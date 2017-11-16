ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, November 15, 2017:
- Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Emma Stone do THR's actress roundtable
- People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017 Blake Shelton: "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass!"
- Justice League Reviews Rundown: Critics Slam "Embarrassing" Sequel
- WB tried to hide Justice League's Rotten Tomatoes score but an app leaked it
- Charles Manson on His Deathbed
- J. Crew criticised over this black model's hairstyle
- Zoella's advent calendar for tweens was terrible and her excuse was even worse
What Percent Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, And Miranda Are You?
You got: 40% Carrie, 30% Samantha, 20% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda
https://www.buzzfeed.com/sydrobinson1/what-percent-carrie-samantha-charlotte-and-miranda-are-you?origin=filqui&utm_term=.yw6g0QKg1#.uqrqDdZqQ
i'm surprised by the charlotte vs carrie percents (i'm always Concerned that i'm a carrie)
lmfaoooo I'm howling at this. I never actually watched SATC tho so idk is this actually bad?
I really thought my Miranda percentage would be higher.
Same results as you but I am still ashamed that I am so little of Miranda and so much Carrie. I need to do some self-reflection.
Ridic, I'm legit Miranda except not straight.
I'm deff most charlotte but after charlotte I think I'm most samantha
hm i've never considered myself a charlotte. i have to go re-plan my life.
Based on what little I know of the characters this really surprised me, I thought I would be majority Miranda or higher Carrie
idk what this means lol
I mean, I guess I'll take it. I used to want to be a Carrie, and now I'm worried I am a Carrie tbh.
You got: 100% Miranda. Sorry.
hmm...
Song of the Day: *NSYNC - If I'm Not the One
teen-pop / 2000
IT JUST TAKES SOME TIME!
The garbage can lyrics gets me every time, tho.
