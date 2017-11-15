The Rock's daughter named Golden Globes Ambassador
Say goodbye to the title of "Miss Golden Globe" and hello to the "Golden Globe Ambassador."
'Miss Golden Globes' title retired as @TheRock's daughter becomes 'Globes Ambassador' https://t.co/EmPRh0Ckjh pic.twitter.com/s2wEb27T2y— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 16, 2017
The Hollywood Foreign Press announced the name change today, with The Rock's daughter Simone as the first one to be given the new title.
The ambassador helps hand out awards and usher presenters on and off the stage. The honor has gone to many celebrity children through the years, including Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson. Even guys like Freddie Prince Jr had the honor, which makes this name change long overdue.
The Golden Globes ceremony airs January 7.
Source
he looked 40 when he was 16
I thought she was maybe his SO until I read the write up
Then it should be Miss/Mister Nepotism, or at least choose kids whose parents have won Golden Globes.