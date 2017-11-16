my vote is for cabin fever Reply

lmao the first movie date i ever went on. Reply

omfg, was there a second date?! Reply

“Valley of the Dolls” forever and ever Reply

I love that movie. In the ninth grade, I did a book report on the novel. lol Reply

Omg yes. My mom and I watch it almost like a tradition, lol. Reply

god yes! i love that film Reply

the social network for me. thoroughly entertaining despite its humongous flaws (both acting-wise and factually, lmao) Reply

It's one thing to think that The Social Network was overrated but in what world is it considered an outright *bad* movie? It feels downright wrong to put it in the same category as something like The Room lmao



+ personally I don't think it necessarily matters if a biopic is factualor not if the overall result is a good movie. I always kinda figured Fincher/Sorkin were going the Amadeus route where they weren't really even trying to be historically accurate. Reply

lol, okay. i was talking more about how they get a lot of shit wrong and yeah, imo, that does make it bad Reply

god, i love the room. Reply

The Room is honestly one of the funniest things ever created and I have seen it waaaaaay too many times. Reply

mark is coming down here to do a q&a and i need to go. Reply

Pls go and scream “leave your stupid comments in your pocket” for me Reply

mte, i think every year there's a mini-film festival here for it and i miss it every time bc it's during exams Reply

Every time I watch it I'm baffled anew by how bad it is. Like your memory of it always softens it somehow. My bf read Greg's book and said it's a must-read Reply

Hi doggy Reply

It's so pure. Reply

i first saw it when they showed it for april fools one year on adult swim then they started showing it every year after that. they had huge black censor blockers during the sex scenes and i was so confused lmfao. Reply

YOU'RE TEARING ME APART, LISA! Reply

i mean it's not a movie perse though there are movies of it... but i watch good witch for shits and giggles. i mean it's cute and all but is so ott cheesy and happy. and my best friend and i always crack up when cassie speaks one of her riddles. it's even become a joke for us. Reply

Jawbreaker, Bring it on & B.A.P.S



Idk if they're "bad" but i adore them

baps. omg baps. Reply

BAPS IS AMAZING!!!!! Reply

lmao anyone remember this movie??









like how... Reply

this movie is truly insane Reply

Lmao Reply

i had never heard of this movie until that how did this get made episode and it was SURREAL Reply

everything about this was unexpected. Reply

lmao yes!! My mom would always talk about it and how ridiculous it was and I barely believed her that it even existed until she rented it one day and made me watch it Reply

So-bad-it's-good is p. much my favorite genre of movie, there's a certain childlike glee I get from them that I never get from actually-good movies.



My faves are probs Showgirls & Dhoom 2:







LOOOL dhoom 2 was saved by its great soundtrack and hrithik's great abs



Edited at 2017-11-16 02:46 am (UTC)

i need to bookmark this post. so much camp to watch for later!

omfg yes showgirls!!!! Reply

hahaha thank you for showing me the world of Dhoom Reply

i love showgirls Reply

Showgirls is a fucking classic. Reply

dhoom 2 is a fucking masterpiece, that scene at the end where he gets shot and it replays it multiple times in slow mo and black and white? Most impactful scene I've ever witnessed. I was gasping for air. And now today I have a serious obsession with Bollywood movies. Reply

Showgirls, especially the VH1 windows paint CGI bras version, is the best fucking shit ever made. I will stan it until the end of damn time. Reply

LOVE Showgirls! Reply

https://www.slantmagazine.com/film/review/showgirls "Gleefully inspiring audiences everywhere to challenge conventional definitions of “good” and “bad” cinema, Showgirls is undoubtedly the think-piece object d’art of its time. It is Paul Verhoeven and Joe Eszterhas’s audaciously experimental satire-but-not-satire, an epically mounted “white melodrama” (to borrow Tag Gallagher’s description of Sirk’s early, less mannered, and more overtly humanistic comedies of error) and also one of the most astringent, least compromised critiques of the Dream Factory ever unleashed on a frustrated, perpetually (and ideologically) pre-cum audience. Many things to many people, and absolutely nothing to a great deal more, Showgirls‘s proponents and detractors still square off, digging nine-foot trenches in the sand (some planting their heads therein instead of their feet) and lobbing accusations of elitism and anti-pleasure. It is perhaps one of the only films to bridge that critical gap between Film Quarterly (which hosted a beyond extensive critical roundtable on the film last year) and Joe Bob Briggs. It is a film that will continue to bend brains and drain dicks long after the golf-clap (and Clap-free) cinematic “excellence” of your Jane Austen bastardization of choice is long dismissed. It is the very definition of the term “essential.”" Reply

BWAHAHAH @ DHOOM 2! It so has not aged well. Reply

I love bad movies but no one else I know does 😑 Reply

Showgirls is probably my favorite. It's a beautiful trainwreck. Reply

the peak of zac efron's career, lbr here Reply

Ah I fondly remember the gifs this inspired. Reply

Drive Me Crazy





She-Devil (1st MS movie I've ever seen)





She's All That





Nothing But Trouble



My list includes:
Drive Me Crazy
She-Devil (1st MS movie I've ever seen)
She's All That
Nothing But Trouble
many more but these are the few I could remember

she devil is a fucking classic. Reply

Drive Me Crazy is amazing. Reply

ughhhh nothing but trouble lol Reply

They should have had more of Brock Hudson in that movie, Matthew Lillard is such a great actor. Reply

Matthew lillard is such a mascot for the 90s. I love that in real life he is just super normal/kinda boring cause he really seems like he'd be over the top! Reply

I will forever love Drive Me Crazy! Reply

lol i love matthew lillard Reply

godzilla (the broderick one), cutthroat island, showgirls, trolls 2, girls just wanna have fun.



is the warriors considered bad but good? sometimes i can't tell with some movies because i just genuinely love them. Reply

I love the Sharknado series, I don't care how stupid they get, they're still funny. One day I saw one of the Leprechaun movies on TV, it was hysterical, can't remember which one it was, but it was in Las Vegas, and it was so stupid.



And Showgirls is GOOD!



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:03 am (UTC)

