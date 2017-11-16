Mako

Joss Whedon Likes Tweets Criticizing 'Justice League' Villain



Joss Whedon has liked several tweets criticizing Steppenwolf, the villain of the new 'Justice League' film that he took over from Zack Snyder. One tweet he liked came from 'Vanity Fair' and said "Steppenwolf is the worst comic book movie villain of all time and not even Malekith the Accursed (from Thor: The Dark World) comes close."

As a result he's gotten some flack from fans and the situation has been compared to Josh Trank tweeting out criticism of the 'Fantastic Four' film he directed before the movie came out.

