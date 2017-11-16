Megyn Kelly Confuses Dermot Mulroney With Dylan McDermott

(Skip to 1:55)

  • The former right-wing Talking Tina doll & now sneering pretend-liberal Megyn Kelly, had actor Dermot Mulroney as a guest on her hour of the Today show

  • He was there to promote yet another Hallmark holiday movie, "The Christmas Train"

  • Mulroney's character plays the cello in the film and Kelly goes to praise him for this while accidently calling him "Dylan"

  • Mulroney tries to interrupt to correct her and she touches his wrist while insisting she “was going to raise Dylan McDermott in a second"

  • Mulroney laughs in resignation and answers with "I know, I know"


http://24.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_mce81lHtNk1rtzlsjo1_500.gif
Source:
1,2
Tagged: ,