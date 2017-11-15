Stargate working with Normani: "When one harmony is enough"
Hitmakers and Grammy-award winning team Stargate produced hits for many artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Britney Spears & even Fifth Harmony ('Worth It' & 'All In My Head')
stargatemusic When one harmony is enough @normanikordei
Normani has been working on music "on the low" since at least Spring 2017. She's been seen at the studio with different producers/songwriters such as Bonnie Mckee, Suga Dups, Verse Simmonds, Jacob Kasher, Damon Sharpe, etc. She also has a duet with Khalid coming out real soon and a SZA collaboration in the work.
OP theory: Either she's working on a mixtape/EP, recording demos for producers/songwriters, working on multiple featurings with other artists or a mix of of all of these
that beat is fire! the new princess of urban pop is here and she's coming for the other pop girlies neck!
that beat is fire! the new princess of urban pop is here and she's coming for the other pop girlies neck!
Ally has no natural rhythm (or barely) but when she snaps, she snaps. and she’s clearly motivated and wants to be a team player because she knows she’s a vocalist first. i still think she’s not as bad as most people proclaim, but she definitely sticks out because of her height/body type
apparently, epic wanted to split the group and release 5 solo albums instead (more money). LAND refused.
I think they just want to complete their task and leave epic asap. i’m sure they be happy to just get dropped tbh. i can guarantee you L will sign a solo deal under republic the day after
kkkarla found gasping for air.