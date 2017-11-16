this is going to be a bop Reply

I don't know why this band so popular especially after that Holocaust photoshoot and one of them wearing a Nazi hat. Like it's not cute at all and it's like people conviniently forgot. Sigh. Reply

welp..."oppa didnt mean it" Reply

WHAT Reply

you don't know why? taylor swift posed next to a swastika with a peace sign and she's doing fine. Reply

did they ever apologize for this shit? that holocaust photoshoot was beyond fucked up. Reply

What x2 Reply

not to mention the whole "hiphop" shit they tried at the start of their careers being dropped for the pop shit they do now...nagl Reply

tea. armys love to forget that and sweep all their other problematic shit under the rug.

"they've changed, our woke feminist kings. other kpop groups could neva" Reply

idk is their popularity that strange? its not like ppl enjoy music or movies based on whether the performers r woke or not, or stan as a form of activism (well i know some ppl act like only reblogging pics of woke celebs, or idk, posting abt that girl from stranger things is a feminist act but those ppl r hopefully a weird minority).

if it was normal for ppl to like pop culture based on how socially conscious or not it is then star wars n game of thrones would have 0 fans n rihanna n bieber wouldnt sell a single record. but i think most ppl dont think how socially conscious or bigoted a performer is that relevant or important, at least compared to the quality of music or film or wev. Reply

What?! Nvm not wishing them luck Reply

I like how the family is just ignoring her cause she dances like that all the time Reply

yay I've been waiting! For a second I thought there was gonna be a girl and then it turned out to be Steve Aoki lol Reply

ha me too! I was alright OKAY somting different alright I see you BTS and then I saw the sis Steve. I'm jealous of his hair tbh. Reply

I ain't even mad.



BTS is really going to have me on the floor pussy popping to this aren't they?I ain't even mad. Reply

I love Namjoon so much Reply

wig



I'm a born again bangtan bottom Reply

i'm bald Reply

Me too sis. Not even Rogaine can help me. My follicles have been pulled from the root. Reply

im ready for this omg Reply

Thanks to whoever posted thier song house of Cards last week bc I've had it on repeat.



I've read fan responses but I still dont get why they've had such ridiculous success.



I look fwd to thier performance this weekend even though I don't like the DNA song at all Reply

thankfully they're doing a mini concert on Jimmy Kimmel, the bop gods are on our side. Reply

house of cards is one of my fave songs. Reply

I hate this niggaboo of a song just film a mv for baepsae and we’ll all pretend it’s a new single Reply

how is baepsae any different from mic drop tho.... Reply

Yes.



Stop MIC DROP NAO.

Reply

I AM SO READY FOR THIS!! Reply

that room probably smells like anesthesia and melting makeup Reply

