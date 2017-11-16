Katy Perry & Gigi Hadid May Not Be At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Gigi doesn't deserve to walk esp. after that video, but I feel like this is just a rumour. I'd be really surprised if she actually got banned. Reply

same Reply

Yea, I'm gonna wait n see. But I'd be shocked if she didn't go for the cookie scandal. May be visa issues. Reply

Update: Turns out she's actually not walking, yikes! Reply

I'm glad Gigi wasn't allowed to go! They're only racist until it starts to affect their $$$. Suffer! Reply

chained to the US Reply

they could have done this right and did a bunch of chinese models tbh Reply

it would be hilarious if gigi actually couldnt walk lmao Reply

she can't lol Reply

LoL Reply

What a nightmare. I know they want Chinese money, but having the show there was a bad idea tbh Reply

Sure Gigi is trash, but banning someone from a country for making fun of religion is gross. But it's China so...... (probably not even true) Reply

I think it was more the fact that she was squinting her eyes to immitate East Asians. it was pretty racist (if she was even banned)



Didn't she make fun of the Buddha cookie by doing the slant eyes thing tho? Reply

she wasn't making fun of a religion, though. she was mocking ea people. Reply

not a religion..an entire race of people.

ofc..Asian racism on ONTD is not really a thing Reply

Oh, my bad, I misremembered what it was she did.



Also, I'm Asian, so thanks.



Also, that's still a dumb reason to deny someone a visa. Reply

She squinted her eyes to match the face. Can you not see that's offensive even if the cookie wasn't religious? Reply

https://pagesix.com/2017/11/15/victorias-secret-fashion-show-turning-into-international-media-crisis/



Page Six has learned that the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — which is due to be held in Shanghai in just two weeks and will feature models including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss, among others — is turning into an international media crisis.



We’re told fashion bloggers booked to cover the glitzy event are canceling their trips because the Chinese government won’t give them visas; TV producers are grappling with bureaucrats over permission to shoot outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where it’s being held (“If you’re going to China, you want to show that you are in China!” fumed an insider); and Victoria’s Secret staffers in China can’t send out press releases because they have to be approved by government officials.



“It’s just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover [the show],” said a jet-setting insider. “These TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don’t even know what they can shoot when they get there.”

We’re told that producers charged with coordinating the coverage for various outlets are “on the verge of nervous breakdowns.”



Well what the fuck did they expect... it’s China Reply

why did they even have it in China? that decision should not have been made. The visa process for China is generally pretty unpredictable. Reply

Because they’re opening stores (a store?) there Reply

Because $$$ just keep it in NYC and call it a day lol It's not like the ratings for this are getting any better Reply

Because consumerism in China is booming Reply

honestly, Tyra Banks did it for ANTM so they should be able to Reply

that's terrible planning. Reply

lmao i luv when giant companies run into their own hubris Reply

I have a hard time buying this. sure, China's bureaucracy can be pretty nebulous, but they hosted a whole Olympics event, which had visitors and broadcasters from all over the world. maybe it's the VS people who are being incompetent Reply

Parent

Seems like VS didn't work with the right officials.. if you know what I mean.. Reply

It'll be pretty funny if they go through all this trouble to do it in China and they end up not even being able to show people they didn't do it in Kansas or something. Reply

Bella playing the long con Reply

The world no longer cares about Gigi anyway, they only wanna see Bella! Reply

I would honestly scream if this is true lmao Reply

This is a mess I hope it flops since the VS fashion show is dumb and sexist anyways. Beauty Pageants and this crap should stop getting televised tbh Reply

Mte Reply

no big loss if this whole fashion show just folded anyway Reply

Doing it in China was always gonna be a logistical nightmare but if Taylor really did drop out last minute like it sounds like she did that would be brutal for the people planning.



The show will go on fine though, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of this is being over exaggerated by twitter as per usual. VS always has something they have to “overcome” built into their shows though lol Reply

I just want the tea on why she canceled. That seems very off-brand for her. Reply

I'm guessing she found out Katy was going to be the third performer. Reply

Parent

So off brand. She’s lucky VS hadn’t officially announced her like what happened with Rihanna a couple of years ago.



I noticed she was wearing Pink brand socks the other day when she took over Instagrams stories and with Taylor that usually seems deliberate lol. Reply

Parent

