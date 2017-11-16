I know people think that time travel might be involved in this season and it's sure been hinted at but I wonder if just the possibility is why Angela is ok with what she is doing because she thinks in the end time will reset and it everything will be wiped away. Idk if they will actually add sci fi elements to the show but if they do I'm sure it will end up being explained as maybe Elliott's delusions. Hell I'm still not 100% convinced this season isn't in Elliot's mind, for all we know he's still in prison or maybe even he had a breakdown after his dad died and this whole series is a delusion and he's been in an institution the whole time