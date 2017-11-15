I really hate these people. ugh.



I had a feeling once Desi lost immunity they'd want her out. There are so many weak players left in this game. I hope Cole makes it all the way to the end just to piss them all off. lol Reply

I wasn’t paying attention, did Lauren’s clue say she had to use this advantage tonight? I thought she could use it whenever.



I know Cole is a moron but I can’t believe he thought people would legit believe they were being served spaghetti on top of a napkin. Just eat all the salad, use the napkin to wipe the bowl out, put the spaghetti in there and hide the plate. Reply

>did Lauren’s clue say she had to use this advantage tonight



I don't recall hearing anything but I think it was probably best to do it now? Given it wasn't found during the merge episode I don't see why it would have to be used that first tribal. Reply

Also you should come by ontdbb for the weekly discussion posts! I always see you in these after-episode ones. Reply

I think she had to use it at this tribal council to get the vote later? It was confusing though so I'm not positive. Reply

they need to do an all black version of Survivor Reply

I'm Sad =( Reply

This season is bad. No one is likeable. All of the moves have been boring. Reply

I completely agree Reply

Team no one.



I wish JP and Ashley would actually doing something. Chrissy's "as a student of this game" comments are getting old fast. Ben is annoying. Ryan is annoying. I think I'm rooting for Joe at this point... Reply

They voted out all the pretty girls :( Ali, Jessica, and Roark, back to back to back. I don't like anyone that's left. Reply

