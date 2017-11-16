November 16th, 2017, 01:45 pm joshytee Mr. Robot 3x07 Promo "eps3.6_fredrick+tanya.chk" source Tagged: mr. robot (usa), television - usa network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
also, after that ep i am convinced that [spoiler?]angela has her own "mr robot"
I'm loving Darth Angela and especially since she considers what she's doing if for the greater good. [Spoiler (click to open)]I know people think that time travel might be involved in this season and it's sure been hinted at but I wonder if just the possibility is why Angela is ok with what she is doing because she thinks in the end time will reset and it everything will be wiped away. Idk if they will actually add sci fi elements to the show but if they do I'm sure it will end up being explained as maybe Elliott's delusions. Hell I'm still not 100% convinced this season isn't in Elliot's mind, for all we know he's still in prison or maybe even he had a breakdown after his dad died and this whole series is a delusion and he's been in an institution the whole time
also really curious abt tyrell. i wonder if he was actually meant to kill himself after reading that letter or if that was just a rouse
[Spoiler (click to open)]i need angela to spill the tea on wtf i going on with ha and darlene and tyrell to not die this season