pixar's coco is breaking box office records in mexico
Pixar's #Coco becomes the No. 1 movie ever in Mexico https://t.co/2VqkSS8LN3 pic.twitter.com/qhgJ7X0gsi— Variety (@Variety) November 16, 2017
+ Pixar's new animated film "Coco" has been released only in Mexico so far. It debuted on October 27th just in time for Dia de Muertos and has taken in 824 million pesos so far — or $43.1 million dollars.
Just learned that #PixarCoco has passed The Avengers to become the #1 film OF ALL TIME in Mexico! 🇲🇽 Gracias to everyone who has shown the film such love! ❤️— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) November 15, 2017
Chidez y agradecimiento infinito. #Coco @pixarcoco es la película con más recaudación en la historia de México. Gracias a todas y a todos.— Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) November 15, 2017
+ In just 19 days it's expected to pass the mark of 827 million pesos grossed by “The Avengers” during its entire run in 2012. It also destroyed "Thor Ragnarok" in the box office battle and has held the #1 spot for three consecutive weeks.
+ "Coco" also broke two other records and it's now the #1 animated film in Mexican history ("Toy Story 3" held the record) and the movie with the most tickets sold overall with more than 17 million people in attendance ("Minions" was the former #1).
Taquilla México: ¡#Coco ya es la película más vista en la historia de MX! ¡Y va por otro récord! Aquí el análisis de los resultados en taquilla de @elapanco ➡️ https://t.co/8wSznrBZHG pic.twitter.com/GMLkyeEkeY— Cine PREMIERE (@CinePREMIERE) November 14, 2017
+ Additionally, director Lee Unkrich has stated that the film will be available with the original Mexican dub + English subtitles and English dub with Spanish subtitles in selected venues in the US.
We’re making Spanish language dubbed and subtitled versions of Coco available in the US! We’re excited that there will be a fantastic footprint of Spanish-language prints here. We hope to have specific locations confirmed soon and will post them on a website when available.— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) November 14, 2017
+ The film is also retaining the Latin American dub for the release in Spain.
You should leave the Mexican Spanish version for Spain,too! That’d be great!— Ricardo Elorza (@RicardoElorza) November 14, 2017
We are! 🇲🇽 🇪🇸 https://t.co/nazrC96vrU— Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) November 14, 2017
+ “Coco” opens Nov. 22 in the U.S., followed by China on Nov. 23, and Russia on Nov. 24. The film is currently rated at 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6
also good for them leaving the mexican subs in spain. castellano subs make me wanna die, they sound like nothing.
I'm gonna watch it when it opens up next week too. UGH SO GOOD.
I loved Book of Life too don't get me wrong but I will rewatch Coco.
Both are great but imo Coco feels more true to the Mexican tradition and that's why it connected with audiences here on a massive level and BoL, otoh, failed.
we just saw the book of life a few weeks ago and my dad loved it so much.
And the kitty whose name I have forgotten.
Pepita and Dante EVERYTHING
So in love with the book of life..proud Hispanic here.
Now I can’t wait. I hope it does as great here