Celebs React to Trump Lifting President Obama's Ban On Elephant Trophy Imports

He's an insecure dictator thinking that if he undoes everything Obama achieved, it'll make him less of a loser and finally give him footing over a man whose shoes he's not even worthy of polishing.



All this stuff will be put back in place with the next democratic admin





And maybe those who are upset about this will realize just how important voting is and take it seriously next time around.



Edited at 2017-11-16 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao that last paragraph. y'all still on that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is complacency improving our democracy in any way? Serious question. I get not voting because you can't get the time off work and your employer is a tyrant (been there), but what other excuse is there not to exercise one's civic duty? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Stay trash Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's a sentence, dear. not a paragraph. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if y'all cared half as much about voter suppression as voter apathy maybe you'd get somewhere Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do people get a toy for being snarky about your last point? if yall cant hold compatible thoughts at the same time in your head, dont mean OP and others cant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

voting should be obligatory in every country tbh. it has more pros than cons Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Go in, Ellen. Elephants are awesome and Trump just proves over and over again that he's not Reply

Thread

Link

As an elephant lover, I feel personally attacked right now. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. It's honestly exhausting. Those animals won't survive another decade and the people responsible for their demise need to be culled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember that many of these countries have pivoted to the point where wild animals are essential to their livelihood, to the extent that bands of anti-poachers roam the parks.



So the ban may be lifted, but that doesn't mean the Trumplings can just waltz in and start shooting. It's actually quite likely they'd end up in jail, which is a splendid notion.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rich assholes will pay Zimbabwe or Tanzania $15K for a permit to kill an elephant - same situation as before. The repeal allows them to bring the pieces home, arguably making it more alluring to these psychopaths. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really just want him to choke on a moldy bowl of elephants dicks, from the same elephants that are being killed for his precious trophies. Reply

Thread

Link

can he just d*e. manson needs to snatch his soul on the way down to Satan's butt hole Reply

Thread

Link

he's a fucking attention whore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its like every fucking thing obama did he has to overturn it's wild Reply

Thread

Link

this is such a gross dictator move - his sons want to kill elephants, so now they can. all in the family, nothing about actual leadership.



:/ Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly he's just doing shit to do it at this point. Like "I can do whatever I want! Look at me!" Reply

Thread

Link

He knows how to play press coverage. People are outraged at this more than the shit tax bill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All he cares about is sticking it to Obama. That's literally all he cares about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LITERALLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no yeah, as a tyrant does.



and until people stop trying to have "conversations" and behead the snake it'll keep being that way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a distraction. Whenever he does some bullshit attention grabber it's to try and divert from some othe4 bullshit that's even more nefarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its so his barely functioning adult sons can butcher animals for fun and bring them back as prizes. Reply

Thread

Link





Here's to hoping his sons are trampled. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wish this was mar-a-lago and Trump and his sons were inside



Edited at 2017-11-16 07:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+++ Jumanji gif usage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this makes me so, so sad. there's no point to this other than cruelty.



i hate him so

fucking

much Reply

Thread

Link





Elephants maintain lifelong social groups, mourn their dead, & have a spoken language below the range of human hearing. https://t.co/B6ZD3OHC2X — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) November 16, 2017







Edited at 2017-11-16 07:04 pm (UTC) I hope that ugly fucker Don Jr falls into a pit of fire but the death is slow and painful. May he one day feel every bit of pain he and his ugly ass family has brought and inflicted upon these animals. Reply

Thread

Link

hunting for sport makes me sick. this is vile Reply

Thread

Link

he just wants to do the opposite of everything obama did. how telling. Reply

Thread

Link

JUST IN: House Republicans have passed major tax reform legislation. The measure's prospects in the Senate are unclear. https://t.co/dJUTVDT2vR pic.twitter.com/TWNvVbj1VU — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

fucking choke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate his GD smug face with every fiber of my fucking being. If there's any justice in this world he will fucking ROT.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this fucking scares me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is really bad news. We are fucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

paul needs to die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god can they die Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually surprised myself by laughing at this, as if it weren't real. It's so hard to deal with all this bullshit. It's terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a bad feeling about this tax bill. There's so much other stuff going on that I feel like a lot of people are missing this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

terrifying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope everyone in this thread is calling their Senators to oppose this bill. And if you can't call, use Resistbot.



Seriously, everyone needs to do something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It will likely not pass in the Senate, the House sucks ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the same tax reform that they snuck a bunch of other shit into last minute??



CAUSE FUCK THAT NOISE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link