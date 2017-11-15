Cold

Coldplay covers "De Música Ligera".




Last night during the second to last show in their successful "A Head Full of Dreams" world tour in Argentina Coldplay paid tribute to the band Soda Stereo by covering the iconic Rock en Español anthem "De Música Ligera".

[Soda Stereo reactions]

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Image and video hosting by TinyPic



Sources:
Coldplay
Charly Alberty
Zeta Bosio
Tagged: , ,