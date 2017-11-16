Katy Perry & Gigi Hadid May Not Be At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
TWO RUMORS GOING ON: One is about Gigi Hadid, not being able to ger the visa because of her joke about Buddha. The second one is about Katy Perry, that she couldn’t get the visa and won’t be performing. Nothing confirmed yet for both!! #VSFS2017— Victoria's Secret.⭐️ (@AngelsOnRunway) November 16, 2017
• After Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova, and Dasha Khlystun were denied visas, it appears more models may be having trouble with getting to China.
• The controversy surrounding Gigi is because she was seen mocking a buddha cookie in a video posted by her sister.
• There are also rumors that Mayowa Nicholas might not be able to walk either.
• Bella is already on her way to China.
There is also a rumour that Mayowa won’t walk 😑— Blanca Padilla ♡ (@blancapadillaxo) November 16, 2017
Bella is currently on her way to Shanghai for the #VSFS17 🙌— Bella Hadid Updates (@BellaHadidDaily) November 16, 2017
I’m pretty sure Gigi is walking lol the buddha cookie thing didn’t stop her from promoting TommyxGigi in China.— his fingers are more crooked than that wig (@sunandmoonrise) November 16, 2017
I was pretty sure Katy had been banned from mainland China years ago for wearing apparently a controversial "pro Taiwan" sunflower dress. How would VS not know that?— Cocoღ (@AllTheLoveCoco) November 16, 2017
ofc..Asian racism on ONTD is not really a thing
Also, I'm Asian, so thanks.
Also, that's still a dumb reason to deny someone a visa.
more problems
Page Six has learned that the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — which is due to be held in Shanghai in just two weeks and will feature models including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karlie Kloss, among others — is turning into an international media crisis.
We’re told fashion bloggers booked to cover the glitzy event are canceling their trips because the Chinese government won’t give them visas; TV producers are grappling with bureaucrats over permission to shoot outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena, where it’s being held (“If you’re going to China, you want to show that you are in China!” fumed an insider); and Victoria’s Secret staffers in China can’t send out press releases because they have to be approved by government officials.
“It’s just a nightmare for all the media trying to cover [the show],” said a jet-setting insider. “These TV companies are spending a fortune on it, and they don’t even know what they can shoot when they get there.”
We’re told that producers charged with coordinating the coverage for various outlets are “on the verge of nervous breakdowns.”
The show will go on fine though, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of this is being over exaggerated by twitter as per usual. VS always has something they have to “overcome” built into their shows though lol
I noticed she was wearing Pink brand socks the other day when she took over Instagrams stories and with Taylor that usually seems deliberate lol.