A post for all the 'Stranger Things' cast members who don't have Dacre Montgomery's PR agent

I expect noms across the board but not many wins

I haven’t watched S2 yet, but does Linnea have a large role? She’s hella cute. Reply

she is in one episode for about half of it also she's in the beginning of the first episode for two seconds. Reply

Honestly I absolutely loved her. Most people seemed to hate that episode, but it was my fave of the season because of her lmao, I was READY TO STAN.



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:03 am (UTC)

I was just excited to see a WOC with a semi-prominent role and her powers are not bad. Reply

i need to see s2 and support linnea! <3 Reply

linnea is soooo beautiful, i had heart eyes for her the entire episode ugh Reply

She is!



I initially hated ep7, but I recently rewatched it with hyped people and really enjoyed it. Audience makes such a difference. Reply

Audience makes such a difference



It really does. It can change what you think of a movie or tv show dramatically. I used to have a friend who hated the movie District 9 because she was on a bad date when she saw it. Reply

It honestly felt to me like Luke goes to Degobah, even ending the same way. El had to learn about her past, make a critical moral decision, and become an active participant in her story instead of just a reactive one, just like Luke did.



I'm baffled at the negative reception. Reply

and caleb mclaughlin is my child Reply

I hope we see more of Linnea/Kali next season, but her little band of merry misfits needs to go. Reply

They were all such embarrassing eighties punk stereotypes omg



I hate engaging with fandom because it's mostly crazy but fans have been considering how cool it would be for her to go to Hawkins and meet Steve, which I am kind of on board for ^_^ Reply

yess the writing felt so cheesy with those guys. but still love her, and wow omg possibly the idea of her with steve too lol Reply

lol steve and kali meeting would be hilarious Reply

every time the guy with a mohawk had a line i wanted to kill myself Reply

omg i didnt know i needed kali/steve til now Reply

that's part of the reason I loved them tbh Reply

YESSS! I really liked her and her character but her posse was annoying and useless and seemed like psychopaths. I know they only got an episode but they talked about having a reason for seeking revenge but only seemed to murder those associated with the lab??? Reply

Duffer bros were testing a possible spinoff series but judging from how bad the reception was on Kali's gang, I doubt its gonna happen, though I dont see Kali getting written off completely. I see her coming to the rescue next season when Eleven needs an extra psychic help Reply

More Kali next season PLEASE!



I know a lot of people hated that episode this season and it wasn't executed perfectly but I thought it was important for 11's growth. Up until that point she was a straight up killer and didn't seem to think much about human life and what it really meant to take one. I'm sure she's still capable of brutalizing people with her abilities but she just killed so many people last season it kinda felt natural for the progression to be her realizing the weight of taking a life. Even the life of someone you hate and/or deserves it.



I honestly got concerned when she used her powers on Sadie and Hopper this season. She needs to understand that she can't just use her powers on people all willy-nilly or whenever she gets upset. That there are consequences and ramifications.



Edited at 2017-11-16 02:58 am (UTC)

She needs to understand that she can't just use her powers on people all willy-nilly or whenever she gets upset. That there are consequences and ramifications.



Seriously. I hope next season focuses on her adjustment to ~normal life and learning when the use of her powers on others is appropriate and when it's not. Reply

ugh I like Eleven in first season but I was annoyed at how she treated Sadie. I get that its supposed to be cute since she's all jealous but its no excuse to hurt other people.



I didnt really hate the whole episode, it was just awkwardly placed compared to the rest of the season. It cut the built up tension from the previous ep and too isolated from the narrative. Reply

Yeah, agreed. And honestly, I don't mind having that initial shutdown from Eleven when Max introduced herself because it rings true for a socially awkward girl like her to do that, but it made me so uncomfortable that they didn't then have a small moment of resolution between the two of them before we have to wait for a new season :( Reply

It's not just jealousy, the D&D gang are the only place she's ever found acceptance or any sense of fitting in, and she walked in on Mike and Max just when it sounded like Max was trying to replace her in the group. I get why she's hostile even after that, even if it isn't justified (and if it was only about Mike I think she'd have patched things up with Max or at least shaken her hand but I do think it's about her place within the larger group, that rejection at their introduction). Reply

but its no excuse to hurt other people



sis, Eleven murdered several people.Yes, they’re the “bad guys” but she needs some lessons about life in general. Reply

MTE. The way she used her powers on Max and Hopper really disturbed me. Reply

I think that's part of the point tho - she used her powers to hurt the bullies in season 1 when she was reacting to threats against Mike/Dustin.



