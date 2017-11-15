Coldplay covers "De Música Ligera".

Soda está sobrevalorada Reply

Oso Oso mentiroso Reply

Calle la jeta. Reply

VENÍ Y DECIMELO EN LA CARA SI TENÉS HUEVOS! Reply

Desgracia tu, desgracia tu vaca Reply

Mira callate la boca,vete a escuchar a Taylor Swift or something Reply

estoy de acuerdo :x Reply

Lo único bueno que nos ha dado Argentina Reply

I love Soda but Musica Ligera is not their best song, overrated tbh



And I just don't care about Coldplay Reply

that's nice but chris should've let the public sing lmao Reply

Wait, isn't Coldplay too fresa for Soda Stereo fans? Idc for either tbh Reply

tbh I feel like De Musica Ligera is just kinda an iconic song. Like Lamento Boliviano lmfao Reply

Soda is iconic for a lot of Latin -Americans tho, even the ones who don't like rock, all my friends like the band or know the songs even tho they don't like rock that much Reply

I'd say Soda Stereo is fresa :P Reply

no they are the same kind of band both very fresa Reply

Umm, no gracias.



En la ciudad de la furia is my favorite Soda Stereo song <3 Also, I miss Cerati so much! He was a great musician. QEPD :'(

Same and Persiana Americana,iconic



And same with Cerati 😭😭 Reply

Same the unplugged version with Andrea Echeverry is my fave Reply

they covered a soda stereo song? are they trying to make me like them? shit Reply

Que bonito detalle, la verdad. Reply

this is a hate crime Reply

Soda Stereo >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Coldplay



Its nice Chris did the Gracias totales tho Reply

dead Reply

Lmao, mte Reply

mte Reply

Nice touch but I care none about both bands. Soda Stereo si bien me gustan algunas canciones siempre fue muy sobrevalorada.



And about Coldplay...

My fave Soda song is Cuando Pase el Temblor. Reply

Oh shit I like Musica Ligers. Drag me Latino ontd Reply

There are worst things.

If you come into a latino ontd post and say you like Maluma we will destroy you Reply

Eh



Por lo menos mejor eso que el monton de gringos que vienen, cantan en latinoamerica y se van sin preguntar ni que se come ahi.



FUck, I defended Coldplay, who am I Reply

