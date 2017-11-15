It, britney

Stargate working with Normani: "When one harmony is enough"

Hitmakers and Grammy-award winning team Stargate produced hits for many artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Britney Spears & even Fifth Harmony ('Worth It' & 'All In My Head')


stargatemusic When one harmony is enough @normanikordei


Normani has been working on music "on the low" since at least Spring 2017. She's been seen at the studio with different producers/songwriters such as Bonnie Mckee, Suga Dups, Verse Simmonds, Jacob Kasher, Damon Sharpe, etc. She also has a duet with Khalid coming out real soon and a SZA collaboration in the work.

OP theory: Either she's working on a mixtape/EP, recording demos for producers/songwriters, working on multiple featurings with other artists or a mix of of all of these



sources 1 2 3

that beat is fire! the new princess of urban pop is here and she's coming for the other pop girlies neck!
