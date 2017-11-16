Stacy London Blocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter

“

The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not 😉”



I feel like every yt gay says or a variation of this when they get called out



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:42 pm (UTC)

I feel like I see that comment once a day on ontd lol Reply

he is way too fucking old and white to be saying shit like that Reply

mte loooool Reply

Screaming Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Lmao mte Reply

Ita, Mariah Reply

so cringeworthy Reply

woman in entertainment industry whose job it is to host a tv show and get viewers likes attention. appalling Reply

who is the girl in your icon? she is so pretty. Reply

joanna newsom, she's a musican :) Reply

say it isn't so. this show needs to make a return. I loved it. Reply

“I don’t need attention.”



Sure. Reply

Yet he posted it. 🙄😒 Reply

Your icon is the cutest! I miss Rocko's. Reply

I always liked Clinton better tbh Reply

Carmindy (sp?) was the real queen Reply

Looking back Carmindy kind of sucked at makeup. She NEVER BLENDED. Reply

yeah I thought she did a very pretty natural look. I hate the matte, dirty bronzer look of Instagram. Reply

ya, i didn't mind him and get that they had to be extra to get the point across to the fashion victim sometimes i found her overbearing like:



I like him better too. He has a dry sense of humor and she was always very abrasive. They just seem like two people who would not choose to be friends in real life and probably didn't like being forced to work together to keep their careers going.



He's done much better than her since their show ended, she's probably bitter. Reply

Yeahhhhh... I'm going to believe the woman. Reply

ugh this makes me sad Reply

Me too. They've recently been playing reruns on TLC in the mornings and I'd forgotten how much I loved this show.



Nick Arrojo was clearly the weakest link on the show. lol Reply

Holy crap, thanks for the heads up that TLC is playing episodes again!! Reply

OMG, Nick was horrible. He didn't know how to do black hair at all. One time a black lady came on with a weave, and he fucked her shit up. It was so embarrassing. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Reply

Stacy annoyed me but I never liked the show because most times they picked the ugliest shit for these women to wear. Reply

Some of the women had no sense of style so they gave them a base point which was fine but some of the women clearly had a distinct sense of style and they always pretty much erased it instead of just fine tuning it a bit. Like, everyone ended up dressed pretty much the same (and yea it wasn't cute lol). Reply

That always bugged me, too. There's more than one way to be "stylish," it doesn't have to equal "trendy mom" 100% of the time. Reply

some of the women dressed like Fine too? i watched an episode recently with a friend and there was a lady who wasn't super fashionable but like not a catastrophe and the whole time we were mad abt it like all the people who nominated this woman dressed worse than her? like her clothes fit fine, they just weren't like sexy (or what the show pushed at sexy but appropriate for women of a certain age). Reply

i feel like the idea that every outfit needs a jacket ruined me, from a fashion standpoint, for several years. Reply

It's also sooo dated.



The stuff about your shape and dressing in flattering colors and cuts was great. But the individual trends are now hilarious. Reply

It's very dated and they gave super early 2000s fashion advice. Makeovers never age well. Reply

i hated all the ugly belts and jackets/blazers/whatever they had to add to most of the basic ugly outfits they chose Reply

i just hated how she was always for ridiculously pointy shoes. Reply

one that stuck out to me after all these years was them telling a really short woman that she shouldn't wear primary colors since it made her look like a child and I... don't agree with that at all? If you wear childish clothes you look like a child, or like all pink or something Reply

They haven't been friends for a long time. They hated each other the last few years of their show. He is just doing this to stir up attention for his book. Reply

The book came out a year ago, so it's unlikely this is about that. Someone tagged them both in a tweet he clicked on yesterday and he discovered he was blocked by her. He didn't have to tweet it out to everyone, though - he clearly did want attention for it. Reply

i thought they always hated eachother. Reply

What a little bitch. Reply

LMFAO that tweet! Honestly I like him on The Chew. He's the only guy who isn't creepy on it. Reply

Clinton is trying to microwave some old ass tea that's been sitting on the table. Bruh. Either brew a fresh batch or just call it a day and put the cup in the dishwasher. Reply

lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

LOL picturing him actually microwaving stale ass tea. Reply

lmao Reply

I love this comment so much Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

nnnnnnnnnn Reply

he seems like dick. Always liked Stacey better anyway Reply

he really does seem like an asshole. He is very annoying on The Chew Reply

i had a crush on stacy lol i liked her other tv show she had later where she did makeovers but did it in a way that refined the person's personal style. Reply

Thread

what was that show, pls? i wanna see dis. Reply

