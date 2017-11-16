Celebs React to Trump Lifting President Obama's Ban On Elephant Trophy Imports
The fact that Trump has lifted President Obama's ban on elephant trophies being imported into the country is a devastating blow to the survival of these beautiful animals. It's savage and pointless. It breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/iclfxN6TXr— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 16, 2017
Trump is lifting President Obama's ban on elephant trophy imports from several countries in Africa. His sons are regular hunters and have posted several photos of them with "trophies" that they manfully killed for fun.
Trump admin.reverses ban on elephant trophies ABC.4 👑donald & his spawn,life means NOTHING,unless you're a trump https://t.co/1yMZEn6jz0— Cher (@cher) November 16, 2017
My heart weeps https://t.co/b30qCkkQiD— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 16, 2017
Im so angry i could spit. https://t.co/xvy39iVdn1— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 16, 2017
tRUMP LIFTS OBAMA BAN "It's a venal & nefarious PAY-TO-SLAY arrangement that Zimbabwe has set up with the trophy hunting industry."-Humane Society— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2017
It's a sickening & demoralizing decision to allow rich people to slaughter endangered species.-mh #OUTRAGED pic.twitter.com/UFdSEjeB3W
Compassion, social intelligence, decisiveness, patience, wisdom. These are all qualities found in elephants and not found in the people allowing them to be killed for trophies. #NotUs— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 16, 2017
Why would Trump do this? WHY?! This sentences defenseless, endangered animals to death. This surely guarantees poaching and the kinds of criminal activity that come with it, which destroys the lives of people as well, will explode again. This is inexcusable. https://t.co/kG2NPqiH9j— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 16, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
All this stuff will be put back in place with the next democratic admin
And maybe those who are upset about this will realize just how important voting is and take it seriously next time around.
Edited at 2017-11-16 06:58 pm (UTC)
So the ban may be lifted, but that doesn't mean the Trumplings can just waltz in and start shooting. It's actually quite likely they'd end up in jail, which is a splendid notion.
:/
and until people stop trying to have "conversations" and behead the snake it'll keep being that way
Edited at 2017-11-16 07:05 pm (UTC)
i hate him so
fucking
much
Edited at 2017-11-16 07:04 pm (UTC)
Seriously, everyone needs to do something.
CAUSE FUCK THAT NOISE