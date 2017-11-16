ONTD Roundup



You got: 40% Carrie, 30% Samantha, 20% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda



https://www.buzzfeed.com/sydrobinson1/what-percent-carrie-samantha-charlotte-and-miranda-are-you?origin=filqui&utm_term=.yw6g0QKg1#.uqrqDdZqQ : 40% Carrie, 30% Samantha, 20% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda Reply

You got: 60% Samantha, 30% Charlotte, 10% Carrie, and 0% Miranda



i'm surprised by the charlotte vs carrie percents (i'm always Concerned that i'm a carrie) Reply

I got 50% Carrie and 50% Samantha .... whuuuuut I always identified with Miranda how can I not be at least 10% her lol Reply

I got 100% Miranda lol Makes sense though Reply

lmfaoooo I'm howling at this. I never actually watched SATC tho so idk is this actually bad? You got: 100% Miranda. Sorry.lmfaoooo I'm howling at this. I never actually watched SATC tho so idk is this actually bad? Reply

Exactly what I got. From that picture I don't have high hopes. Reply

lol, the image is terrible but honestly she had some great qualities. She didn't put up with shit and stood up for herself. Reply

I like miranda lol Reply

lol miranda is the practical and responsible one so this is a good thing Reply

I got the same lol tbh I liked Miranda for the most part. Reply

50% Carrie and 50% Charlotte Reply

You got: 40% Samantha, 40% Carrie, 10% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda



I really thought my Miranda percentage would be higher. Reply

I also got 100% Miranda, lmao Reply

Same results as you but I am still ashamed that I am so little of Miranda and so much Carrie. I need to do some self-reflection. Reply

Ridic, I'm legit Miranda except not straight. Reply

You got: 40% Charlotte, 30% Carrie, 20% Samantha, and 10% Miranda



I'm deff most charlotte but after charlotte I think I'm most samantha Reply

You got: 40% Charlotte, 30% Carrie, 20% Samantha, and 10% Miranda



hm i've never considered myself a charlotte. i have to go re-plan my life. Reply

You got: 40% Samantha, 40% Carrie, 10% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda Reply

Based on what little I know of the characters this really surprised me, I thought I would be majority Miranda or higher Carrie



idk what this means lol Reply

You got: 40% Samantha, 40% Carrie, 10% Charlotte, and 10% Miranda



I mean, I guess I'll take it. I used to want to be a Carrie, and now I'm worried I am a Carrie tbh. Reply

I'm Blanche fucking Devereaux with a little Sophia thrown in. Reply

What Percent Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, And Miranda Are You?



You got: 100% Miranda. Sorry. Reply

hmm... Reply

You got: 50% Carrie, 50% Charlotte, 0% Samantha, and 0% Miranda Reply

I heard the Punch Brothers for the first time yesterday and I'm already obsessed. Reply

Yesssss they're so good! I used to be super obsessed with them, but then I listened to them all the time with my ex, and that sort of ruined them for me :( lol Reply

i ordered a ton of stuff from dolls kill bc my friend got me a gift card and i was confused by their checkout process (i.e. the lack of actual checkout page) so i didn't apply the gift card (i thought i would be able to do it after i put in my paypal info? it was 2 am lol). i am so dumb. now i have to order More stuff from them. Reply

teen-pop / 2000 Reply

this is mine because I'm still all nostalgic from the pop/punk post yesterday



IT JUST TAKES SOME TIME!



Reply

I love this song. So catchy! Reply

this song makes me so happy <3 Reply

I sang this song at karaoke once and this huge crowd was dancing in front of me I felt like such a rockstar! It was awesome haha. Reply

This whole album was really good, when I went to see their set -- it was really fun!! :) Reply

Great tune.



The garbage can lyrics gets me every time, tho. Reply

I'm ready to retire! Reply

i approve of this early retirement Reply

my bf just got a nintendo switch and i cannot stop playing breath of the wild. it totally scratches that WoW itch i've had since i stopped playing like 6 years ago Reply

Ugh that game has been my entertainment highlight of the year tbh Reply

it is so much fun!! i'm hoping i can figure out a way to play it on our flight from LA to Orlando next week lmao Reply

I’ve been switching (lol) b/t BOTW and Stardew Valley and I’m having the time of my life. I’m actually almost done w/the main storyline in BOTW so I’m trying to do a bunch of side quests bc I don’t want the game to end. Reply

I love hearing people talk about that game, so if you have any thoughts/experiences/funny things whatever you want to share, please do! Reply

Parent

So glad I'm getting more hours this week but I'm still looking for other jobs. I'm feeling really empty on those, though, too. It feels like empty posts put online. Meaning they may have to legally post them but not hire anyone. So frustrating. But today I'm going to the nursing home to celebrate Thanksgiving with my godmom. I made her some peanut butter cookies from scratch. Reply

