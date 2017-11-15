A post for all the 'Stranger Things' cast members who don't have Dacre Montgomery's PR agent
Can you tell us a bit about how you got your role on Stranger Things? What was your reaction when you heard you got the part?
They found me through a self-tape audition, which I got through my Danish agent. I auditioned and was then invited to screen test in Atlanta with Millie. Shortly after that, I got cast on the show. I was really excited, proud and nervous when I found out. I think it took me a week to fully understand it.
Sadie Sink
We loved you as Max on the show! How are you and Max alike? How are you different?
Max and I share the same carefree and laid back personality. We are also both a little closed off sometimes. She’s much more fiery than I am and isn’t afraid of confrontation. As for me, I’m terrified of it.
Caleb McLaughlin
You say you and Lucas believe in friendship, are you good friends with your cast members? What do you like to do together
Yes, we are good friends. We love hanging out when we travel together- we go swimming, hang out in someone’s room, go to the movies and eat together- basically kid stuff. When we’re not together, we keep in touch through our group text, “Stranger Text.”
Finn Wolfhard
If you could have dinner with anyone who you haven’t met yet, who would it be and why
I would love to meet Andy Kaufman, but I guess that’s out of the question – at least for now. Luckily Paul McCartney is still with us, and I would love to jam with him and hear stories from him about the late 50s, the 60s, and 70s.
Gaten Matarazzo
What things outside of school and acting do you love?
I love video games, and that goes beyond just thinking that they’re fun. I have a little obsession with smaller indie games made by only a few people. I find them to be true works of art.
With the Globes and SAGs coming up, what do you think this season's chances are of getting nominated? Last year, the cast won the SAG.
I initially hated ep7, but I recently rewatched it with hyped people and really enjoyed it. Audience makes such a difference.
It really does. It can change what you think of a movie or tv show dramatically. I used to have a friend who hated the movie District 9 because she was on a bad date when she saw it.
I'm baffled at the negative reception.
I hate engaging with fandom because it's mostly crazy but fans have been considering how cool it would be for her to go to Hawkins and meet Steve, which I am kind of on board for ^_^
omg i didnt know i needed kali/steve til now
I know a lot of people hated that episode this season and it wasn't executed perfectly but I thought it was important for 11's growth. Up until that point she was a straight up killer and didn't seem to think much about human life and what it really meant to take one. I'm sure she's still capable of brutalizing people with her abilities but she just killed so many people last season it kinda felt natural for the progression to be her realizing the weight of taking a life. Even the life of someone you hate and/or deserves it.
I honestly got concerned when she used her powers on Sadie and Hopper this season. She needs to understand that she can't just use her powers on people all willy-nilly or whenever she gets upset. That there are consequences and ramifications.
Seriously. I hope next season focuses on her adjustment to ~normal life and learning when the use of her powers on others is appropriate and when it's not.
I didnt really hate the whole episode, it was just awkwardly placed compared to the rest of the season. It cut the built up tension from the previous ep and too isolated from the narrative.
sis, Eleven murdered several people.Yes, they’re the “bad guys” but she needs some lessons about life in general.
It's a little similar here in that she's still using her powers in situations where she feels upset or threatened, albeit this time it's not physical (and Max didn't even know she was there).
That's something she needs to learn to keep in check and learn that it's not appropriate (I took the look on her face to mean she knew what she was doing to Max was wrong but impulse overrode everything else just then), and hopefully has after ep 7.
I hope Linnae comes back next season. The side story was handled a bit weird but I'm definitely interested in what happened to other children like 11.
I also pretty much couldn't stand the Mike/11 "romance" and having him be a total dick to Max all season. Going off on Hopper. Just the whole thing was really over the top to me.
i don't even remember what the explanation was for it being his trash can lol. his scene at the end was saved since nancy is so great.
hopefully s3 will age him up and give him a good coming of age story, per the duffers.
Lucas would have thrown that "lizard" in the fire in a matter of minutes.
they're all just hormonal pre-teen idiots
When I initially made the post I posted some images directly from the source and was told to find embeddable images on social media. I searched the source name + actor name on twitter and came up with a ton of embeddable images from fan accounts for Sadie, Finn, and Gaten, but none for Caleb or Linnea. Like... I see you, fakes. I was especially surprised about Caleb since he's an Original Cast Member.
also, i laughed at the post title OP lol
(not that any of the kids are bad at all)
Also, though, I feel like we haven't seen many scenes that would require Caleb's acting to be impressive. We haven't seen any Eleven level of emotion in his scenes yet. I think he has done pretty well with what he's been given. That said, I feel like whenever he does have to cry it seems forced. But he might be holding out on us.
Millie, Finn and Noah are just so good that they really stand out.
when i was 16 i thought i was soo grown but damn Caleb looks so young, it reminds me how much you're still totally a baby until 18 or so
Then again, he's probably utilizing his time before Stranger Things Season 3 starts again (I believe it's gonna shoot in Jan/Feb?)
All of the kids are "the babies" to me, probably until they're 21.
also lmao at the post title
also i chuckled:
him and maika are cute tbh.