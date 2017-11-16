Riverdale Post: 2x07 Extended Promo + Cast Photoshoots
Every Image From @kj_apa's 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Shoot. https://t.co/OrxSvKuPXZ pic.twitter.com/LKXqItt88i— GQ Australia (@GQAustralia) November 16, 2017
-KJ was awarded Breakthrough Actor of the Year (surejan.gif) for GQ Australia
-Looks as awkward and lol-worthy as Archie Andrews would but he has a yummy bod tbh...
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK!! Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, & KJ Apa Will Hav... https://t.co/LTSfEprHre— Coco Perez (@cocoperez) November 15, 2017
-For some reason the boys get their own covers but the girls have to share smh
-KJ's cover is kind of cute though...
Thirsty Josie thanks you for your time.
It's just I wish that she and the other brown women on the show were really given a shot to shine and be awesome but it keeps getting circumvented in favor of the white characters everyone seems to fawn over. I actually think exploring a potential relationship with Jughead would have been interesting but they nixed that fast just like they buried Archie and Valerie before it even started.
Also, wonderful icon :)
Edited at 2017-11-16 07:39 pm (UTC)
also never thought i'd read the phrase: "underwear, stylist's own"
And can Ronnie and and Betty not go after my flop sheriff daddy?!!
And yeah, it's really dumb that they made the girls share a cover.
I also can't believe they haven't realized that the show should just be a solid hour of FP/Skeet.
Also it's crazy that Chuck's whole storyline was supposed to be Reggie's, which would have completely fit with his comic book origins, and when they couldn't make that work they went with Chuck instead, whose comic character was the exact opposite of a douchebag. Why not go with one of the randos who were introduced way later in the comic canon that no one really cares about?
Edited at 2017-11-16 08:33 pm (UTC)
Also I totally forgot that Chuck's storyline was supposed to be Reggie's. It's tough because I LOVE Reggie and while I could see Ross's Reggie doing that and me not batting a lash, Charles's Reggie seems nicer, and I really like his dynamic on the show. Knowing that went with Chuck because of Ross being a flop at commitment makes me feel a little better about their problematic depiction of a tired black trope.
And like someone on another forum, are they really going to put us through another sexual assault storyline? Thanks, CW
And then on the shallow end, I can't stop rewinding Veronica (in her PJs cause I guess it's a sleepover) walking in on shirtless sheriff working out