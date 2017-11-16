comics

mcu post: new black panther international trailer + leaked infinity war stills


+ The first international trailer for Black Panther features a few seconds of new footage. (WAKANDA FOREVER!!!)
+ There are a few HQ stills of Infinity War making the rounds on twitter and tumblr (originally leaked on reddit). Many people seem to think that the trailer might be dropping soon and/or Marvel will be forced to release it now, like it happened with the Age of Ultron leak.

+ More screenshots here via reddit.


