively have felt pride over jobs hard won and roles much loved, we felt undermined as artists and creatives. And in many cases, no more than a sum of body attributes. Whilst voraciously condemning the actions of one man, we would like to make note of our gratitude to others.
Thank you to so many of the Royal men who ensured we were never alone in social situations with him and took two steps towards us for his every one. Thank you to the friends, loved ones and partners who supported us at the time and ever more so now in coming forwards. But thank you most of all to the women of One Tree Hill, whose solid gold backbones have moved us enormously. To you we doff our crowns.
Kind regards
The Ladies of The Royals.
Hatty Preston, Sophie Colquhoun, Alex Watherson, Lydia Rose Bewley, April Church, Annalise Beusnel, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Florence Chow, Charlie Jones, Isabella Artitzone, Jade Armstrong, Rachel Walsh, Tania Vernava, Bonnie Vannucci, Merritt Patterson, Kate Benton, Jerry-Jane Pears, Jodie Simone, Kate Royds, Leonie Hartard, Lisa Mitton, Marie Deehan, Alice Woodward, Rachel Lennon, Kimberly Macbeth.
November 16, 2017
I have loved working on The Royals. I am devastated by recent reports. This is my statement. pic.twitter.com/7c7VCAgPjr— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) November 16, 2017
hopefully now they'll have to up that suspension to a firing
omg this was so sad to read.
also i'm side-eyeing liz hurley. hard.
They all had to look out for one another and while it's an awesome display of sisterhood, it's awful.
Also...
"Yes, he flirts and tells risque jokes"
Yes, this is not okay.
Oh, and you doing it too doesn't make it okay.
It means you're both doing something wrong.
Thanks for making this about you and what you never personally saw. Next time leave that out of your statement, yeah?
Also, how disturbing it's to read that they, just like the OTH women, had to warn new members and keep everything to themselves?! Fucking POS.
This made me sick to my stomach:
"More than all of this, where we should all collectively have felt pride over jobs hard won and roles much loved, we felt undermined as artists and creatives. And in many cases, no more than a sum of body attributes".
And while it's heartbreaking to read their letter I applaud them for releasing this and taking action. So. Fucking. BRAVE. It must've been HARD to work with him. AAHHH, I dunno ladies. I'm loving all this sisterhood. It almost feels as if change is truly coming.
Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.
also the writer who originally exposed him (this is a thread):
other than that none of them have said anything specific (i guess maybe they'll open up about specifics in their own time/if they feel comfortable).
I was pretty big in one Tree Hill fandom back in the day and we would always talk about how creepy Mark was especially in regards to Hil/Peyton but ultimately had no idea what these ladies were going through behind the scenes. Just kinda shows you that when you think there’s something off/creepy about someone your gut is usually correct.
MTE! I said this in the last post, but i remember we all used to make fun of Mark for being obsessed with Hilarie/Peyton in the first few seasons. We were teenagers who were only privy to words and actions that were made in PUBLIC and we could STILL sense that something up. But even then i just figured it was a creepy crush and didn't even consider how much more serious and harmful it was.