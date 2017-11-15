Kev

Riverdale 2x07 Promo - Tales From the Darkside



A TEST FROM THE BLACK HOOD — The Black Hood puts challenges the town to stay "sinless" for 48 hours or else he'll kill someone (big whoop).

Jughead and Archie’s friendship is tested once again when Penny Peabody finally wants to cash in the favor Jughead owes her.

Elsewhere, Betty and Veronica think Sheriff DILF might be the killer and spy on him in the shower??

One of Josie's stans goes too far

Directed by Dawn Wilkinson and written by James DeWille. No episode next week because of Thanksgiving in the US

source
Tagged: ,