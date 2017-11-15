Charles Manson on His Deathbed

LMAO, bye Reply

Thread

Link

cool Reply

Thread

Link

time for the urn Reply

Thread

Link

i know. stop lingering and just jump the fuck in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is too 'taking the high road'.



Please change out to the "Bye Bitch" version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Respect the dead (and soon to die) please! Reply

Thread

Link

Prison or not, I can’t beleive this piss stain got to live to be in his 80s. I hope he suffers. Reply

Thread

Link

hope it's a painful death tbh Reply

Thread

Link

What is this Mandela effect realness? I thought he died forever ago. Good riddance. Reply

Thread

Link

Same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew he was alive just because history shows us that trash lives forever and the good die young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. But at least he'll be dying soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye Reply

Thread

Link

Good fucking riddance. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





wrap it uppp Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao never get tired of this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol bitch. Love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A+ gif usage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNNNNNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Evil really does live forever, huh? Reply

Thread

Link

It really pisses me off to see people like him reach old age when their victims lives werre cut short. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dick Cheney is proof. Bitch is on his 18th life and heart.



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link