Stacy London Blocked Clinton Kelly on Twitter
Guess we'll never get that What Not To Wear reunion some of us have been hoping for.
Clinton Kelly and Stacy London co-hosted the TLC fashion makeover show for ten years, from 2003 to 2013, but apparently they are no longer on speaking terms.
Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl— Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017
I don’t need attention. Thought it was hilarious. Bye basic random chick— Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017
Users accused Kelly of starting the feud with his book, I Hate Everyone Except You, in which he said London demanded to be the center of attention: “For that reason, and perhaps others, she received more attention than I did. Even though I rarely wanted attention, I found myself continually annoyed that she did...I either adored her or despised her and never anything in between. We spent nearly sixty hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other. Trust me when I tell you that is just too much time to spend with any other human being you didn’t choose of your own free will.”
Kelly replied:
Don’t go spreading out-of-context bullshit. You obviously didn’t read the book— Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017
The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not 😉— Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017