It's a little similar here in that she's still using her powers in situations where she feels upset or threatened, albeit this time it's not physical (and Max didn't even know she was there).



That's something she needs to learn to keep in check and learn that it's not appropriate (I took the look on her face to mean she knew what she was doing to Max was wrong but impulse overrode everything else just then), and hopefully has after ep 7. Reply

Hopper deserved it. Forbidding Eleven to leave a tiny cabin, to even look outside, for more than 300 days was bound to cause psychological issues. Considering Hopper's long absences, it amounts to a form of solitary confinement. Even if it falls short of that, that it edges close enough to a form of torture makes me unsympathetic that Hopper got a book and a sofa thrown at him. Reply

I found a lot of the kids really annoying in S2. The only one that weren't were Lucas, Max, and Will.



I hope Linnae comes back next season. The side story was handled a bit weird but I'm definitely interested in what happened to other children like 11. Reply

I know people love Dustin because he's the comic relief, but o m w I found him so frustrating and annoying. Reply

I really don't get the Dustin love? One of my irl friends is a Dustin SUPERFAN and calls Gaten her "precious son" and just what and how. Reply

me too. not a fan of dustin. Oh and there were plenty of girls on the bleachers for him to ask to dance so I really wasn't here for his tears. Reply

He was way too obnoxious for me. The pet thing, the swearing in every scene that seemed out of place, and him saying the same phrase like 100 times. Less him next season please.



I also pretty much couldn't stand the Mike/11 "romance" and having him be a total dick to Max all season. Going off on Hopper. Just the whole thing was really over the top to me. Reply

i didn't really mind him but the writing for him was off this season. like they just saved their friend from a terrifying dimension full of monsters and he keeps one of them from there? which sucks bc he was a better friend and character in season one.



i don't even remember what the explanation was for it being his trash can lol. his scene at the end was saved since nancy is so great.



hopefully s3 will age him up and give him a good coming of age story, per the duffers. Reply

Dustin aided and abetted pet homicide...he's on thin fucking ice with me...like I hate cats but STILL!

Lucas would have thrown that "lizard" in the fire in a matter of minutes. Reply

Dustin aided and abetted pet homicide...he's on thin fucking ice with me...like I hate cats but STILL! Reply

All the kids except for Lucas and Max were so aggravatingly annoying this season to me, idek. The 11 and Kali storyline was a WELCOME relief from getting more and more bored and annoyed by the kids and Jonathan. Dustin especially tbh. Reply

lol season 2 of stranger things was like harry potter and the order of the phoenix tbh



they're all just hormonal pre-teen idiots Reply

Kids are all annoying most of the time. That's just how it is. Reply

it really bugged me how none of will's friends except mike gave a shit about him lol Reply

I love the kids and I don't like to think about them growing up. They all need to stay small and adorable. Reply

I was so happy Caleb was given more this season. Lucas had his moments but overall he was just sorta there in season 1. Even in season two he wasn't given anything really...meaty? But he was so great as nerdy, hopeless romantic, Lucas. The girl who played his sister was a perfect foil. Reply

I was happy he got the chance to kind of be a comfortable member of the party - so much of S1 was just him picking fights with Mike. Which made sense from a character standpoint because he was scared and missed Will, etc but it was nice to be able to show that like...he's a cool kid when he's not dealing with all of that? Reply

Also like, this fandom ain't shit.



