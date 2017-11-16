Megyn Kelly Confuses Dermot Mulroney With Dylan McDermott
Of course Megyn Kelly confused Dermot Mulroney with Dylan McDermott live on air: https://t.co/xqBGXoSJaA pic.twitter.com/4ARdTHwkpC— Decider (@decider) November 15, 2017
- The former right-wing Talking Tina doll & now sneering pretend-liberal Megyn Kelly, had actor Dermot Mulroney as a guest on her hour of the Today show
- He was there to promote yet another Hallmark holiday movie, "The Christmas Train"
- Mulroney's character plays the cello in the film and Kelly goes to praise him for this while accidently calling him "Dylan"
- Mulroney tries to interrupt to correct her and she touches his wrist while insisting she “was going to raise Dylan McDermott in a second"
- Mulroney laughs in resignation and answers with "I know, I know"
