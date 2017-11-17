James Franco to star in "Multiple Man" film based on X-Men character

James Franco, Simon Kinberg, ‘Wonder Woman’ Scribe Allan Heinberg Team On Fox’s Marvel Mutant ‘Multiple Man’ https://t.co/u1CxAsfBOM pic.twitter.com/QvSKs9JTnC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 16, 2017

Fox is developing a starring vehicle for James Franco in X-Men property "Multiple Man".In the comics, Multiple Man is Jamie Madrox, who, in the comics, conveyed his cloning powers at birth, when a second, identical version of him appeared after the doctor slapped the infant to get him to breathe. His father, a worker at the Los Alamos Nuclear Research Center, moved his family to a remote farm where his son — fitted with a special suit to control his powers designed by X-Men patriarch Professor Xavier — lived quietly until the suit malfunctioned and he began to go crazy. His cloning abilities drove Madrox to have various collisions and collaborations with both the X-Men and Fantastic Four.Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) will write the script.