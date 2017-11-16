much surprise, so wow Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAOOOOOOO they deserve one another Reply

Thread

Link

i wish them no success and not even an ounce of luck, separately and together. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

petttyyyyyyyyyyy loool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Roflmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um go in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol damnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perfect comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO go IN sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is just the right amount of petty and scathing and I love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her friend needs to take that kidney back. Homegirl out here being reckless. Reply

Thread

Link

lol omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr. If I gave a kidney to my friend and she did this right after I would be pissed. lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gross and awful, but she lost any right to that kidney when she was recorded in Hollywood trying to score with him. That’s far beyond the pale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She did what now??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What a disgusting thing to write. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

y’all need better jokes that aren’t related to her health issues Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yall love running around here acting woke until its about someone you don't like. people with illnesses aren't slaves to how you want them to live their lives Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol you didn't lie. If I was Francia I'd be PISSED Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao jesus Reply

Thread

Link





should have listened to Nicole... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If Francia don't snatch back her kidney... Reply

Thread

Link

New kidney, who dis?



Sis is giving no fucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Same dumb bitch who don't love herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross comment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jesus people can’t even say dumb bitch on the internet anymore I’m done Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it seems to be way past some people's bed time



if you look up dumb bitch in the dictionary it's these two simples Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ everyone feigning light outrage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





can't say she never warned us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these kidney comments seem a bit much....... Reply

Thread

Link

ikr yikes =\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. People legitimately have been commenting that she shouldn’t have gotten it with no real proof behind if she’s abusing anything or not (and the fact that if she is... she’s probably an addict which again isn’t something to just make light of).



She’s a dumbass and loves getting hurt/attention by Justin but the kidney comments are so dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not right especially since she's gone into detail about how hard it was without a fully functioning kidney. you don't need to like someone to recognize that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At least some of the rancor is coming from real frustration that someone could be so careless with something that precious. And that’s real and people can express that how they want to, even if it sounds mean. To your point about addiction, just because she’s addicted doesn’t mean that she’s not responsible for how she behaves. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At least for me, it's not to be taken seriously. Her disease is awful and it's awesome that she has such an incredible friend. That said, if it was my friend I would be pissed this person is still making such awful decisions after something so serious and life changing.



I've been the friend that watched other friends making really stupid mistake and rescued them over and over again, it's frustrating, and I guess that's where I came from, not the place where I actually think the kidney should be taken back, this means life for her and it's awesome that she gets to live it even she makes some odd choices.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia like if shes using after having a transplant then her addiction must be bad enough shes basically slowly killing herself which isnt smth funny to me nor is it a moral flaw. when celebs die from addictions ppl act sad but some will turn around n be awful abt living celebs addictions.



Edited at 2017-11-16 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people make the same comments in these posts: 1) take back her kidney 2) they deserve each other.. neither of which are funny/original Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

amazing how the wokeness here is thrown out the window when it involves someone not liked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some people here legit believe she never even got a kidney and it was a coverup for more rehab....and a lot of the people posting that she doesn't deserve the kidney because she's obviously doing drugs with bieber are a lot of the same people posting that the whole kidney thing was fake so that doesn't even make any fucking sense.





She's an idiot for dating him but how inhumane to say someone doesn't deserve their health because they're caught up on a fuckboy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, that's too much



her friend gave her a kidney and I personally doubt she regrets saving her life regardless of who she dates so those jokes aren't even funny



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In such a private place how did anyone get a picture Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With an iPhone or Android more than likely at the game? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think they knew that sis :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahahah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my girlfriends has a male friend who plays on Justin's hockey team, he always invites her to come watch so it sounds like it might just be an open rec league or something. I dunno about y'all in LA but our hockey arenas don't come with security in Canada lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf girl. Kissing his sweaty and hot breath ass double wtf Reply

Thread

Link

her dress is really nice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

beautiful gowns. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what do you call something that`s now way past embarrassing? Reply

Thread

Link

"a bieber" maybe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Toronto maple leafs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's funny cos it's true Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ



they deserve each other Reply

Thread

Link

Two ugly losers who belong together. Reply

Thread

Link

oh come on, selena is like objectively pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, shes an avg cute girl made ugly by her shit personality and lackthereof Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly neither him or her are ugly





he's just gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

going back to an EX after a break up



classique.



this will not end well. Reply

Thread

Link