Riverdale Post: 2x07 Extended Promo + Cast Photoshoots

Ew at that gif why do all the white characters/fans have to shit on that poor brown girl Reply

Thread

Link

Ur right I'm gonna change the gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what was the gif sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aw sorry I didn't mean to make you change it :(



It's just I wish that she and the other brown women on the show were really given a shot to shine and be awesome but it keeps getting circumvented in favor of the white characters everyone seems to fawn over. I actually think exploring a potential relationship with Jughead would have been interesting but they nixed that fast just like they buried Archie and Valerie before it even started. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and if they continue to insist on making the good natured, sweet black guy from the comics into some kind of evil thug in the show then I'm out and done with this racist ass show Reply

Thread

Link

Cole has teased some kind of redemption thing for Chuck, so idk where they're going with the Josie stuff next ep. He's also gonna be in the wrestling ep that they filmed recently, so maybe he's shaped up if they let him continue to do sports. Idk idk I'm a little angry about Chuck's depiction as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It’s always bothered me that Betty got away with almost boiling him alive in that shitty black wig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess because when betty is 'dark' it's cool when she brutalizes people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm two episodes behind and I can't bring myself to care much. I feel like this season doesn't have the spark the first did. :[ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad they're relaxing on the hair gel for Archie this season. Reply

Thread

Link

His hair in the pilot was my favorite. I don't know why they decided to plaster his hair down going forward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a shit ton of unnecessary photoshop in the 17 covers Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah they made Cami especially look super weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, if this trailer isn't a fevered dream, they decided to double down on the angry violent black man trope. Cool Reply

Thread

Link

They seriously need to 180 Chuck's character, or at least delve into why he's so fucked up. Because his dad seems like a decent guy. I don't think they even think about the trope at all when they write Chuck, but they need to, because it's important. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree completely. They got negative responses in the first season because of their portrayal so it makes zero sense to go even harder. I'm never going to like how that story played out, but like you said. It needs to be remedied asap.



Also, wonderful icon :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its about time we stop promoting a show that has a serious writers problem with black characters Reply

Thread

Link

Ok this is an interesting comment to me and puts me in a dilemma. I'm black. I'm obviously a huge fan of the show because it's fun and wacky and different from other teen dramas because of its comic book campiness. But you are absolutely correct that they have a problem with the black characters. However, I think in their heartest of hearts they think that they're trying. I understand why Josie & the Pussycats don't get the attention they deserve, because Ashleigh has been busy filming movies (which good for her tbh). She finished filming Valley Girl pretty early on in the filming of season two, so hopefully they'll push forward with much more Josie from here on. Ashleigh Murray is also one of the highest paid actors on the show because of how much she sings, so props for that. Their depiction of Chuck is extremely problematic, especially in line with how Chuck is in the comics, but their depictions of Chuck's dad, Principal Weatherbee, and Mayor McCoy (although she is corrupt, but what adult in Riverdale isn't) as successful and prominent members of the community is much better. There's one black women on their writing staff afaik, which is more than a lot of other shows can say. I honestly think that they're trying, and their tackling of feminist and sexist issues has been pretty commendable imo. All I can say is that Riverdale is trying to have a decent representation of diversity, and I can appreciate that. Can they do better? Yes. Can they do a lot worse? Oh yeah.



Edited at 2017-11-16 07:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whatever allows you to watch the show sis lmfao. i appreciate that they think they're trying Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Watching it right now, what kind of gorilla run does Archie's when entering Serpent school. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish they were better towards the show's black characters. I'm black as fuck and I watch this damn show Reply

Thread

Link

kj apa doing absoultely nothing for me in that shoot



also never thought i'd read the phrase: "underwear, stylist's own" Reply

Thread

Link





This pic is stupid but I still want to lick his pits lmao I have a problem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh at the boys having their own covers but the girls having to share.



And can Ronnie and and Betty not go after my flop sheriff daddy?!! Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they'll find out that he really is just that incompetent and that he has some embarrassing hobby, lol



And yeah, it's really dumb that they made the girls share a cover. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao maybe they'll find out why he's so bad at his job.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe the additional episode order didn't help the writers fix the massive pacing/editing issues at all. This last episode could easily have been two.



I also can't believe they haven't realized that the show should just be a solid hour of FP/Skeet.



Also it's crazy that Chuck's whole storyline was supposed to be Reggie's, which would have completely fit with his comic book origins, and when they couldn't make that work they went with Chuck instead, whose comic character was the exact opposite of a douchebag. Why not go with one of the randos who were introduced way later in the comic canon that no one really cares about?



Edited at 2017-11-16 08:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Skeet's been massively underused this season. He made so many puns in last night's ep though it was weird lmao. Who knew FP had a sense of humor?



Also I totally forgot that Chuck's storyline was supposed to be Reggie's. It's tough because I LOVE Reggie and while I could see Ross's Reggie doing that and me not batting a lash, Charles's Reggie seems nicer, and I really like his dynamic on the show. Knowing that went with Chuck because of Ross being a flop at commitment makes me feel a little better about their problematic depiction of a tired black trope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, so much for a bigger episode count giving them room to breathe. If anything, they've somehow used it to cram five storylines in every episode. I know there's a bunch of footage they had to cut because their scripts are overly long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

those two deformed men get their own covers but the girls gotta share? #MyNameisNo Reply

Thread

Link

looool mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to hope that they turn Chuck around and that this is all a fakeout. But at the same time, what a shitty thing to fake us out with since they're playing on a bunch of crappy tropes. I just...the treatment of Chuck is definitely my red button issue



And like someone on another forum, are they really going to put us through another sexual assault storyline? Thanks, CW



And then on the shallow end, I can't stop rewinding Veronica (in her PJs cause I guess it's a sleepover) walking in on shirtless sheriff working out Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooh a Betty/Veronica/Kevin sleepover sounds fun! I wish it didn't have ulterior motives. Honestly after the Black Hood is found, the show should take a break from mystery stuff and just let the kids be kids for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link