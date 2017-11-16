(babs) - still my number one

Katy Perry & Gigi Hadid May Not Be At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017




• After Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva, Irina Sharipova, and Dasha Khlystun were denied visas, it appears more models may be having trouble with getting to China.

• The controversy surrounding Gigi is because she was seen mocking a buddha cookie in a video posted by her sister.

• There are also rumors that Mayowa Nicholas might not be able to walk either.

• Bella is already on her way to China.




















