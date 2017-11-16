pecan pies

Clips from "The Problem with Apu" featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Hari Kondabolu interviews Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Whoopi Goldberg for truTV's documentary "The Problem with Apu."



In The Problem With Apu, South Asian-American comedian Hari Kondabolu confronts his long-standing “nemesis” Apu Nahasapeemapetilon – better known as the Indian convenience store owner on The Simpsons. Creator and star Kondabolu discusses how this controversial caricature was created, burrowed its way into the hearts and minds of Americans, and continues to exist – intact – nearly three decades later. Featuring interviews with Aziz Ansari, Kal Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, W. Kamau Bell, Aasif Mandvi, Hasan Minhaj, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aparna Nancherla and more, the hour-long documentary premieres Sunday, November 19 at 10PM ET/PT on truTV.







Kondabolu appeared on The View yesterday to discuss the documentary



