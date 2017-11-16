Clips from "The Problem with Apu" featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar
Hari Kondabolu interviews Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Whoopi Goldberg for truTV's documentary "The Problem with Apu."
Kondabolu appeared on The View yesterday to discuss the documentary
In The Problem With Apu, South Asian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu confronts his long-standing “nemesis” Apu Nahasapeemapetilon – better known as the Indian convenience store owner on The Simpsons. Creator and star Kondabolu discusses how this controversial caricature was created, burrowed its way into the hearts and minds of Americans, and continues to exist – intact – nearly three decades later. Featuring interviews with Aziz Ansari, Kal Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, W. Kamau Bell, Aasif Mandvi, Hasan Minhaj, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aparna Nancherla and more, the hour-long documentary premieres Sunday, November 19 at 10PM ET/PT on truTV.
Yet call them Beckys, basic, or wonder bread and they get furious.
This is what kills me. They yell "PC Nonsense!!1!" anytime we call out bigotry but you say anything about white people in general and they scream RACISM from the rooftops.
"I‘m not 'offended' by Apu. I’m a grown man. I have put time, energy & research into creating a film that talks about the importance of media representation in the US. Apu from The Simpsons is an easy way to start this conversation. This film is also a love letter to my community."
It really emphasises how childish these people are being by dismissing any criticism for something they love just because they're afraid it will ruin their childhoods. Like, I'm sure most people will watch sitcoms or movies from the 90s or earlier and cringe at something that hasn't aged well. It doesn't mean you suddenly hate that sitcom or movie. You just want people to learn and be better..
Also, since Whoppi is in here people should really check out her doc om Moms Mabley. It was really fascinating.
it's funny how the people quick to deem the rest of us as snowflakes are the ones that shut down at the slightest mention of a meaningful dialogue
Did they reach out to anyone on the The Simpsons for commentary? I wonder if Hank Azaria has said anything about it. Or if he ever will.
i love the simpsons and it was a big part of my childhood but as a south asian, apu always rubbed me the wrong way and i didn't even realize why until i grew up a bit. also ofc dumbasses have a problem with a valid criticism of this character because plz won't someone think of their childhoods :'(