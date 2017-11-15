Cast of Lady Bird Shares Thanksgiving Recipes

A24's promo is always so on point. Reply

Seriously I couldn't resist clicking on this link. Hosting my first ever Thanksgiving dinner this year.

I like my mom's cranberry sauce. She uses actually cranberries, not that weird gelatinous stuff form a can

weird gelatinous stuff form a can



that's the best kind, the cranberry sauce with whole cranberries is nasty [ Spoiler ] (no offenses to your mom's sauce) that's the best kind, the cranberry sauce with whole cranberries is nasty

She uses a food processor tho. It's not chunky.

same. i like the canned stuff better than the fresh.

canned cranberry sauce (especially very chilled) is so good. one of the few times canned anything is better than fresh/homemade.

I love canned cranberry sfm

Jelled cranberry sauce>>>>>>>>other kinds.

I love freshly made cranberry sauce (although I like the can too tbh).

that sounds so good rn

Do you think Timothee actually makes spatchcocked turkey at home

lol What I love is reading old Hollywood magazine articles & celeb cookbooks, where a star will claim an ott / gross recipe as their own & be like "nbd, I make it all the time."

i googled that and it was just a copy-paste recipe from bon appetit . Lol

Lady Bird is set in my hometown, so I think it would be cute to go see it with my sisters.

I loved in the movie when she called Sacramento the "midwest of california" rofl. it's too true.

Lol, I haven't seen it yet, but I hope there's a few loving digs at Sac.

lmao that's the most accurate description of sac i've ever heard. bless :')

Sac is my hometown too and I'm going to see it tomorrow at the Tower Theater! I'm excited

it's so surreal seeing it on screen

I can't stop thinking about the student theater scenes in Lady Bird. like personally mourning that there weren't even more

lmao they are everything

the after party at the diner had me burying my head in shame. the poor waiters me and my friends tortured ordering so much pie and soda and not tipping.

Yas OP you betta stan. Can't wait to see this... in February.

im having steak and mushrooms again this year over turkey and i cannot wait. turkey can get fucked imo.

turkeys are so dry i can choke on em

brine it, bae.

I always make ham. It's better tasting and so much less complicated than turkey.

i only like turkey in a sandwich. like the place near me has a really good turkey pesto mozzarella panini. i guess chicken would work in that sandwich too but it's really good turkey

My fam makes like 3 different types of meat and no one gaf bout the turkey. We only cook it cause my dad gets it for free

ugh i wanna see this movie again

I think I tried last year (or the year before) Patti's LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie and I was very underwhelmed (especially seeing the guy go crazy over her pies), it tasted just like if I bought it from the local grocery store bakery.



Tbh my Sweet Potatoes Pies taste better.



Tbh my Sweet Potatoes Pies taste better. Reply

I never tried her pies but that video was hilarious

On my owwwwn... why did it end this waaaay?

I was underwhelmed by that pie too. As well as her apple & berry cobblers. I'd like to try her banana pudding, but I'm not paying $9.99 for it.

ia

Lady Bird was so good <3



I love Saoirse giving an Irish recipe haha.



I'm going to my BF's family's thanksgiving this year for the 1st time.



His mom's being a bit OTT about controlling every aspect of the dinner... I'm just like tell me what you want me to do and I'll do it. lol. but instead it's like this crazy game, where she makes it sound like it's so casual and you can bring whatever you want... but then when you talk about it later, suddenly she has a very specific thing in mind she wants you to do... but it takes all this conversation for her to actually tell you... it's a bit exhausting. My BF was like, "Welcome to my life" rofl.



I love his mom, but oy vey! I told my BF that we'll make what she wants but that I'm also going to make what I want additionally and she will just have to deal with that. lol. Reply

There is a Thanksgiving scene-- but it covers an entire year basically.

does anyone have a link to lady bird?? i dont think they have a distributor in asia

This movie just looks so basic and white



and about basic white people



and basic white problems



milk, white bread, mayonnaise Reply

i keep hearing about how good it is.

never saw the trailer so i dont even know what it's about but the poster annoys me so much, every time i see it i just get annoyed lol Reply

Idk I related to the entire movie and am not white. Having a difficult relationship with your mom isn't only for whites

You would think it is with how many movies about white girls and their white mothers and their white woman relationship issues.



Not to mention a movie like this with POC's wouldn't catch any kind of waves unless drugs, slavery, poverty or abuse were involved. Reply

i was confused about her asian/hispanic brother. like he was adopted i guess?

I def agree, it was white as fuck, but I did end up liking it more than I imagined. I wanted to support a woman director, but I was hoping for some woc. Greta's movies and the entire mumblecore movement hasn't really been known for its diversity.

eh. yes it's white because it's about a white girl in a white family, but i do think so much of the story and characters can be universal.



it's about her relationship with her mother. it's about her shame over where her family lives/their socioeconomic status. i thought it was refreshing to see a character too that really was quite "average"-- like she's well aware she's not an A student. i loved how they portray friendships & relationships in HS too-- it felt very authentic. it also takes place right after 9/11, so it was cool to see reflected back at me a time in my life that i can remember so strongly-- with the constant news updates/iraq war/etc... -- i'm sure others would feel the same.



is it like ground breaking revolutionary? no-- but it's definitely not some manic pixie white girl movie either. it's got a lot more heart to it.



i don't want to give too much away, but the end of the movie with her mom really stuck with me. Reply

But i still want to see it since the character is the same age i was in 2002/2003, about to graduate from an all girl catholic h.s

mte. how many years have we spent trying to replicate the white teen quirkiness of juno for oscar bait i'm goddamn over it

it was really good tho. But watevs. lol.

I'm not white (Puerto rican) but a lot of the shit about having a mother who wants so much for you that, in the moment, it feels as tho she's always tearing you down; and also wishing anything to be more than lower middle class, felt too fucking real. There was ofc a lot of screaming and a certain lack of like body shame that felt sorta white but overall it was really affecting to see someone who was just enough like me, but who was going through a rough time and could navigate it w/o self-hate, that moved me.



idk man maybe it's just been an especially rough year but I am here for all these movies about women and queers figuring their shit out w/o needing to drench the whole thing in a sense of shame. feels kinda of empowering even tho I'm WAY beyond high school lol Reply

I didn't think I'd relate to it either b/c of the whiteness but still did, especially because it takes place in the mid-00s so it really brought me back to being that age in that time. They really nailed it imo.

The movie is set in Sacramento, in 2002. Have you ever been to Sacramento? It is all basic white people. There are more Asians than blacks.

My favorite Thanksgiving food is the stuffing from inside the turkey.

