Cast of Lady Bird Shares Thanksgiving Recipes


Includes:
-Stuffing from Greta Gerwig
-Soda Bread from Saoirse Ronan
-Brussels Sprouts from Laurie Metcalf
-Turkey from Timothée Chalamet
-Pumpkin Bread from Beanie Feldstein
-Cranberry Sauce from Lois Smith

source

fav thanksgiving food? go see lady bird
