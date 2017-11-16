Joss Whedon Likes Tweets Criticizing 'Justice League' Villain
Joss Whedon has liked several tweets criticizing Steppenwolf, the villain of the new 'Justice League' film that he took over from Zack Snyder. One tweet he liked came from 'Vanity Fair' and said "Steppenwolf is the worst comic book movie villain of all time and not even Malekith the Accursed (from Thor: The Dark World) comes close."
As a result he's gotten some flack from fans and the situation has been compared to Josh Trank tweeting out criticism of the 'Fantastic Four' film he directed before the movie came out.
he doesn't understand her character at ALL and you can tell he can't wait to get his grubby hands all over the killing joke scene
[Spoiler (click to open)]"She is barefoot"
Edited at 2017-11-16 06:58 pm (UTC)
I liked the movie and it's a step in the right direction for the DCEU, Snyder's vision has zeitgeist to it. But Whedon is a problem and they need to get rid of him if they are planning on making Wonder Woman the "leader" of the team.
Edited at 2017-11-16 07:33 pm (UTC)
note: i am not suggesting his story would have been any better.
I'm seeing this Saturday with a friend who wants to go for Ezra and I watched the Beyond The Trailer video on how Whedon fucked up Wonder Woman in the movie (the only DCEU movie I've seen is WW) and it made me really mad. Well guess I'll wait and see.
Noticing who they unfollow is definitely super weird tho.