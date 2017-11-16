Leeann Tweeden Says Al Franken Kissed, Groped Her Without Consent

swear to god if Danny DeVito is next I'm leaving this planet



FUCK MEN. Reply

Thread

Link

same, and also Mark Hamill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or steve carrell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't put anything on Danny lolol



But ask his wife. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg if Danny DeVito... I couldn't go on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

John Goodman :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y’all gotta stop putting these names out there lest the universe at large takes it as a challenge to take out all your faves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never be able to watch sunny again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same and if any of the Chrises (Especially Evans) is next, I'm fucking done Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sigh. Why are men so god damn stupid? You fucked yourself, Al. Reply

Thread

Link

Get fucked Franken! Reply

Thread

Link

they never remember because their acts of aggression and perversion are as common 2 them as breathing

rot in hell scumbag Reply

Thread

Link

you make a good point. the people who are hurt, threatened, or degraded by something are always going to remember it longer and in more detail than those who perpetuate it without a second thought. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn, i never thought of it in those terms, but you're right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Accurate 😤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. Like racists think what’s amusing to them is all fun and games and should be amusing to everyone. I’m convinced 90% of these men never knew they did anything wrong by society, because to them men are society. I imagine tons of men just scribbling notes lately on how to stay out of jail. Like fuck it shouldn’t be hard, don’t touch us. Don’t talk to us. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men are a mistake. Reply

Thread

Link

I want that on a shirt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and the funds go to supporting women of color running for office Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never have a hero.



especially if they're a man. Reply

Thread

Link

rule of thumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ain't that the damn truth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad's my hero. He's a great person and always treated my mom like gold. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't really trust a person with both John Wayne Gacy AND Albert Fish icons.



Fucking yikes dude. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

now can we reinstate the men are weak tag? Reply

Thread

Link

+1



The fact that "this bitch" was allowed to stay while some weak manbabies couldn't handle "men are weak" is the whole reason that tag is so relevant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never been able to distinguish what's true irony, but if this isn't it ... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, seriously?? this happened? wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL ofc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that happened??? I had no idea wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? gendered slurs are totally cool but truthful tags aren't, i see Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like seriously PLEASE

that was my tag suggestion a million years ago and i was so annoyed when i saw it was taken away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

elrond was just speaking the truth, jeeesh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

will the liberals forgive? Reply

Thread

Link

Not the ones I'm seeing (i.e. my fb friends list) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always seemed creepy to me. Reply

Thread

Link

Thissss. He's given me a gross creepy vibe forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



all of these stupid men right now all of these stupid men right now Reply

Thread

Link

OMG this poor bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder why he took the soap with him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A clean anus is a happy anus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm judging him from the toilet rn too, bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg where is his other leg! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol he looks so resigned to being a toilet baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find this gif so disgusting. I cannot stand things with toilets ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where are this poor babeh's parents? Perfect parenting 101 is to make gifs of your child. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg this poor baby roflmao. I love how he's just resigned to his fate. "Yeah, that didn't work out like I planned. You wanna help me out here or...?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why he took the soap though? lmfao. poor bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm tired of the "well I didn't see our interaction that way!" comments.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah me too. Such a shitty excuse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's telling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I don't remember it the same way!" #rashomon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this made me ugly laugh tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*trashomon ftfy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Clearly intended to be funny"--- to whom??



Don't fucking touch a woman if she's sleeping.



Wtf is wrong with men Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, also ... he's there to entertain the troops OF WHOM SHE IS ONE, not to put them in humiliating/degrading situations for HIM to laugh at, what the actual fuck. Have some respect for her as an equal service member even if you don't as a woman (which ofc should be a given). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Disrespectful to her not only as a woman, but as a soldier. He needs to be fucking dragged for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think she's a servicemember. She was there as an entertainer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Let's do one on Franken. Let's do one on Moore if he wins. And let's do one on the man who holds the job as the POTUS.



BREAKING: McConnell calls for Ethics review of @alfranken in light of groping allegations pic.twitter.com/XiwDTGA2xB — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 16, 2017





This country told the rest of us and the world how little they care about victims when they voted for Trump, who had multiple women come forward, a tape bragging about it, stories about Miss Teen USA contestants, etc. tbh I would not be surprised if Joe Biden is next. That picture is so fucking horrible and gross. His ass needs to resign. His statement was appalling too and that's not enough. And screw everyone who is like "it was just an insensitive joke!!" And the sooner people realize sexual assault and abuse is not affiliated with one party, the better.Let's do one on Franken. Let's do one on Moore if he wins. And let's do one on the man who holds the job as the POTUS.This country told the rest of us and the world how little they care about victims when they voted for Trump, who had multiple women come forward, a tape bragging about it, stories about Miss Teen USA contestants, etc. tbh I would not be surprised if Joe Biden is next. Reply

Thread

Link

Joe Biden needs to answer for Anita Hill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bill Clinton needs to answer for...countless women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Joe Biden was the central figure in dismissing Anita Hill's claims of sexual harassment against then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/jxnvcj7hYJ — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) November 13, 2017



People attempted to the other day but of course his response was terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he was asked the other day and he was all "i'm sorry she FEELS the process didn't work" or some bullshit like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What I don't get about Biden is why would he want someone like Clarence Thomas on the court? (I was like... two years old at the time, so I definitely don't remember it, lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And the sooner people realize sexual assault and abuse is not affiliated with one party, the better.



THIS. No one should be okay with being a hypocrite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All of this, but I don't think he'll resign. This is about to get really fucking ugly and really fucking partisan. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not that I disagree, but this is the quickest that that turtlefuckface has moved to do anything Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember the Daily Show while Jon was still on and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee both joked about what a creep Joe Bidden is. He's another open secret.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But no investigation for Trump? They are all scumbags. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I mean, obviously Franken should be investigated, but we all know Melted Candleface McConnell wouldn't give a damn if it was another Republican. He's just grabbing the opportunity to get the spotlight off his own party, as if we'll conveniently forget how much they hate women. Freaking hypocrite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

men are the worst Reply

Thread

Link