Taylor Swift Takes Pictures with Fans at AT&T's Reputation Pop Up Store
Taylor Swift and AT&T teamed up to create a Pop Up store to celebrate the release of
I WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO DESCRIBE THE AMOUNT OF LOVE IN THIS PICTURE #TaylorSwiftNow #repCelebrationATT pic.twitter.com/cJlqeuvxzd— kacie (@kacieperkins9) November 15, 2017
Taylor with fans at the #repCelebrationATT event last night! 💙 pic.twitter.com/T094vaGgjg— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 14, 2017
Taylor with fans at the #repcelebrationATT party! pic.twitter.com/2FE4ycZ7qe— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) November 15, 2017
@taylorswift13 please don't ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere! I love you so much and will forever be by your side! Last night left me wonderstruck @ATT @taylornation13! #TaylorSwiftNow #repcelebrationATT pic.twitter.com/cie86o9dLF— MELISSA MET TAYLOR❣️ (@Melissamy108) November 14, 2017
I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything that I have wanted [for the past 11 years] has just happened to me. I love you endlessly, forever and always, @taylorswift13. #TaylorSwiftNow #repCelebrationATT pic.twitter.com/sYNRwxN46M— Alexa Kishner (@alexakishner) November 16, 2017
when they announce that everyone in the room aka hundreds of people were going to meet Taylor and take a picture with her #TaylorSwiftNow #repCelebrationATT pic.twitter.com/xlbKaVH4RF— you’re Katie, right? (@kat13lovestay) November 14, 2017
I wasn't ready for the picture but life goals complete. This night was a dream and I still can't believe this happened. Ily so much @taylorswift13 #repCelebrationATT pic.twitter.com/ICisCoyqzf— 🐍 (@Chris_suxx) November 15, 2017
ONTD, would you take a photo with Taylor Swift and post it on your socials?
op u aint shit lmao
it's a real disease, u know
she was undiagnosed with lime disease and didnt know what it was and was being cautious, let her be
I'm convinced she changed her clothing style only to convince her stupid fans to buy her ugly merchandise so they think they can look/dress like her.
it looks like she has a noodle arm here
work those corporate sponsorships sis
*ahem* all her sponsors:
– AT&T: Starred with Andy Samberg in a commercial for DirecTV.
– UPS: Emblazoned her face on their vans after making them her “official delivery partner.”
– Keds: Face of their global rebrand.
– Apple Music: Lip-synced in a series of ads for the music-streaming service.
– Glu Mobile: Partnered on a mobile game.
– Elizabeth Arden: Created a signature fragrance.
– Target: Exclusive album releases and Reputation magazines.
– Diet Coke: Multipurpose brand ambassador.
– College football: Debuted “Ready for It” during a commercial break.
– ABC: Debuted another clip of “Ready for It” during a fall-TV promo.
– Ticketmaster: Partnered to let fans earn “boosts” that help them get tour tickets.
– Comcast Xfinity: Lead sponsor of U.S. tour dates.
– American Express: Teamed up with Amex Unstaged to create a “360 degree” immersive video experience for “Blank Space.”
– Unilever: Brand partnership with Cornetto.
– New York City: Global welcome ambassador.
Never change ONTD....
If I could meet one celeb, it'd be her.
it'll have the same effect