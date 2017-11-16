Joss Whedon Likes Tweets Criticizing 'Justice League' Villain

What an infant Reply

PLEASE



he doesn't understand her character at ALL and you can tell he can't wait to get his grubby hands all over the killing joke scene Reply

Honestly every time I remember that he's directing it I feel sick and angry, just full of righteous rage. Reply

YES PLEASE Reply

and give it to another female director Reply

pls, i want a female director Reply

it has to happen. fire him from the dceu altogether 🙏🏽 Reply

PLS Reply

mte how has it not happened yet? bc his scandal came before weinstein's so it doesn't count? Reply

Did Joss Whedon rape anyone like Weinstein did? Reply

from your lips to gods ears please Reply

I hope he pisses off someone at Warner Bros. so he doesn't get to ruin the Batgirl movie. Reply

I wish Warner had released Snyder's cut. Josh was my main problem with Justice League, he is the true villain. Reply

But...Snyder hasn't made a decent film in years. Do you really think his would have been better? Reply

Yes. I liked what I saw from Snyder in this, and it seemed to me like he had listened to the criticism. Whedon jokes were sexists and juvenile and added nothing to the plot. Justice League strengh was definitly its charachters and he did the best he could to shit on their characterization.



I liked the movie and it's a step in the right direction for the DCEU, Snyder's vision has zeitgeist to it. But Whedon is a problem and they need to get rid of him if they are planning on making Wonder Woman the "leader" of the team.



Edited at 2017-11-16 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

funny to see everyone distancing themselves from this steaming hot turd of a film Reply

I dont even know why he would, he literally came in to finish the editing the thing lol Reply

to be fair, he didn't write the story or decide on the villain, so he probably feels that it was a shitshow he did his best with.



note: i am not suggesting his story would have been any better. Reply

I love a good dumpster fire. Reply

How abouts we not let him near any movies with women in them? Reply

I am seriously afraid for Batgirl. Reply

Jfc @ that last one. Reply

free him lmao Reply

Not good damage control.



I'm seeing this Saturday with a friend who wants to go for Ezra and I watched the Beyond The Trailer video on how Whedon fucked up Wonder Woman in the movie (the only DCEU movie I've seen is WW) and it made me really mad. Well guess I'll wait and see. Reply

ugh, watching that video now... really fucking disappointed. i can't believe they brought joss into this. he's such a dick Reply

This makes no sense... was he not responsible for the editing? Reply

He helped edit the film but he didn't have any control over the villain and could only make so many changes. Reply

He had no control over that villain choice lmao. Reply

Is that like when people argue on the internet and end each response with a smiley face? Reply

Okay ☺ Reply

Way to deflect my comment sweaty :) Reply

Who decided that a WW with Snyder's ass shots and revealing clothes with Whedon's sexist jokes was a good idea? Reply

Nope, it's still weird to ~analyze celebs' likes, even if they do it passive-aggressively, Swift-style. Reply

Honestly it's weird to me too. It's like when people know when someone celeb unfollowed another on twitter. Just...weird. Reply

Well, if you're following someone on twitter it sometimes shows you shit they like. So it would be possible to notice this without going into their likes.

Noticing who they unfollow is definitely super weird tho. Reply



Noticing who they unfollow is definitely super weird tho. Reply

