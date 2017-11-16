The Royals Cast & Crew Accuse Mark Schwahn Of Sexual Harassment

kinda OT but i watch tmz (and the live show) every day and i noticed they didnt report on terry naming his abuser and i was sure theyd do it today and still did, and on their site they have nothing about him since november 9???? wtf Reply

TMZ ain't shit Reply

this doesn't surprise me Reply

Is harvey friends with him or something? Reply

So, is this show over? I haven’t watched since season 2 Reply

i think they've said season 4 is still going to air, but they haven't decided if it'll continue after that Reply

Where we should have offered our friends who auditioned for The Royals scene help and advice, we offered warnings about the man they would meet in the room



omg this was so sad to read.



also i'm side-eyeing liz hurley. hard. Reply

yeah same at liz. i feel like she could've offered solidarity/support without the 'i've enjoyed working with him, he always seemed great to me!' approach. Reply

absolutely. "he never did it to me/around me" is one thing, and it's also factual (i hope), but the praise for him and the ~atmosphere~ on the set is unnecessary. i know she ultimately says she supports the victims, but it's almost like she's saying "well they sure looked happy to me all these years" which, idk idk. Reply

This is exactly what the OTH girls had to do, too, and it's so sad.



They all had to look out for one another and while it's an awesome display of sisterhood, it's awful. Reply

This is what happens when men who abuse their power come into contact with a woman who has FAR more power than they do. They are "gross but seemingly harmless." They are careful to behave somewhat above board when more powerful people are present. They aren't stupid. https://t.co/hUmFnjHvdc — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 16, 2017





But I WILL say that I appreciate EH owning up to the fact that simply because these abuses happened out of her line of sight, there's a failure in leadership (however unintentional) there. Her commitment to make change for those less powerful is important. https://t.co/TpPNLgVavL — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 16, 2017



sophia's comments on elizabeth's statement is worth posting too i think Reply

this, 100%. her statement seemed kind of ignorant to me. obviously he wasn't going to try and assume power over her when she's so established in the business (and also around the same age as him). i remember barbara alyn woods said that nothing happened to her either. Reply

i remember thinking age must have factored in when i noticed both barbara and moira's names were included in the big cast statement. daphne's was tho, and she their age/most established than at least barbara, i think. but i think she's still close with sophia and joy, so maybe her inclusion was more of support Reply

He's definitely fired now. Loving the solidarity, finish him!!!!! Reply

It's so amazing that people are speaking up and (I truly hope) change is coming. This is just horrifying news to keep hearing but I am so happy we are hearing it. Confirming the bad people as bad and getting them out. Let's keep them out too.



Also...

"Yes, he flirts and tells risque jokes"



Yes, this is not okay.

Oh, and you doing it too doesn't make it okay.

It means you're both doing something wrong.

Thanks for making this about you and what you never personally saw. Next time leave that out of your statement, yeah?





Also, how disturbing it's to read that they, just like the OTH women, had to warn new members and keep everything to themselves?! Fucking POS.



This made me sick to my stomach:

"More than all of this, where we should all collectively have felt pride over jobs hard won and roles much loved, we felt undermined as artists and creatives. And in many cases, no more than a sum of body attributes".



Also, how disturbing it's to read that they, just like the OTH women, had to warn new members and keep everything to themselves?! Fucking POS.

This made me sick to my stomach:

"More than all of this, where we should all collectively have felt pride over jobs hard won and roles much loved, we felt undermined as artists and creatives. And in many cases, no more than a sum of body attributes".

And while it's heartbreaking to read their letter I applaud them for releasing this and taking action. So. Fucking. BRAVE. It must've been HARD to work with him. AAHHH, I dunno ladies. I'm loving all this sisterhood. It almost feels as if change is truly coming. HE'S TOAST! Reply

that line made me barf. it explains all of the unnecessary outfit choices in both shows. also reminds me of that one scene in OTH where james van der beek's character is talking about which body parts he'd want in a woman. Reply

Ooohh! I had forgotten about that! Reply

i have no problem believing all of these people, i'm just curious about what this dude did?? are there specific examples or stories?? Reply

Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally. More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.



also the writer who originally exposed him (this is a thread):

In light of the Andrew Kreisberg reporting, a couple thoughts about my first writing job that I've wanted to say for years but have never had the guts to. When I was 29 my writing partner @RachelSpecter and I were hired as staff writers. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017





other than that none of them have said anything specific (i guess maybe they'll open up about specifics in their own time/if they feel comfortable).

the oth women said this in their letter:also the writer who originally exposed him (this is a thread):other than that none of them have said anything specific (i guess maybe they'll open up about specifics in their own time/if they feel comfortable). Reply

has william moseley made a statement? Reply

no, he hasn't posted on twitter since september though Reply

Liz’s statement isn’t working for me... mentioning that he flirts and tells risqué jokes but *~so does she~* like okay sis??? Why is a 51 year old man flirting with young female cast members? Why is he flirting at all in a work setting?!



I was pretty big in one Tree Hill fandom back in the day and we would always talk about how creepy Mark was especially in regards to Hil/Peyton but ultimately had no idea what these ladies were going through behind the scenes. Just kinda shows you that when you think there’s something off/creepy about someone your gut is usually correct. Reply

I was pretty big in one Tree Hill fandom back in the day and we would always talk about how creepy Mark was especially in regards to Hil/Peyton but ultimately had no idea what these ladies were going through behind the scenes. Just kinda shows you that when you think there’s something off/creepy about someone your gut is usually correct.



MTE! I said this in the last post, but i remember we all used to make fun of Mark for being obsessed with Hilarie/Peyton in the first few seasons. We were teenagers who were only privy to words and actions that were made in PUBLIC and we could STILL sense that something up. But even then i just figured it was a creepy crush and didn't even consider how much more serious and harmful it was. Reply

i remember him saying that peyton was based on a girl in high school that he had a crush on. makes me think that he basically thought hilarie WAS peyton after a while. Reply

Exactly! We made jokes that he was like the loser kid in hs with a crush but had no idea that what was happening was so sinister. Hilarie tweeted something like “I wonder what our years together would have been like if we could make this happen” in regards to him being suspended and it broke my heart. Reply

