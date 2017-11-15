The Rock's daughter named Golden Globes Ambassador

That top lip struggle Reply

so if the girl is ugly, she suddenly becomes an "ambassador" Reply

it's always a famous persons daughter. boring Reply

who else would it be? that's kind of the point? this will help launch her into being an instagram influencer or model/actress/dj/shoe designer/photographer like every other famous kid. Reply

ikr. i also hate that they always give oscars to movies! show tv some love! like oj made in america. iconique. Reply

lmfao Reply

Liz, you sassy betch. Reply

That’s what Miss Golden Globe is, it’s always “the next generation” Reply

that girl is FIFTEEN???? she looks so much older???? Reply

Mte I thought she was early 20s. Reply

She takes after her dad. Reply

This photo is amazing. Reply

she truly takes after her father tbh



he looked 40 when he was 16 Reply

right i was like "oh wow he has a grown ass daughter" but apparently not.. Reply

She's cute but IA, I think it must be the make-up/styling in that pic. Reply

oh god everytime this role gets mentioned I remember Demi telling Rumer to correct her posture on stage and how I would never forgive my mother for doing that on live tv Reply

Wow she looks so much like him Reply

he has a daughter?? Reply

Two, actually. This one from his first marriage and a toddler from his current. Reply

oh damn, did not know that Reply

So she gets to be a glorified usher? Reply

She’s....... not that attractive 🤔 Reply

you white people are mean Reply

She looks like a normal 15 year old Reply

Mmm she looks like a 30 yr old who’s... not that attractive 😜

I thought she was maybe his SO until I read the write up Reply

Awards season is so boring this year. Reply

damn yáll bitter in here, let a girl have her moment Reply

we're saving our joy for the Charles Manson thread Reply

I remember hearing about her when she was first born! Wow. Reply

she's super cute on instagram, he tags her a bunch Reply

nepotism Reply

The honor has gone to many celebrity children through the years

Then it should be Miss/Mister Nepotism, or at least choose kids whose parents have won Golden Globes. Reply

