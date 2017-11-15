Riverdale 2x07 Promo - Tales From the Darkside

all this Betty/Jug drama only for them to get back together the next day?



It's getting to Teen Wolf level now with the pacing. Reply

their pacing has always been weird honestly bughead went from shyly daing to madly in love in the span of like five episodes Reply

That I can buy the most. Teenagers being ridiculous about their relationships? Plausible Reply

i like bughead but that made me mad. i wanted their breakup to go somewhere or atleast show us their reunion!



atleast this means toni and her actress wont be harassed by ugly antiblack fans Reply

Vanessa has been bracing and joking about bracing since she was cast and that character description came out. I feel for her so much Reply

I'm happy that they'll hopefully lay the fuck off her, but it sucks they laid into her in the first place. I hate the toxic corners of fandom Reply

I just realized where I knew that chick from, she was on Finding Carter lmao



I'm still mad that was cancelled. Reply

incase you haven't noticed i'm weird, i'm a werido Reply

i dont fit in and i dont want to fit in. have you ever seen me without this stupid hat on? thats weird! Reply

Does anybody have a link? I'm going crazyyyyyyy!!! Reply

seems like nothing is uploaded yet Reply

I need to download this on vudu but don't know if I wanna spend da money



but the first season was so over the top and addicting...I might do it this weekend Reply

the first five eps are free on the cw app rn! tho i think the premiere is expiring soon so watch that and then save the rest for l8r Reply

thank you!!



I didn't realize it was for free on there Reply

primewire dot ag :) Reply

Seeing Martin Cummins reminds me to check out Poltergeist: The Legacy, as I missed that while growing up. Looking at his filmography, he's been in so many random TV shows I've seen. Reply

Yeah, I remember him from Smallville, but he's very much a "hey, it's that guy" of tv stuff. Especially if they filmed in Canada, lol



And apparently he was in Jason Takes Manhattan. He doesn't live past the boat trip though Reply

Yeah, he's pretty unrecognizable in JTM. Reply

Growing up watching Poltergeist he was one of my first crushes and one of the things that helped me realize I was Gay. Reply

i didn't watch cuz yawn tho i heard there's more cheryl in this ep so i'll probs skip around a stream l8r

was the sugar man some rando or an established character? Reply

this was a great cheryl ep Reply

Rando but it adds to some Blossom stuff. Reply

A sort of established character



Cheryl got a pretty solid amount of screentime this episode! Reply

Cheryl was great in this ep. She was hilarious as usual but also had some serious dramatic scenes and I thought Mads improved on that a lot, cause last year I kinda side-eyed her in that department. She has a particularly great scene with Penelope this ep. Reply

Cole looks like Paul Scheer in a hat in that still Reply

cheryl blossom is a queen and an icon. Reply

Preach the good word, sis. Reply

i'm glad betty suspects keller, that asshole is shady af. Reply

Honestly, who else could get into jail like that? And from the beginning Keller has been oddly lackadasical about finding the hood. If it IS him I'll scream LOL Reply

Given how shitty of a sheriff he's been, I wouldn't be surprised if one of the deputies left the keys out in the open or if it was just unlocked, lol Reply

He is (because damn, how can someone be THAT incompetent) but the fact that they suspect him takes him off my list. That and I won't firmly suspect him until we meet Kevin's mom on-screen Reply

i SERIOUSLY loathe jughead/cole idk why, he has a perma >:T face and i can't deal. i had a dream about veronica the other day and now i find her really attractive lol Reply

lmaooo. what gets me with jughead/cole is his whiny fucking voice Reply

He irritates the hell out of me. Reply

Anyone have a Torrent for tonight's episode? My site isn't showing an uploaded version. Reply

cheryl slayed me Reply

Anyone know how I can watch this show online (Other than the CW app) Reply

onwatchseries Reply

Ok I really liked Veronica this ep. Like a lot. Cami did a much better job than usual. This is the Veronica we’ve deserved. I particularly loved her scene with the Gouhlie drug dealer and when she called him an asshat lol. I actually clapped when her and Betty were sleuthing together. That’s my favorite dynamic between the two of them, and I’m excited to see it continue next week. Caper Queens <3



Cheryl was AMAZING this ep. “Not today, Cha Cha. I was born for this” was hilarious. Cheryl is straight up like a young Karen Walker. I think that’s why I love her so much lol. And the scene where she confronted Penelope and told her to just love her, that almost made me cry. My bb Mads is improving too omg I need gifs and icons of everything she did this ep stat! I can’t believe she was sunbathing though. What fucking season is it in Riverdale? This is like some It Follows shit.



That Josie and Reggie scene was great too. When she eyed him up and down I was like “Girl, get your dumb sexy man!!!” Archie remains stupid. Cole remains a bad actor. But overall this was a fun and zany episode. I think it’s cool that we still feel the after effects of shit that Clifford Blossom did in season one. The Sugarman reveal had me a little shocked tbh, and Betty taking her power back at the end was dope as shit.



Next ep looks fucking crazy! Was that Chuck Clayton who scared Josie? Highly doubt he’s her stalker but wouldn’t put it past Chuck. Also highly doubt Sheriff Keller is the Black Hood but I’m sure he’s doing something shady.



Edited at 2017-11-16 05:42 am (UTC)

Cheryl really got to shine. I love how she confronted Penelope



I loved Reggie and Josie's interaction! The verbal jabbing and the eying each other up was perfect. I'll admit that I wasn't sold on this pairing on paper, but they seem really amazing in action



I'd really like if they didn't make Chuck any worse than they already have



I think Keller's showering in his basement??? Or now that I've made a gif, he's just working out shirtless, lol.







Is that shady?? Though I was wondering if he's still in the Blossom's pocket. Anyways, here's to hoping he flexes his arms :P



