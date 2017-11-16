mcu post: new black panther international trailer + leaked infinity war stills
+ The first international trailer for Black Panther features a few seconds of new footage. (WAKANDA FOREVER!!!)
+ There are a few HQ stills of Infinity War making the rounds on twitter and tumblr (originally leaked on reddit). Many people seem to think that the trailer might be dropping soon and/or Marvel will be forced to release it now, like it happened with the Age of Ultron leak.
So we got Infinity War stills but NO DAMN TRAILER! It’ll drop tn or tmrw morning watch. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Q29e4lGcwv— Geek Global (@WorldOfGeekz) November 16, 2017
+ More screenshots here via reddit.
sources 1 / 2 / 3
I'm so old. I actually saw that live.
lmao iron man scared me tho like wtf? choose a different still, @uploader
I don't think those IW stills mean the trailer will leak soon. That wasn't really the impression the leaker gave. His reddit account for the curious.
The latest they'll do it is December anyway, and now I'm thinking of how pressed I'll be if they don't show the trailer at IMAX before TLJ. Because I will be suuuuper pressed, but I guess at least I'll definitely get Black Panther. :)
And they kept playing this trailer on teletoon like two nights ago I was so happy lmao
Altho lmao @ Tony Stark being the thumbnail.
And I think he must work for one of the SFX companies that is handling Infinity War because it looks like all of the pics are from the same scene. I know the CGI in these movies are usually handled by 3 or 4 SFX companies at once.
Edited at 2017-11-16 06:29 pm (UTC)