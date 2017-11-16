Amber Heard on the Women of DC Comics and Labels
Amber Heard explains the women of DC Comics. Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and more!pic.twitter.com/uqSsnuSoZh— best of mera (@badpostmera) November 14, 2017
-talks about Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Big Barda, Mera, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn.
Amber Heard opens about about why she doesn't label her sexuality https://t.co/dlhJhqgVpt— huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) November 14, 2017
“They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out,” she told Allure. “I didn’t come out. I was never in. It’s limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity.”
“As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters,” she continued. “It was a great shield, but now we’re stuck behind it. It’s so important to resist labels. I don’t care how many letters you add. At some point, it’s going to spell ‘WE ARE HUMAN.’ ”
This isn't a real thing tho. The real issues is how society treats people who have those "labels" and not the labels themselves; the "restricting" characteristics of labels are a construct. And ducking out of claiming your "label" is actually systemic of the discrimination attached to the label as its usually done as a method of self-preservation.
That is in no way the fault of the person doing this but this new wave of embracing self-declared identities and ideologies, while probably feeling good for the individual doing it, still does nothing to combat the greater issues of discrimination and disenfranchisement that LGBTQ people face.
