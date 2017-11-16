Justin & Selena Spotted Kissing at Hockey Game
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez spotted kissing at Justin’s hockey game last night. pic.twitter.com/uDZ1e5DdVZ— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2017
source
ontd, has it ever worked out between you and an ex after getting back together?
Her friend needs to take that kidney back. Homegirl out here being reckless.
should have listened to Nicole...
Sis is giving no fucks.
if you look up dumb bitch in the dictionary it's these two simples
She’s a dumbass and loves getting hurt/attention by Justin but the kidney comments are so dumb.
I've been the friend that watched other friends making really stupid mistake and rescued them over and over again, it's frustrating, and I guess that's where I came from, not the place where I actually think the kidney should be taken back, this means life for her and it's awesome that she gets to live it even she makes some odd choices.
She's an idiot for dating him but how inhumane to say someone doesn't deserve their health because they're caught up on a fuckboy.
her friend gave her a kidney and I personally doubt she regrets saving her life regardless of who she dates so those jokes aren't even funny
they deserve each other
he's just gross
classique.
this will not end well.