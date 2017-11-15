Survivor 35x08 - "Playing With The Devil"
After the initial vote was tied 4 Joe, 4 Desi, 1 Ben, 1 Lauren, a revote happened between Joe and Desi where she was voted out 7 - 1 over Joe.
Source: TV/CBS
Please put unaired spoiled discussion under an LJ Spoiler cut!
I had a feeling once Desi lost immunity they'd want her out. There are so many weak players left in this game. I hope Cole makes it all the way to the end just to piss them all off. lol
I know Cole is a moron but I can’t believe he thought people would legit believe they were being served spaghetti on top of a napkin. Just eat all the salad, use the napkin to wipe the bowl out, put the spaghetti in there and hide the plate.
I don't recall hearing anything but I think it was probably best to do it now? Given it wasn't found during the merge episode I don't see why it would have to be used that first tribal.
I wish JP and Ashley would actually doing something. Chrissy's "as a student of this game" comments are getting old fast. Ben is annoying. Ryan is annoying. I think I'm rooting for Joe at this point...
