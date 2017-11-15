Stargate working with Normani: "When one harmony is enough"

okay normani, let's goooooo Reply

queen of pop loading Reply

I am more than ready. Reply

Normani performing a urban banger on stage with actual production AND backup dancers that can keep up with her. a concept. let me just Reply

This is what excites me. I am sooo tired of watching Normani kill it while Lauren or Ally is just lazily flopping along the stage. Reply

omg srsly tho. and she just makes them

look even worse Reply

Lauren is a very capable dancer (nowhere near the level of N but she’s an exception). better than most pop girlies nowadays. she’s lazy sometimes but she naturally has rhythm and is precise (she’s in sync with Nomani most of the time)

Ally has no natural rhythm (or barely) but when she snaps, she snaps. and she’s clearly motivated and wants to be a team player because she knows she’s a vocalist first. i still think she’s not as bad as most people proclaim, but she definitely sticks out because of her height/body type Reply

Wel, since Fifth Harmony fucking sucks as a band. Yes, girl. Fly like an eagle.



Edited at 2017-11-16 02:05 am (UTC) Reply

solo Normani....all these collabs we're hearing she's working on Reply

I can't really fault any of them for wanting to go solo since they basically audition to just that. Like who else wouldn't agree to be in a group if that meant they would stay in the comp. LM worked out successfully so let me not jinx them but yeah it's hard when a group isn't initially what you wanted your career path to be if that makes sense...anyways flourish young queen Reply

aren’t those lm girls... tired? they are in their mid-twenties and older, can’t break outside the UK, they still sing kidz bop music and seem to have zero ambitions outside the group (duets or collaborations). i cannot believe they are fulfilled artistically lol. if they are, it’s an exceptional case (and the only in recent history)



Edited at 2017-11-16 03:00 am (UTC) Reply

I don't think so and I don't think not breaking out of your country is such a huge loss. Of course, it would be amazing if they did but hey number 1 album in your country is still huge. But I do think they have like 2? more albums in them before they chill / leave their label. I truly believe they're unhappy with their label/management lol Reply

omfg i havent been in ur posts in months and ur still doing this??? lmfaooo Reply

She gonna DO THAT. Omg Reply

im really excited for her music. hope the khalid song is coming soon since it's finished Reply

it should be released this month Reply

i know that's what people are assuming but tayla writes for a lot of people so we will see lol Reply

I'm so excited and I hope she can be lier the next aaliyah or something Reply

How many more albums do they have to do as a group? It's clear they're all ready to go solo. Reply

Lauren’s dad tweeted (and deleted) that they have solo contracts of 5 albums under epic so 2 more albums should be released



apparently, epic wanted to split the group and release 5 solo albums instead (more money). LAND refused.



I think they just want to complete their task and leave epic asap. i’m sure they be happy to just get dropped tbh. i can guarantee you L will sign a solo deal under republic the day after Reply

i think lauren girls are just wishing and dreaming about republic. would they sign her and camila? they still want camila and are making it obvious. Reply

I was rooting for 5h but they’re dead. let’s go solomani! Reply

STARGATE IS WHITE?! Reply

stargate is a team of 2 white men, yeah Reply

