Model Cameron Russell Is Pregnant and Fighting For Women Everywhere
The beautiful Cameron Russell announced via Instagram/her latest public appearence that she's expecting her first child with her boo.
She most recently spoke at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit, talking about her experience with sexual harassment, recounting a few of her painful experiences in an effort to inspire other women.
- A grown man kissed her when she was 16
- A casting agent said he couldnt book her cause she was a virgin
- One told her he couldnt be sure she was right for the job unless he saw her naked first
- She ended her speech with: "We [women] are the majority, and although we don’t always have the titles or the résumés or the wealth, what we do have is of much greater value. We have the power to make a much more livable world."
Very cool, professional behaviour
I just checked her instagram page and she's posted loads of stories from models who have experienced unwanted sexual misconduct or abuse on the job
