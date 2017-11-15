Coldplay covers "De Música Ligera".
A powerful cover of De Musica Ligera by Argentinian superstars Soda Stereo.— Coldplay (@coldplay) November 15, 2017
R42 pic.twitter.com/RZnSQUDEy1
Last night during the second to last show in their successful "A Head Full of Dreams" world tour in Argentina Coldplay paid tribute to the band Soda Stereo by covering the iconic Rock en Español anthem "De Música Ligera".
[Soda Stereo reactions]
En la ciudad de la furia is my favorite Soda Stereo song <3 Also, I miss Cerati so much! He was a great musician. QEPD :'(
And same with Cerati 😭😭
Its nice Chris did the Gracias totales tho
If you come into a latino ontd post and say you like Maluma we will destroy you
Por lo menos mejor eso que el monton de gringos que vienen, cantan en latinoamerica y se van sin preguntar ni que se come ahi.
FUck, I defended Coldplay, who am I