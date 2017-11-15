Calvin Banks tongue

Anna Faris spotted in Italy with new boyfriend Michael Barrett


  • Divorcee and author Anna Faris was spotted in Venice, Italy with her rumored new beau, 47-year old cinematographer Michael Barrett.

  • Faris divorced actor and gun-rights advocate Chris Pratt in August of this year. They claim they still will remain friends. Pratt wrote the forward to her memoir.

  • Barrett and Faris allegedly started dating right after her split with Pratt. She was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004-2007 when she divorced him citing irreconcilable differences.


