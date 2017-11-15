Taylor Swift Takes Pictures with Fans at AT&T's Reputation Pop Up Store

lmaooo that first pic of her above the cut is so bad



op u aint shit lmao Reply

Edited at 2017-11-16 06:11 am (UTC) No comparison to Avril no-touching-fans-during-photoshoots Lavigne. Reply

excuse u but this was during her battle with lyme disease



it's a real disease, u know Reply

why do people keep bringing this up

she was undiagnosed with lime disease and didnt know what it was and was being cautious, let her be Reply

ontd's doctors are on the case! Reply

undiagnosed lyme disease lmao Reply

How dare you spell it wrong! This is a crisis! Major medical mistake spelling diseases wrong!!!!1111oneoneone! Reply

Lyme disease or not, i wouldn’t want to touch randos. Reply

aww, some of those fan tweets are really sweet Reply

Gurl, you're too young to be doing these corporate gigs! Reply

whoever convinced taylor that that labradoodle perm was a good idea is my new favorite trifling ass heffa Reply

lmao I wonder if it's the same hairstylist she had for the met gala look bc it's sabotage. Reply

they're definitely an activated sleeper cell katykat Reply

maybe her hair doesnt grow out properly anymore bc of all the heat damage Reply

She's earning those coins for sure! Reply

If you squint this could be Taylor Swift meeting fans in Target pic.twitter.com/vwlZSjoO0t — emily bell (@emilybell) November 15, 2017 Reply

let me retweet this Reply

lmao bless Reply

Is that John Oliver's brother? Reply

Yes Reply

Omg so true Reply

Her merch is so ugly.

I'm convinced she changed her clothing style only to convince her stupid fans to buy her ugly merchandise so they think they can look/dress like her.



Edited at 2017-11-16 06:16 am (UTC)

it looks like she has a noodle arm here it looks like she has a noodle arm here Reply

She looks like Mrs.Doubtfire here. Reply

I feel like she actually looks a lot happier and healthier this era than last. Reply

Really? She looks healthier for sure, but she kinda has looked dead behind the eyes this album cycle. Definitely more subdued. Reply

Idk why I’m just finding her interactions with people that are candid look cute and happy! Like on stage when she’s been performing she seems more at ease. Reply

Corporate Queen TM Reply

can someone do the paris hilton/lindsay same face thing with her pictures?



work those corporate sponsorships sis



*ahem* all her sponsors:

– AT&T: Starred with Andy Samberg in a commercial for DirecTV.

– UPS: Emblazoned her face on their vans after making them her “official delivery partner.”

– Keds: Face of their global rebrand.

– Apple Music: Lip-synced in a series of ads for the music-streaming service.

– Glu Mobile: Partnered on a mobile game.

– Elizabeth Arden: Created a signature fragrance.

– Target: Exclusive album releases and Reputation magazines.

– Diet Coke: Multipurpose brand ambassador.

– College football: Debuted “Ready for It” during a commercial break.

– ABC: Debuted another clip of “Ready for It” during a fall-TV promo.

– Ticketmaster: Partnered to let fans earn “boosts” that help them get tour tickets.

– Comcast Xfinity: Lead sponsor of U.S. tour dates.

– American Express: Teamed up with Amex Unstaged to create a “360 degree” immersive video experience for “Blank Space.”

– Unilever: Brand partnership with Cornetto.

– New York City: Global welcome ambassador.



Edited at 2017-11-16 06:41 am (UTC)

So you’re knocking her down for hustling and making herself accessible to her fans, by creating partnerships with businesses they shop at?



Never change ONTD.... Reply

nah sis, just wanted to bring to light all her sponsorships. you can choose how to react to it however you'd like. she's not the only popstar to do this by any stretch of the imagination. Reply

Those Ticketmaster “boosts” were fucked up Reply

i hope she does another perfume soon Reply

I actually don’t mind her hair. it would look better if she styled her bangs differently/not like a poodle. not sure if her stylist actively dislikes her or what’s going on, but it’s overall not a bad look. there have been worse haircuts in the world. Reply

She does look like a poodle. But it's nice to see a star looking so normal and not perfect. Reply

I'm not gonna lie this dressed-down look she has lately is doing it for me idk why Reply

I wish this so bad.



If I could meet one celeb, it'd be her. Reply

just throw your face into a bowl of soggy off brand rice krispies



it'll have the same effect Reply

