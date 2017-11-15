Europa &#39;51

A post for all the 'Stranger Things' cast members who don't have Dacre Montgomery's PR agent

Linnea Berthelsen




Can you tell us a bit about how you got your role on Stranger Things? What was your reaction when you heard you got the part?

They found me through a self-tape audition, which I got through my Danish agent. I auditioned and was then invited to screen test in Atlanta with Millie. Shortly after that, I got cast on the show. I was really excited, proud and nervous when I found out. I think it took me a week to fully understand it.

Sadie Sink




We loved you as Max on the show! How are you and Max alike? How are you different?
Max and I share the same carefree and laid back personality. We are also both a little closed off sometimes. She’s much more fiery than I am and isn’t afraid of confrontation. As for me, I’m terrified of it.

Caleb McLaughlin




You say you and Lucas believe in friendship, are you good friends with your cast members? What do you like to do together
Yes, we are good friends. We love hanging out when we travel together- we go swimming, hang out in someone’s room, go to the movies and eat together- basically kid stuff. When we’re not together, we keep in touch through our group text, “Stranger Text.”

Finn Wolfhard




If you could have dinner with anyone who you haven’t met yet, who would it be and why
I would love to meet Andy Kaufman, but I guess that’s out of the question – at least for now. Luckily Paul McCartney is still with us, and I would love to jam with him and hear stories from him about the late 50s, the 60s, and 70s.

Gaten Matarazzo




What things outside of school and acting do you love?

I love video games, and that goes beyond just thinking that they’re fun. I have a little obsession with smaller indie games made by only a few people. I find them to be true works of art.

With the Globes and SAGs coming up, what do you think this season's chances are of getting nominated? Last year, the cast won the SAG.
