November 16th, 2017, 10:44 am shangri__la The Strangers 2 Official Trailer The Strangers 2 will be released March 9, 2018 and stars Christina Hendricks.The film is the sequel to the 2008 home invasion horror film starring Liv Tyler.Source
My parents live in the middle of nowhere so whenever I visit them I get so anxious and overwhelmed and barely sleep during the night while I'm there. I always think someone's breaking into the house.
My house got broken into two weeks after my dog died, and the cops said they'd never experienced a breaking and entering in a home where there was a dog. Even a tiny yappy dog. Maybe ESPECIALLY a tiny yappy dog.
Burglars just don't want the hassle and move on.
My bf lives in the middle of no where. It's still a neighborhood so there are people around but it's still the middle of no where and if I hear a tree rustle I panic lol
After I graduated college last December I moved back in (until I save up enough to move out obvs) and after living in the city/being in a college town for the past 5 years and going back home is kinda...jarring. I start getting nervous anytime I hear a random sound outside lol.
:(
i didn't find it scary at all
This looks shit.
I made my brother chekc the house before I went to b3ed and I slept with the light on because I was high and everything looked like it wanted to murder me.