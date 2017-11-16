Amber Heard on the Women of DC Comics and Labels

I really liked Kate Spencer (Manhunter), she was a great character. Reply

It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing.



I'm wondering what sexuality could be barred from that collection of categories.



Probably some Tumblr shit like demisexual or gray-a asexual or furry. Reply

I'm sure people here will drag her for the labels stuff, but I see her point; in some ways I feel like added more categories is more restricting and isolating, not more freeing.



(Seriously, is Mera even in JL?! I feel like I haven't seen a single thing about her since that first production still that we had to lighten up like 100x just to see the colors in the costume, smh.)

She's probably in one scene when Aquaman is introduced. Reply

there's a way to say that without acting like labels are regressive and don't still provide a since of community in the present. Reply

i see her point too, and since she's not straight i think she's entitled to her opinion on the matter even if it's not one i necessarily agree with. the WE ARE HUMAN thing made me cringe tho, ngl. Reply

lol, well, we know she can be kind of OTT and ~quirky with her views, like with that "I was collecting historical memorabilia when my friends were into 'NSYNC" thing, but overall I find her pretty harmless and likable. Reply

She's in one scene. Reply

in some ways I feel like added more categories is more restricting and isolating, not more freeing.



This isn't a real thing tho. The real issues is how society treats people who have those "labels" and not the labels themselves; the "restricting" characteristics of labels are a construct. And ducking out of claiming your "label" is actually systemic of the discrimination attached to the label as its usually done as a method of self-preservation.



That is in no way the fault of the person doing this but this new wave of embracing self-declared identities and ideologies, while probably feeling good for the individual doing it, still does nothing to combat the greater issues of discrimination and disenfranchisement that LGBTQ people face. Reply

She's in JL for about 5 minutes. Reply

Amber Heard is gorgeous, but I've never been a fan.



My fave women in DCEU are Catwoman and Harley Quinn. Reply

Amber Heard opens about about why she doesn't label her sexuality



Well there isn't really a word for having a sexual attraction to money....but hope someone finds it soon because I'm in need of this label as well.



Well there isn't really a word for having a sexual attraction to money....but hope someone finds it soon because I'm in need of this label as well.

"Pecuniasexual," in my lapsed Latin opinion. Reply

So mean but I snickered. Reply

At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’



I laughed.







She's hot.

Wonder Woman Diana, obviously.



To be frank, both companies basically suck when it comes to their roster of heroines, with the one forever exception of the X-Men. Claremont was way more interested in fabulous powerful women of all backgrounds, personalities, and good/bad alignments than he was about the boring men. So of course the movies are all about Wolverine.



In the DCEU? Um, there's not much choice. Wonder Woman Diana, obviously.

To be frank, both companies basically suck when it comes to their roster of heroines, with the one forever exception of the X-Men. Claremont was way more interested in fabulous powerful women of all backgrounds, personalities, and good/bad alignments than he was about the boring men. So of course the movies are all about Wolverine.

I would agree about the ladies of X-men. Reply

ita abt x-men Reply

The downside to Claremont is you figure out pretty quickly what all of his fetishes are.



And the stereotypes. So many stereotypes. Reply

No doubt, but he still made the characters who can now be written by better writers (in theory).



At least it's not on the level of early ishes of Wonder Woman. Good God, Marston! Try to be SLIGHTLY subtle, ffs. Reply

I really want Big Barda in the DCU, her and Scott are iconic. Also some other favs: Artemis of Bana-Mighdall, Barbara Minerva, Donna Troy & Lilith Clay. Also all the ladies from Secret Six. Reply

Also Beatriz Da Costa and the JSA ladies. Also Doctor Light (the female one, not rapey mcrapist) Reply

And Renee Montoya. And Kate Spencer. Reply

I have tickets for JL this weekend but I lowkey want to get my money back after reading reviews. Reply

My plan is to have cocktails first so hopefully that will help. Reply

I saw it last night and actually really enjoyed it? Maybe it was the audience I was with because everyone was so happy and excited.



Like it wasn't the greatest movie I've ever seen but it was a fun mindless movie and the characters were fun. Reply

My favorite women in DC comics are: Black Canary, Catwoman, Lois Lane, Jessica Cruz, Stephanie Brown and Helena Bertinelli. Reply

Lois is an eternal fav, people don't give her enough credit. Reply

She's perfect tbh! People overlook her because she's not powered and not a superhero or whatever. But she's a great character. A complete badass in her own way. Reply

you have amazing taste Reply

“It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity.”



She think she so deep Reply

'nuance' is a word that used to be impactful but has become a buzzword that pseudo-intellectuals began to parrot. it's their new 'problematic'. Reply

Sis, I'm going to be 100% with you, and you probably aren't going to like it: If you're using "impactful," easily one of English's top 500 ugliest and least necessary words, you can't effectively criticize someone else's usage. It just doesn't work. Reply

problematic

gross

toxic

unhinged ("crazy" and all variants are barred)

choke ("diaf" and all variants are barred)

nuance Reply

rebecca bunch's impacT Reply

and tbh no different than all the morons who feel truly special and evolved because ~hearts, not parts. Reply

I get the point that labels can be limiting, and I totally respect people for not wanting to label their sexuality. That's fine and all, but a lot of people fought hard for those labels to be respected and acknowledged, so I'm not on board with the whole labels are completely "regressive" type of thinking. Label, don't label, just respect people and their sexuality.

I still think she's mostly harmless, and I'm weak cause I have a mad crush on her lol.



I still think she's mostly harmless, and I'm weak cause I have a mad crush on her lol.



she's so stunning.



she's so stunning.

shame about that personality tho.

Hmm Reply

LOIS LANE IS MY FAVE AND I WILL FOREVER RESENT THE DCEU FOR CASTING ONE OF THE BEST ACTRESSES ALIVE IN THE ROLE AND GIVING HER NOTHING TO DO



how do you fuck up lois, honestly? only bryan singer managed it before them, but kate bosworth could barely act. how do you fuck up lois WHEN AMY ADAMS IS PLAYING HER?????



fuck that. i'll always have smallville, lois & clark and margot kidder. Reply

I was so happy to see Amy as Lois and then they gave us MoS and did...that with the character. Reply

MFTE!!! i was like "omg a high caliber actress! amazing!" and i even defended her casting back then because amy doesn't exactly scream "lois lane" but i thought she'd give us a different take, and i was here for that! and then... Reply

I love your Lois Lane opinions because I am 100% there with you. Amy is NOT Lois and it's not because I don't think she's capable, the writing is just not there for her to do anything with. Reply

