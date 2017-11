she seems very charismatic, I wonder if she will breakout past youtube. Her peers are really fucking annoying and have no actual star power. Reply

lmao well I've only seen here here and on Katy Perry's live stream, so I guess I stand corrected Reply

She has a TV show on Hulu, so who knows she may make it. She is also brown, if she was a white girl she would already be much more accepted in Hollywood. Reply

She did Freakish Season 1 & 2

She is a host on TRL and she just did a commerical for Beats by Dre Reply

I thought she was only on vine tbh. Reply

until Vine shut down so she moved on over to YT Reply

That was very annoying Reply

Who asked for this tag LMAO.



Where is the lie tho Reply

She needs better style. She looks like a mom of three. Reply

i'm too old for her humor but it is truly incredible how much she grew on youtube. her and lily singh are killing it. Reply

same, I can't stand her videos, but she seems like a nice person so good for her Reply

Can we as a people stop encouraging Youtubers? Pls and thank you.



Edited at 2017-11-16 07:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Because besides from a few they're largely untalented, even when compared to talentless celebrities. They aren't charming or funny outside of their own editing either. Reply

This Reply

so basically like all celebrities. Reply

Like I just said, even rather talentless celebrities are able to have charm or keep interest outside of their main job. Take a Youtuber out from the camera and into an interview, or literally anything else they can't control and the majority of the time their 'charm' disappears. Reply

Lol @ how she pulled the cookie tray out of the oven with her bare hand Reply

she's sf annoying Reply

I️ hate her so much Reply

Im really proud of her man. Like she did parody videos and shes really honest about her anxiety among other things and just tries to make people laugh. Reply

i can't stand her brand of ~humour~ but i have to admit she did this better than almost anyone i've seen do it. Reply

idk how or why this happened but she is seriously so pretty. Reply

She's annoying af. Reply

I tried watching some of her videos but her style of humor/editing is just... too much. I can't deal with all those jump cuts Reply

I like her a lot. Reply

I don't understand her or that other guy's sense of humor at all and their videos drive me crazy. Good for her tho Reply

