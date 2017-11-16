Hotel Transylvania 3 Trailers

I thought the first two weren't that bad. Even Sandler put in a decent effort. Reply

I love the first one still but damn these second rate animation houses really put out some bad second showings between this and DM 2 (Yes I know different studios).



I don't expect this to be any better. Reply

these movies are quite fun. looking forward to this. Reply

ehhhhh



Like just stop already, and just put money into Mavis' little series.



ugh.



Edited at 2017-11-16 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

the second movie did better than the first so it's not a surprise they went for a third one, but i'm sure this will be the last one Reply

I saw the first one on my first date with a boy that I really shouldn't have dated (just because I wasn't actually into him, not because of anything really bad), and for some reason that's had a long-lasting impact on my perception of this franchise, lmao



but this looks about on par with what I'd expect from the third outing for an animated franchise, so that's something I guess idk Reply

The second one was such an ass backwards disappointment. Reply

MTE. I was like "What the hell am I watching, the first one wasn't this stereotyped and backward." Reply

I can remember writing a ranting review about his daughter and all the stereotypical things she suddenly was put through, while of course the husband kept being the eternal child. Reply

I love watching these with my kids. They make me laugh and are so lighthearted. Will definitely be catching this one



Edited to add that the black dog in the beginning reminds me of my pug!



Edited at 2017-11-16 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

The unnecessary romance is the only thing I don't like about these. Johnny was the worst part of the first movie.



Edited at 2017-11-16 05:42 pm (UTC) Reply

really? the first one was bad but cute, but the second one was Bad. Reply

The first one is adorable. I'm not sure it needs so many sequels though. The second one got weird. Reply

