Clips from "The Problem with Apu" featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar

I knew she was gonna be on some next level ish before I even watched the clip, but I wasn't expecting her to take that turn when it was brought up that she had a collection of items featuring racist caricatures. I initially was thinking she was keeping them as a point of reference, so that no one could deny these things existed or deny the reasons for which they were created-as anti-black propaganda. But nope.... it's a gag.... even Kondabolu seemed a bit taken aback. Reply

Hmm, I didn't hear it that way at all. I think she takes it pretty seriously. Reply

She is so embarrassing. Like she's been nu-black before nu-black was a thing and her "status" and "privilege" have really stripped her of any critical thinking when it comes to race. She honestly seems incapable of defining what racism is or accepting the insidious ways it festers through society. Reply

I cringed at her saying it didn't bother her if people say n***o. Like no, do not tell people that or they'll say later "but that black lady said it doesn't bother her" Reply

so many people are in their feelings about this doc. like they can't admit that his entire concept was racist because it "taints" their childhoods or something. Reading the comments for this on any social media platform, it's staggering how many people are offended by it while yelling about "PC culture". like i love That 70's Show but I can 100% admit how disgusting Fez' character was as a concept. Reply

So many people act as if you give any criticism to something it means the whole of it is terrible. I love the Simpson, but Apu is a problematic character and always has been. These white people just want to be able to laugh at their offensive broad stereotypes and not be told it's problematic.



Yet call them Beckys, basic, or wonder bread and they get furious. Reply

This is what kills me. They yell "PC Nonsense!!1!" anytime we call out bigotry but you say anything about white people in general and they scream RACISM from the rooftops. Reply

I wish people were able to extricate their feelings from stuff like this in a more adult manner. Apu being a shitty, racist caricature isn't a personal attack on anyone, come on. Reply

i'm a huge simpsons fan and it was a big part of my childhood (and i liked apu as a character until that episode where he cheated with the squishee lady) but he's 100% based on a racist caricature and even as a kid i was sort of aware of that (as much as a white kid could be). Reply

Yeah Fes is bad. He doesn’t even really have a name—it’s an acronym for Foreign Exchange Student. Reply

And Red's racist and xenophobic comments about Fez were supposed to be funny. Ugh so gross. Reply

the past was racist as hale. i mean, things are still racist, but nothing was called out back then. Reply

I liked his response to those comments:



"I‘m not 'offended' by Apu. I’m a grown man. I have put time, energy & research into creating a film that talks about the importance of media representation in the US. Apu from The Simpsons is an easy way to start this conversation. This film is also a love letter to my community."



It really emphasises how childish these people are being by dismissing any criticism for something they love just because they're afraid it will ruin their childhoods. Like, I'm sure most people will watch sitcoms or movies from the 90s or earlier and cringe at something that hasn't aged well. It doesn't mean you suddenly hate that sitcom or movie. You just want people to learn and be better..



Edited at 2017-11-16 05:14 pm (UTC)

I love Hari, he's a cutie. It's so crazy how many people are mad about this Apu issue. let it goooo, racists! Reply

Hari is a cool dude. I'm glad someone is addressing this bc honestly, it's not great. Reply

I'm definitely checking this out. I love the Simpsons, but Apu has always been an issue and criticized so these people being all hurt this doc exist need to get over it.



Also, since Whoppi is in here people should really check out her doc om Moms Mabley. It was really fascinating. Reply

I didn't even know about that Moms Mabley documentary, I'll check that out - thanks! Reply

It's really good and the courage that women had is legendary. Reply

Thanks for posting this, I had no idea when it was on tru and now I do.

I wanna watch this! Reply

the creator of the documentary seemed super annoyed on The Daily Show the other night. I am excited to watch this, though. I can't with people who are upset because it tarnishes their view of The Simpsons. get a clue. Reply

I've been a fan of the simpsons since I was a kid and even then I always felt the character was a racist caricature. it doesn't help that hes voiced by a white man smfh



it's funny how the people quick to deem the rest of us as snowflakes are the ones that shut down at the slightest mention of a meaningful dialogue Reply

I really love The Simpsons but the way there's a reason why no one's favorite scenes involve Apu.



Did they reach out to anyone on the The Simpsons for commentary? I wonder if Hank Azaria has said anything about it. Or if he ever will. Reply

Hari was on the View yesterday and talked about that



Link

Oh nice thanks. It's not a surprise Hank declined to go on it. Reply

The Hank Azaria thing is interesting. I can almost understand the point of he had no idea that it would go this long and the show has this outdated stereotype, but then he also doesn't want his image in the hands of something he can't control. The truth is the Simpsons can change Apu and acknowledge the problem of that characterization. There is no need to stick with it simply because it's always been that way. He really comes off as someone scared of being told he helped play into a racist mindset. Fresh Air or Marc Maron won't make that untrue. Reply

lol i like a lot of apu-centric episodes tbh. he just seemed like a nice and gentle guy! but i do really want to watch this documentary and i like hari a lot. Reply

(Can’t get embed code on mobile)

https://youtu.be/23gjGrkBjIg One of my favorite apu scenes.(Can’t get embed code on mobile) Reply

Apu has lots of great scenes and is probably a favourite of many (white) people. I agree that his character is problematic but I don't think he was created with cruel intentions towards South Asians. His character always came off as kind, funny and loving to me as a kid. I can't speak for others but I always knew he was voiced by a white guy even when I was a kid and I knew he was a caricature and didn't assume all Indians were exactly like him. I mean, it was The Simpsons. You couldn't take anything seriously on that show. Reply

maybe cuz im not a huge simpson fan but i legit didnt know until i watched the view last night that Apu was voiced by a white guy... Reply

i love hari and i can't wait to see this!



i love the simpsons and it was a big part of my childhood but as a south asian, apu always rubbed me the wrong way and i didn't even realize why until i grew up a bit. also ofc dumbasses have a problem with a valid criticism of this character because plz won't someone think of their childhoods :'( Reply

I'm looking forward to watching this. Reply

Isn't every character on Simpsons a exaggerated caricature of some type? Reply

lol mte Reply

lol characters sure, but this is about race Reply

