Gigi Hadid is Officially Out of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017
Schadenfreude!
China is not generally known for prioritizing freedom of speech.
Brad Pitt and David Thewlis are actual, lifelong banned for being in Seven Years in Tibet.
