pixar's coco is breaking box office records in mexico

god fucking bless!! i'm happy to see more movies like this esp after el libro de la vida.



also good for them leaving the mexican subs in spain. castellano subs make me wanna die, they sound like nothing.

I saw it yesterday and I LOVED IT SO MUCH.





I'm gonna watch it when it opens up next week too. UGH SO GOOD.

Is it basically a rehashed Book of Life? Cause that's the impression I get

Ummmmmmmmmmmmm yes but Coco does it 100x better.



I loved Book of Life too don't get me wrong but I will rewatch Coco.

Coco and BoL have a few elements in common but I think the stories are very different. Coco is more about family and BoL was more about romantic love.



Both are great but imo Coco feels more true to the Mexican tradition and that's why it connected with audiences here on a massive level and BoL, otoh, failed.

that's awesome! can't wait to watch it

they're dubbing it in spanish for theater release!? i'm so happy!!! i can take my mom & dad now.



we just saw the book of life a few weeks ago and my dad loved it so much.

Yes, they're releasing it with the Mexican dub (and English subs, I think). It's not for the wide release tho, just for a few cities but they haven't announced which ones yet :)

well i live in chicago so i'll probably be one of the cities lol

Can't wait to watch it

I saw it and I loved it ❤️❤️❤️

I was legit crying by the time the movie finished. And so were many people in the theater!

Is it happy tears or do I need to prepare myself for more ugly Pixar crying.

That's awesome! I hope that it takes off in the us too!

It doesn't open here until Feb I'm fucking dying I want to see this so bad :(

I need details on which cinemas will show this with the original spanish dub so my parents can go with me.

I want Dante merchandise EVERYTHING



And the kitty whose name I have forgotten.

Pepita

Yes!!! Thank you!



Pepita and Dante EVERYTHING

My guess is that Disney doesn't expect this to be a hit, stores need to be full of Coco merchandise at least here in Mexico, I've only seen Miguel figure dolls but I need a Dante plushie!

oh @ the exchange rate

I cannot wait to see it!! I know I'm going to cry when it see it.



So in love with the book of life..proud Hispanic here.

At first, I didn’t wanna see this because I thought it was just an Book of Life wannabe. But then I realized, how many family themed Dia de las Muertos films have actually been made in the past decade?



Now I can't wait. I hope it does as great here

We are getting the Spanish dub and the English language with Spanish sub versions at my local theatre here in Milwaukee so I'm sure it's going to be more widespread.

