Riverdale 2x07 Promo - Tales From the Darkside
A TEST FROM THE BLACK HOOD — The Black Hood puts challenges the town to stay "sinless" for 48 hours or else he'll kill someone (big whoop).
Jughead and Archie’s friendship is tested once again when Penny Peabody finally wants to cash in the favor Jughead owes her.
Elsewhere, Betty and Veronica think Sheriff DILF might be the killer
One of Josie's stans goes too far
Directed by Dawn Wilkinson and written by James DeWille. No episode next week because of Thanksgiving in the US
source
the weird pacing on this show drives me crazy
atleast this means toni and her actress wont be harassed by ugly antiblack fans
I'm still mad that was cancelled.
but the first season was so over the top and addicting...I might do it this weekend
I didn't realize it was for free on there
And apparently he was in Jason Takes Manhattan. He doesn't live past the boat trip though
was the sugar man some rando or an established character?
Cheryl got a pretty solid amount of screentime this episode!
Cheryl was AMAZING this ep. “Not today, Cha Cha. I was born for this” was hilarious. Cheryl is straight up like a young Karen Walker. I think that’s why I love her so much lol. And the scene where she confronted Penelope and told her to just love her, that almost made me cry. My bb Mads is improving too omg I need gifs and icons of everything she did this ep stat! I can’t believe she was sunbathing though. What fucking season is it in Riverdale? This is like some It Follows shit.
That Josie and Reggie scene was great too. When she eyed him up and down I was like “Girl, get your dumb sexy man!!!” Archie remains stupid. Cole remains a bad actor. But overall this was a fun and zany episode. I think it’s cool that we still feel the after effects of shit that Clifford Blossom did in season one. The Sugarman reveal had me a little shocked tbh, and Betty taking her power back at the end was dope as shit.
Next ep looks fucking crazy! Was that Chuck Clayton who scared Josie? Highly doubt he’s her stalker but wouldn’t put it past Chuck. Also highly doubt Sheriff Keller is the Black Hood but I’m sure he’s doing something shady.
Edited at 2017-11-16 05:42 am (UTC)
Cheryl really got to shine. I love how she confronted Penelope
I loved Reggie and Josie's interaction! The verbal jabbing and the eying each other up was perfect. I'll admit that I wasn't sold on this pairing on paper, but they seem really amazing in action
I'd really like if they didn't make Chuck any worse than they already have
I think Keller's showering in his basement??? Or now that I've made a gif, he's just working out shirtless, lol.
Is that shady?? Though I was wondering if he's still in the Blossom's pocket. Anyways, here's to hoping he flexes his arms :P