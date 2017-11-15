the kids in the crowd whining in sympathy...hahha Reply

wtf why do they all look so....inhuman



how much plastic surgery have they had Reply

not much compared to some other groups. namjoon got a nosejob and hoseok got a nosejob and eyelid surgery i think. the members the people consider the best looking are all natural. Reply

cmoooon lol theres no way they havent all had SERIOUS work done..... esp cmoooon lol theres no way they havent all had SERIOUS work done..... esp #5 #6 and #7 omg Reply

Nose jobs and weightloss, a staple of the Korean entertainment industry



Nose jobs and weightloss, a staple of the Korean entertainment industry Reply

the ugliest boy group with the blandest, most unoriginal muzik in kpop history being the first widely

internationally-known group is divine justice for korea's abject abuse of Nine Muses and their flawless discography. Reply

how can u say that about their music when got7 exists Reply

got7....yeah, i'm drawing a blank on that one



i honestly can't recall anything they've done since that mv where they swam in a little girl's cereal bowl and that has to have been at least 2013. they don't exist anymore sis Reply

nnn Reply

Yas at your taste, 9 muses are soooooooooooo fucking good, Korea doesn't deserve them.

they love to sleep on talent Reply

this was cute <3 Reply

For some reason, the overstylization of kpop groups always looks super ridiculous and unflattering with the way western shows are shot. Reply

lbr it looks super ridiculous and unflattering on korean shows too Reply

Lol true. I think it's cause it's a whole group of them. I think fashion maximalism looks fine when it's a solo artist like CL, Rihanna, or Prince, since it's their ~individual personas~ but when it's a whole group of peacocks it just looks ridiculous and hurts my eyes. Reply

i truly dont get the hype and i find them all ugly lol tho tbf theres only a handful of idols i find good looking, all the hot men are actors Reply

I wish a more talented group was popular on the US....

specially a GG Reply

justice for sonamoo! Reply

meh my kpop fangirl days ended when shinhwa, h.o.t and g.o.d era ended.



cant keep up with all the new groups afterwards Reply

My husband is a big BTS fan and I don't get why, I tried listening to them and felt very meh afterwards.



I feel like there's something I'm missing. I mean, I'm older than the average BTS fan, but I'm still checking for Super Junior's messy asses. Reply

these boys look like they're paralyzed with shock/being held hostage. Reply

Oh boy...well whatever puts Kpop on the world map besides PSY. Reply

this is cute lol

i actually really used to like bts during dark&wild era especially but their fandom put me off. i know that's a petty reason to stop liking a group but it's not like their fandom is avoidable either way. Reply

