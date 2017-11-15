Anna Faris spotted in Italy with new boyfriend Michael Barrett
That's Amore! Anna Faris and Michael Barrett took their romance to Venice: https://t.co/eTqLfXDndj pic.twitter.com/K8STP6GapI— E! News (@enews) November 15, 2017
- Divorcee and author Anna Faris was spotted in Venice, Italy with her rumored new beau, 47-year old cinematographer Michael Barrett.
- Faris divorced actor and gun-rights advocate Chris Pratt in August of this year. They claim they still will remain friends. Pratt wrote the forward to her memoir.
- Barrett and Faris allegedly started dating right after her split with Pratt. She was previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004-2007 when she divorced him citing irreconcilable differences.
**that are somehow back-to-back yet don't overlap??
remember when she made him chubby cause she liked~ him softer aka she didnt want him to stray but look at how it all turned out
when I saw the pic I thought it was her. Course it also might be because I am watching Alias Grace
granted paquin dated joaquin phoenix very briefly which was super gross but still
but yeah Anna Paquin is more talented for sure.
Joaquin Paquin
but I am thankful it inspired the masterpiece that is getaway car. also the fact that taylor was playing 3 men that night while looking like a whole ass mess is unreal to me
So I fly 'em all around the world
And I let them think they saved me
They never see it comin', what I do next
This is how the world works
You gotta leave before you get left
I can feel the flames on my skin
He says, "Don't throw away a good thing"
But if he drops my name, then I owe him nothin'
And if he spends my change, then he had it comin'
good on her 4 calling the papz on herself and making sure her frond beau wore sunglasses 4 the occasion!
i knew switching brands wasn't the way to go.
Cheating on current with future hoping to date/marry up each time
I guess maybe if it was over before it was ~over? idk.
He seems like a reasonably attractive older guy, at least.
yeah i'm the same way. and i think taking a breather for myself*~ is just nice too
Thankfully I'm out of that phase, but it took a long time.
girl has severe relationship issues
thats what happens when your star undeservedly rises faster than a man's erection overnight