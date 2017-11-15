Cast of Lady Bird Shares Thanksgiving Recipes
The @LadyBirdMovie Thanksgiving Cookbook is here! and full of recipes guaranteed to heal family rifts—courtesy of Greta, Saoirse, Laurie, @BeanieFeldstein @RealChalamet & @loissmith https://t.co/ftwoYR9IPB— A24 (@A24) November 15, 2017
Includes:
-Stuffing from Greta Gerwig
-Soda Bread from Saoirse Ronan
-Brussels Sprouts from Laurie Metcalf
-Turkey from Timothée Chalamet
-Pumpkin Bread from Beanie Feldstein
-Cranberry Sauce from Lois Smith
fav thanksgiving food? go see lady bird
I love Saoirse giving an Irish recipe haha.
I'm going to my BF's family's thanksgiving this year for the 1st time.
His mom's being a bit OTT about controlling every aspect of the dinner... I'm just like tell me what you want me to do and I'll do it. lol. but instead it's like this crazy game, where she makes it sound like it's so casual and you can bring whatever you want... but then when you talk about it later, suddenly she has a very specific thing in mind she wants you to do... but it takes all this conversation for her to actually tell you... it's a bit exhausting. My BF was like, "Welcome to my life" rofl.
I love his mom, but oy vey! I told my BF that we'll make what she wants but that I'm also going to make what I want additionally and she will just have to deal with that. lol.
it's about her relationship with her mother. it's about her shame over where her family lives/their socioeconomic status. i thought it was refreshing to see a character too that really was quite "average"-- like she's well aware she's not an A student. i loved how they portray friendships & relationships in HS too-- it felt very authentic. it also takes place right after 9/11, so it was cool to see reflected back at me a time in my life that i can remember so strongly-- with the constant news updates/iraq war/etc... -- i'm sure others would feel the same.
is it like ground breaking revolutionary? no-- but it's definitely not some manic pixie white girl movie either. it's got a lot more heart to it.
i don't want to give too much away, but the end of the movie with her mom really stuck with me.
idk man maybe it's just been an especially rough year but I am here for all these movies about women and queers figuring their shit out w/o needing to drench the whole thing in a sense of shame. feels kinda of empowering even tho I'm WAY beyond high school lol