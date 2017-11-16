Padme Purple

Celebs React to Trump Lifting President Obama's Ban On Elephant Trophy Imports



Trump is lifting President Obama's ban on elephant trophy imports from several countries in Africa. His sons are regular hunters and have posted several photos of them with "trophies" that they manfully killed for fun.
















