zoë

Leeann Tweeden Says Al Franken Kissed, Groped Her Without Consent


- In an essay on her website, Leeann Tweeden, a TV host and sports broadcaster, says Senator and comedian Al Franken kissed and groped her without her consent in 2006 during a USO Tour to entertain troops in the Middle East
- Said Franken wrote skits for the show "full of sexual innuendo geared toward a young, male audience."
- In one skit, Franken wrote in a kiss between him and Tweeden and asked to rehearse the kiss before the show. When she says they didn't need to rehearse, he "came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth."
- When she was back in the US later, she found a picture of Franken with his hands over her chest(seen above) while she was sleeping.
Franken's statement:
"I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."

