Piper and Leo

ABC orders show starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian straight to series




ABC has ordered Take Two to series, which stars Rachel Bilson as a former star of a hit cop show who has recently gotten out of rehab. When she wants to make a comeback, she teams up with a private detective and finds that after two hundred episodes of playing a detective, she has the skills to be a real one. New clients start seeking them out after solving a crime.

Source
Tagged: , ,