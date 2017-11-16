Taylor Swift Desperately Promoting reputation: Discounts magazine / Uses Death of Fallon's Mom

Taylor Swift is doing the absolute most in order to get record breaking first week sales for her new album republican reputation. First, she has discounted her Target exclusive magazine bundle to $13, cheaper than the already advertised Black Friday special price (screw the fans who bought it full price less than a week ago).

This is in addition to telling her fans to buy multiple copies in order to collect some cheap ass folded posters with a photo copied signature on it.

She also seems to be using the death of Jimmy Fallon's Mom to move more copies of her album! As posted earlier this week she performed the final track of her new album, 'New Years Day', on the first episode of the Tonight Show since the passing of Fallon's mother. Now, because of coincidental lyrics about hand squeezing, the performance has been branded by Swift as a "tribute" on her official FB page (even though the rendition isn't any different than the one she premiered on TGIT last week).

Sooo an email just went out to country radio stations all over the US servicing #NewYearsDay ... Looks like @taylorswift13 is coming back to country radio #swifties (with at least one song anyways). 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/DKudBXniQV — JJ Ryan (@JJRyanOnAir) November 16, 2017

Well, it seems she is trying to take advantage of the buzz, as an iHeartRadio DJ from Oklahoma has tweeted that the song has been serviced to country radio.

ONTD: How many copies of reputation do you think fans should be expected to buy? Do you think Taylor turned a touching moment into a tacky businesses opportunity?