Riverdale Post: 2x07 Extended Promo + Cast Photoshoots








-KJ was awarded Breakthrough Actor of the Year (surejan.gif) for GQ Australia
-Looks as awkward and lol-worthy as Archie Andrews would but he has a yummy bod tbh...







-For some reason the boys get their own covers but the girls have to share smh
-KJ's cover is kind of cute though...