I know what you mean. Getting worried too that job postings will run dry especially for non-seasonal ones because the holidays are coming up. Reply

Exactly. It's the worst time to look for a job since no one hires until after Q1 but I need 40-hour weeks. I can't survive ones that waffle between 12-30 depending on what corporate offers. We're one of the best departments in our part of the district but we still get shitty hours. So. I need a real job. Reply

I want to take some kind of self-defense or martial arts classes. I've had enough of men and I want to be able to physically fight them. Just this morning on my commute the man in the seat next to me swiped his hand down my leg when he stood up to get off the train, and made it look like he was struggling to stand up because he's past middle age. I said "don't fucking touch me" and a bunch of other commuters gave me dirty looks for yelling at an ~old man~ .... lol fuck off.



Which kind of classes should I take ONTD? Reply

I’m sorry that happened to you. And fuck those other commuters. I always thought it would be fun to take a class at a UFC style gym Reply

i think that would be fun too! Reply

krav maga Reply

I took self defense classes from my boxing gym trainer. Maybe find your local boxing gym and ask them?



He was so great. He was one of those "let's be real, this is always gonna be a dude, so let's make sure you know how to defend yourself to either break free or put this dude in a coma. It's your choice and it's the right choice." Reply

Parent

this is my fav video of men getting what they deserve pic.twitter.com/KzUg7Ql8M2 — Farah | فرح (@xfarahalyx) November 4, 2017





Edited at 2017-11-16 06:20 pm (UTC) how could i forget to post this video to accompany my self-defense comment? the hijabi woman in the elevator.... iconic. Reply

muay thai Reply

Has anyone gotten their stuff from the Sephora sale yet? Reply

yup! from the early access vib rouge sale tho. i got all my stuff even tho they were like obscenely overpacked in huge boxes with 90% packing paper. Reply

Nice! What did you get?? Reply

Parent

lol Ulta is like that too, sometimes they'll ship an eyeliner separately and it'll come in a box the size of a shoebox. like... thx a bunch Reply

Mine is supposed to arrive tomorrow. Reply

I got my foundation, a lipstick, a mask set, and a concealer Reply

One order has shipped, the others will probably take a while, the wait time was at 7-8 days when I ordered :( Reply

the only thing I really wanted to get was the Tarte shape tape concealer and Sephora doesn't carry it. oh well. Reply

I haven't gotten mine. It still says pending. I ordered the modern renaissance pallet and I'm dying to use it. :( Reply

I ordered mine 6 days ago and it still hasn't shipped. I am more pressed than a panini tbqh. Reply

I can’t decide if I want to see Thor tomorrow. It’s be at the draft house but idk if I want to spend the money and I have a hard time being cheap there. Reply

the idea of the draft house is like my cinema nightmare tbh. i see movies in theatres for the crowd's ambiance. Reply

I love the draft house tbh. But I’m the opposite. I mostly like being alone. Reply

I’m so upset about Difficult People getting cancelled Reply

Same. I just finished the last season and it was so funny. Some sites say the cancellation could partly be over the show's incessant need to call celebs out on their indiscretions. Reply

tbh I think it’s bc Billy’s career is starting to take off with stuff like The Lion King and American Horror Story. I’m happy for him of course but it makes me sad Reply

Parent

The clip in the post here had me DYING. It was the first time I ever watching anything from that and now I want to binge it. Reply

oh no :( was just gonna start it too Reply

SAME. it was so fucking good Reply

I am surprised that a post I made over 2 weeks ago is still under featured posts, lol Reply

that shit is never updated. Reply

I always end up clicking on them and commenting without realizing it's like, a month old. Oop. Reply

I can't decide if I should order this holiday stackable tin of tea, which has 3 kinds of tea with 12 teabags in each tin



or mix and match my own tea, which isn't as cost effective but i get a variety. i was going to give a bundle of tea with ppl's xmas gifts, but maybe i should just get those tins and give one to each. idk. Reply

i also need to order the bookmarks i made on vistaprint, omg, time is just slipping away from me! Reply

I say go mix and match. Reply

thank you :) Reply

So I finally downloaded Reputation but for some reason my torrent file did not have "This why we can't have Nice Things" so I listened to the album without it and I was overall kind of positive about it. I did get the song later however and it's so bad and petty omg. Reply

yeah, this is why we can't have nice things isn't really good, imo. Reply

I deleted it, it's so embarrassing. Reply

This happened to me too! I bet we downloaded the same torrent lol. It looks like an error with the track numbering so I tried to fix it but it just made Dancing With Our Hands Tied show up twice so whatever. Reply