When I initially made the post I posted some images directly from the source and was told to find embeddable images on social media. I searched the source name + actor name on twitter and came up with a ton of embeddable images from fan accounts for Sadie, Finn, and Gaten, but none for Caleb or Linnea. Like... I see you, fakes. I was especially surprised about Caleb since he's an Original Cast Member. Reply

ugh. it's wild because it makes no sense Caleb is truly just as charming and talented as Finn. fuck these little racist tweens. we need more diverse ensembles so they can't keeping having the 4 white people to obsess over and the 1 left out black kid



also, i laughed at the post title OP lol Reply

it sucks and is transparent but caleb's also probably a little bit grateful that at least he's avoiding people stalking him outside an airport lol. i think he'll do well though. Reply

I can somewhat understand none for Linnea since she was only in one episode and we'll probably never see her again, but Caleb? That child is amazing. Reply

caleb getting paid dust is 100% bc of racism but i also think he's the weakest of the child actors tbh.....or at least he was until sadie showed up



(not that any of the kids are bad at all) Reply

I feel like he doesn't get as much to do as the others. Like it was weird how he and Mike were supposed to be best friends, and they had no relationship this season. Reply

Yeah according to someone here, they mentioned that Caleb at Cons barely gets a line while Finn who charges double gets a huge line. And his parents think it's b/c of racism (lets be real it probably is), and how all of the kids varying degrees of success have caused resentment amongst the cast.

Reply

Yeah there was a scene in S2 where I noticed that Sadie's acting was terrible and it annoys me every time I see it now. It was at that bit where Steve, Dustin, Lucas and Max are walking away in the woods after the scene where they tried to lure Dart into the area with the abandoned bus and stuff. Lucas and Dustin start fighting and Sadie's acting is just terrible. That was really the only time I noticed it, though.



Also, though, I feel like we haven't seen many scenes that would require Caleb's acting to be impressive. We haven't seen any Eleven level of emotion in his scenes yet. I think he has done pretty well with what he's been given. That said, I feel like whenever he does have to cry it seems forced. But he might be holding out on us.



Millie, Finn and Noah are just so good that they really stand out. Reply

tbh that doesn't surprise me Reply

Yikes

Reply

I don't understand the title of this post? Reply

It's a reference to the fact that the media keeps on trying to shove Billy/Dacre down our throats as some Hot New Breakout, when no. Reply

lmao thank you, the only reason I came into this post because I was very ??? at the title. Reply

i can't believe how Finn is constantly working. from ST, to IT, to his band, to Willy Wonka, to that voice role in that show. damn girl.



when i was 16 i thought i was soo grown but damn Caleb looks so young, it reminds me how much you're still totally a baby until 18 or so Reply

willy wonka? Reply

a live version at the Hollywood Bowl, one night only. i think John Stamos was Wonka? Reply

why don't his parents make him go to school smh Reply

Kid is living the dream, or at least my dream when I was 13 ha. And he also recording a new album too, like bro like chill with the workload or else your burn yourself out.

Then again, he's probably utilizing his time before Stranger Things Season 3 starts again (I believe it's gonna shoot in Jan/Feb?)

Reply

Right? I was thinking the same thing recently, how at these kids' ages, I thought I was mature and grown and I look at them and they're still such babies.



All of the kids are "the babies" to me, probably until they're 21. Reply

max and lucas were two of my favorites this season. linnea is so pretty!



also lmao at the post title Reply

Finn's answer made me chuckle. Reply

also i chuckled:



my friends vs me pic.twitter.com/I7hoPSEGJG — Female Pains (@FemalePains) November 15, 2017



bless this post title op!also i chuckled:

Joe and his mom outfit. Lol this dumb tweet misses the fact that Joe is carpet shopping with his girlfriend. He's probably moving in with her which is a more advanced relationship state than charlie and natalia who are clearly in the honeymoon phase right now. Reply

lol the rug pictures have been EVERYWHERE



him and maika are cute tbh. Reply

Charlie and Natalia have been in relationship longer though, probably since S1 wrapped up. And without being denied entry and everything, he usually stays at her place in NYC. Reply

