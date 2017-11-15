Charles Manson on His Deathbed
Charles Manson Hospitalized, 'It's Just a Matter of Time' https://t.co/np9sWkgV9E— TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2017
Looks like the 83-year old is going to die die die soon. Manson was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital 3 days ago. He was previously rushed to the hospital in January for severe intestinal bleeding.
A source says "it's not going to get any better for him."
Source
Lmao.
Please change out to the "Bye Bitch" version.
Choose the right one!
Edited at 2017-11-16 03:14 am (UTC)