Looks better than I expected but still no thank you

Meh, this looks ok I guess? But what made the first movie truly frightening as hell was the home invasion part

Oh, Christina. This is not the career I wanted for you.

ikr

Same bb

I had no idea they were making another one... Loved the first movie but home invasion is my WORST FEAR.



My parents live in the middle of nowhere so whenever I visit them I get so anxious and overwhelmed and barely sleep during the night while I'm there. I always think someone's breaking into the house.

My mom lives in the middle of nowhere and I'm so worried about meth heads breaking in and hurting her (there have been two meth labs shut down on her road).

Oh my God I would be super worried too!

Does she have a dog?



My house got broken into two weeks after my dog died, and the cops said they'd never experienced a breaking and entering in a home where there was a dog. Even a tiny yappy dog. Maybe ESPECIALLY a tiny yappy dog.

Burglars just don't want the hassle and move on.



Burglars just don't want the hassle and move on.

I watched the first film home alone. Bad idea because home invasion terrifies me.



My bf lives in the middle of no where. It's still a neighborhood so there are people around but it's still the middle of no where and if I hear a tree rustle I panic lol

Same. I grew up in a house is in the middle of nowhere aswell, like to the right of the house is a cotton field and to the left is a cornfield.



After I graduated college last December I moved back in (until I save up enough to move out obvs) and after living in the city/being in a college town for the past 5 years and going back home is kinda...jarring. I start getting nervous anytime I hear a random sound outside lol.

I live in a super tiny studio and while it's hard to keep clean, at least I can see almost every part of my apartment at all times and know where the only entrance is.

I thought this said "Stranger Things 2" and was like "What is this late af post??"

Lol so did I.

ngl i'm loving all the 80's aesthetics being used rn

this scene is the reason i simply CANNOT with darkened hallways

ugh nooo they made this movie a crappy horror movie cliche... the original was perfect with it's off screen scares and good soundtrack

:(

:(

This first one was so boring, not scary, and so overrated.

tbh ia



i didn't find it scary at all

ia mostly, plus I found Liv Tyler distracting. I kept being like, "Hey, it's Liv Tyler."

The first was a cinematic masterpiece. Everyone I know was terrified by it.

This looks shit.



This looks shit.

I tried watching the first one for the first time a few weeks ago but I was home alone and noped out once shit started to get real.

this reminds me, on halloween some kids showed up dressed as the strangers and i about slammed the door in their face. i was waiting to hear "because you were home."

Even if someone has never seen the film I feel like the costumes are creepy lol

i would have cried

I know what I'm doing on Christmas...

I normally don't get scared at movies but the first movie was terrifying. I watched it in college with friends then went back to my apartment ( in the same building) around 3 a.m. and none of my homebody roommates were home! Definitely slept with my lights on that morning. lol 😂

Aint nobody got shit on the first one because I was in that theatre shook.



I made my brother chekc the house before I went to b3ed and I slept with the light on because I was high and everything looked like it wanted to murder me.

LMAO, sis, I had fucking PTSD from that GD movie EIGHT YEARS later! 😂

LOL but yeah I have had nights like that too.

the first one was just ok, a bit creepy but not the masterpiece people like to claim it was imho

